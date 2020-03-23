Ollie's: Here's Your Chance

Image source

I've been a fan of treasure hunt general retailer Ollie's (OLLI) since around the time it went public a few years ago. The company has a very unique brand that resonates with consumers, it has outstanding and growing margins, a long runway for new stores, and until recently, had robust comparable sales. However, in the past couple of years, the stock had become far too expensive for my tastes, and I was out based solely on the valuation. The coronavirus outbreak has, however, caused significant disruptions in many stocks' prices, Ollie's included. Importantly, Ollie's has the financial flexibility and staying power with its unique model to weather this storm, and I think it is a buy.

Liquidity is king

There is no question that we are in an unprecedented time in the history of the world. Global commerce has come to a grinding halt and that has put huge strains on businesses that don't have ample funding. However, for businesses that do have that funding, this is their time to shine and outperform their competitors.

Ollie's is such a business, as its balance sheet is pristine, and it has plenty of ability to self-fund or borrow its way through this crisis. That may sound trite, but in this environment, businesses that would otherwise have been able to survive, may not simply due to lack of liquidity.

Source: TIKR.com

Long-term debt (above, in millions of dollars) has always been rather small for Ollie's but in the past two years, the company has worked to deleverage, using its ample spare cash to pay down what debt it used to have. Today, there is no long-term debt on the balance sheet. In fact, the only real debt on the balance sheet are some trade payables, a deferred tax liability, and capital leases.

On a shorter-term basis, Ollie's financial condition still looks quite good, with current assets and current liabilities below depicted in millions of dollars.

Source: TIKR.com

Current assets consist of things like cash and equivalents and inventory, mostly, both of which are liquid. Cash is obviously the most liquid, and Ollie's had $90 million as of the end of the year. It also had $335 million in inventory, which can be sold to create cash, but given the environment we're in, the pricing of those sales is obviously of concern. The point, however, is that Ollie's has plenty of current assets to help fund itself through this challenging time without necessarily having to borrow.

Given how strong the balance sheet is, and how well Ollie's has performed in recent years, it would be quite easy for the company to borrow, should it need to. It has a $100 million revolver that it hasn't drawn on yet, so that is a huge amount of liquidity without having to go to the capital markets, which is yet another option for funding.

The point of all of this is to say that Ollie's will almost certainly come out of this crisis, which is more than one could say for lesser retailers and in today's environment, that is step number one towards finding what stocks to buy.

Long-term fundamentals intact

The other reason I like Ollie's here is because its long-term fundamentals remain quite strong. The company's runway for new stores is still huge despite years of aggressive expansion, and what originally attracted me to Ollie's - its margin profile - is still working quite well.

Ollie's ended the fiscal year with 354 stores, and updated its long-term guidance to 1,050 stores nationwide. That's a huge number of new stores that are still to come, as the new guidance is about three times the number of stores in operation today.

Ollie's, therefore, continues to have a very long runway for top line growth in the coming years, and with more stores, supply chain and SG&A efficiencies should continue to accrue. This has been the case for some time, but as more and more stores are opened, it becomes cheaper to support each store incrementally. New stores, therefore, offer not only a top line tailwind, but a bottom line tailwind as well.

Source: TIKR.com

Above, we can see Ollie's operating margins as represented by EBIT margin, as well as the two main components of EBIT margin, which are gross profit and SG&A costs. Ollie's has never really been able to boost its gross margins in any sort of meaningful way, as that number has hovered around 40% for its entire life as a public company. Thus, it seems unreasonable for this to be a source of margin growth in the coming years, barring some sort of material shift in the way Ollie's does business, which seems quite unlikely.

We're left with SG&A costs, then, to boost margins over time, and Ollie's has proven it is able to do this. SG&A costs have fallen from 27.5% of revenue in fiscal 2016 to 25.3% in the fiscal year that just ended, which has seen a commensurate rise in operating margins, rising from 10.4% to 12.2%. For context, TJX (TJX), which is widely regarded as the gold standard in treasure hunt retailing, produced EBIT margin of 10.6% in its most recent fiscal year (source: TIKR.com). In other words, Ollie's margins are already materially better than the company that is supposed to be the best at this sort of retailing, and Ollie's margins have the ability to move higher as the store count grows, and incremental support costs decline further.

The bottom line

Shares have obviously had a rough go of it so far this year, losing about 40% of their value. However, that has removed the overvalued condition I mentioned earlier, and shares look like a buy once more.

Estimates have certainly come down to account for some of the weakness we know is coming for this year, but on a normalized earnings basis, Ollie's is cheap. Current estimates are for $1.87 in EPS for this year, but no one knows how long the current crisis will drag on, so there may be some pretty wide variation between current estimates and what actually occurs.

That's sort of beside the point, however, if we take a long-term view of Ollie's. EPS for next year, which should be normalized, is for $2.53. Shares trade for 15 times that number today, which is the cheapest Ollie's has been in a very long time. Indeed, shares have routinely traded in the 30 to 40 times earnings range in the past couple of years, so the valuation has come way down.

I don't think the treasure hunt retail experience is going to suddenly fade in popularity, and Ollie's has more than enough liquidity to survive this outbreak. It follows, then, that Ollie's should return to normalized earnings at some point in the future, and when it does, shares should be much more valuable than they are today.

The risk to Ollie's is that the outbreak drags on for too long and exhausts the company's liquidity, but its balance sheet is so clean that Ollie's could borrow hundreds of millions of dollars, and also issue stock if needed, to stay afloat. The risk that Ollie's doesn't survive the crisis is minuscule in my view thanks to its recent deleveraging efforts.

The reflation of Ollie's share price is going to take time. We don't know how long this crisis will last, and EPS estimates will likely be volatile. However, if you're buying for the long term, Ollie's looks strong today, and I think it is worth a look.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.