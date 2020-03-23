HQH: Worth A Look

Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) was on quite the run before the whole market began to collapse and enter into a bear market.

Since covering Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) on October 20th, 2019, the fund had been charging higher at an incredible pace. Shares have since joined the rest of the market and are moving downward in a dramatic fashion. This is a fund that invests in the healthcare space, and more specifically, has a focus on biotech positions. The biotech positions can make this fund a bit more volatile than other names that trade in the more traditional space of healthcare such as pharmaceutical and insurance companies. It certainly hasn't been spared from the latest volatility.

Data by YCharts

The reason for the drop was the Coronavirus's influence on the market as a whole. This is also a good example of how HQH can be more volatile than the more broadly diversified XLV is. With XLV outperforming on a YTD basis.

Data by YCharts

Additionally, we can see how the fund's NAV total return performance was as well. The NAV performance has been holding up better in relation to its share price. This is, of course, one of the anticipated actions that we typically see in the closed-end fund world.

The fund has total assets of $1.023 billion and utilizes no leverage. The fund "primarily invests in healthcare industries with an emphasis on mid to large-cap biotechnology and pharmaceutical growth companies with a maximum of 40% of the Fund's assets in restricted securities of both public and private companies." The fund has an objective to "seek long-term capital appreciation." HQH charges a very reasonable 1.12% expense ratio. The fund also has a very long history as it was incepted on 4/23/1987.

This discount for HQH has expanded significantly since we last covered the fund, currently at a deep 17.72% discount. The fund's 5-year average discount sits at 5.11%. HQH has even traded at premium levels temporarily in the past. Overall, it seems like the funds discount/premium levels are as erratic as the biotech space itself. This does seem to make sense when thinking about the fact that in the 2012 to 2015 period that biotech stocks were all the rage. This was around the same time we had seen HQH trading at premium levels too.

It's no wonder, too, why investors would be willing to pay up for HQH at above NAV prices during that time when we see a list of just the top 5 best-performing biotech stocks in 2013.

(Source - Forbes)

These are truly tremendous returns. This was fueled by a lot of FDA approvals for drugs that led to earnings growth, this was in addition to "tangible pipeline of new, promising products."

Since those wild years of 100's of percentage gains, we haven't really seen too much from this subsector of the healthcare industry as far as returns are concerned. We also have had pressure from politicians and political hopefuls putting immense pressure on the industry as a whole for ever-rising and inflated costs.

With that being said, I believe that healthcare is still a fantastic place to put assets to work. Even while still realizing that we are in an election year and will more than likely continue to see rhetoric on this subject. It may become even more intensified the closer we get to November. For 2019, healthcare was the second-worst performing sector - after energy had seen significant declines.

DRIP 'Issue'

In addition to the lackluster returns out of the space following 2015, HQH has another added pressure that adds to its discount which I failed to mention in the previous coverage on HQH. Though, it was kindly brought to my attention from a reader. The fund has a policy of creating new shares for its dividend reinvestment plan - regardless if the fund is at a discount or a premium. This isn't the norm when looking at most DRIPs for other CEFs.

This stock distribution will automatically be paid in newly issued shares of the Fund unless otherwise instructed by the shareholder. The shares will be valued at the lower of the net asset value or market price on the pricing date, March 23, 2020. Fractional shares will generally be settled in cash, except for registered shareholders with book entry accounts at the transfer agent who will have whole and fractional shares added to their account.

The above excerpt was taken from their latest distribution announcement. They also included that "shareholders may request to be paid in cash instead of shares by responding to the bank, brokerage or nominee who holds the shares if the shares are in street name..." Although, I have never had to do this myself and I personally receive my distribution in cash - as I do with the majority of my portfolio overall.

When shares are created at a discount to the current NAV level, this creates a dilutive effect. This is because shares are created below NAV. Almost like "mini rights offerings" are happening with every quarterly distribution. While this is minimal in any one year, over an extended period of time this could potentially add up and is something to consider. This is most likely why we see funds with DRIPs buy shares on the open market when trading at a discount. In contrast, when a fund is at a premium, a DRIP can be accretive to the overall fund.

However, the fund also reported a large number of share repurchases in their most recent Annual Report for the period ending September 30th, 2019.

(Source - Annual Report)

I believe the overall effect on the fund isn't anything to make the fund worth disregarding totally. Though it is something to be made aware of. Net new shares created for the period reflected above were 610,104 shares. Then we can dig further into the latest report and see that they opportunistically repurchased shares as it added an "increase resulting from shares repurchased" of $0.06 per share. In 2018, they reported that their share repurchases attributed $0.01 to the positive. However, they don't report the negative impact from prior years if there was any - which would have been appreciated.

(Source - Annual Report)

Distribution

For the reporting period, the fund had actually not done well at all, it was after the reporting period that HQH really started to rally and subsequently drop with the rest of the market.

Data by YCharts

This is reflected in the fund's total return on a market and NAV basis from September 30th, 2018 to September 30th, 2019. This was also very noticeable in the net unrealized appreciation in the Annual Report that shows a paper loss of $220,795,779. However, the fund was able to fall back on some of its gainers and turned in net realized gains of $78,372,784. In addition to this, the fund actually shows a negative NII of $2,871,917. This happens when a fund's expenses outweigh the dividends and interest that the underlying portfolio took in.

One reason for this to happen in HQH is the fact that biotech stocks are well known to not provide dividends. Essentially, they plow all their cash flow into research and development for growth. So this isn't too much of a concern for me, as long as one realizes that the majority of the distribution is made up of capital appreciation or return of capital.

Total net assets for the fund at that time were $870,847,080 - they took in $7,600,976 in total dividends and interest.

(Source - Annual Report)

HQH's latest distribution was for $0.47 per share, equivalent to an 8.7% distribution rate. Though the fund has a managed distribution policy that targets a rate of 2% of NAV. This means that the quarterly rate changes with each announcement based on where the NAV per share was when the last distribution was paid. On 12/31/2019 the NAV per share was $23.59, thus, we ended up with a payout of $0.47 for the upcoming distribution.

(Source - CEFConnect)

While they realized a large number of gains for the reporting period, they were still sitting on a significant amount at $62,374,757 in unrealized gains. This has come down significantly as its NAV per share had gone from the $23.59, to the latest reported NAV of $18.74. A significant portion of HQH's distribution will be from capital gains too. If that is not enough to fund their 2% quarterly NAV target the fund will realize some destructive return of capital take place.

Holdings

Since previously covering HQH, they have lowered their exposure to the biotech space but it still makes up a significant 60% of their portfolio.

(Source - Fund Website)

The reduced exposure to biotech has trickled down into a larger portion of the portfolio being made up of pharmaceuticals and life sciences tools and services. From the prior report, the fund had 16.7% in pharmaceuticals and 6.2% in the life sciences tools and services. Overall though, I don't see this small shift making a significant impact going forward. Additionally, for those that want higher exposure to biotechs and a way to get paid to hold those positions, HQH is it.

(Source - Fund Website)

Touching on the subject of mergers and acquisitions in the biotech space, we see that Celgene ultimately was acquired by Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY). This deal closed in November of 2019. Previously, HQH wasn't showing BMY in its top holdings, which we do see it appear now. This merger seems to have significantly helped BMY as well. They announced their Q4 earnings on February 6th and beat on revenue as well as non-GAAP EPS - though, their GAAP EPS was a miss.

The other acquisition that was ongoing was AbbVie (ABBV) buying Allergan (AGN). Neither position is in the top ten holdings for HQH at this time, however, that deal is expected to close in Q1 of 2020. It is possible that these positions are still in HQH, but they do not provide a full list of their holdings.

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) has climbed to the number one position from being the fund's second-largest holding. We previously mentioned that AMGN was involved in the BMY-CELG combination since they had to sell off some assets to gain approval for the merger to close. They closed that side deal in November.

AMGN then went on to beat both their EPS and revenue numbers (GAAP and Non-GAAP) for their Q4 earnings too. Though the beat on revenue was on an anticipated drop year-over-year anyway. Otezla accounted for $178 million in sales for the short time they had the rights to the drug.

Merck & Co (MRK) did make a small acquisition of ArQule, Inc. as well and this deal closed on January 16th, 2020. In comparison to the others, this was a very small deal. But, worth noting that biotech companies are still on the hunt for acquisitions to grow.

Also worth pointing out is that AMGN has been doing very well and ramping up its dividend considerably - which should benefit holders of HQH if they continue to maintain their position. In fact, the companies 5-year CAGR is at a whopping 18.91%!

Data by YCharts

The distribution of HQH will rely primarily on capital gains to be funded. However, seeing an underlying position with such a good track record should benefit holders of HQH as well. This is especially true as the fund's largest holding at the moment.

Conclusion

However, an investor will need to be aware of the volatility in the subsector of biotech that HQH holds significant exposure. The last time we covered HQH the fund had an 11.40% discount. Although, I believe the fund's discount of 17.72% is significantly more attractive and a great entry point. I believe the fund has a significant upside even if it merely goes back to the discount level it had previously been trading at.

The fund is held in our Tactical Income- 100 portfolio at CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. This portfolio is designed to be more actively traded, taking advantage of opportunities as frequently as possible. This makes for a more aggressive strategy - and ultimately, why a fund so concentrated in one sector is also held in this portfolio. For those that err on the side of caution, I wouldn't see this as a great fit with the underlying positions proneness to volatility. In addition to this, the quarterly distribution is likely not to be too appealing to make you want to stick around for most income investors that are looking at monthly dividends. This might be especially true depending on the length it takes for the globe to recover from COVID-19. With the targeted managed distribution plan we will see the distributions lowered as shares remain at depressed levels.

