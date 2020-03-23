CrowdStrike: A Blowout For The Ages

The anatomy of the Crowdstrike blowout!

Crowdstrike (CRWD) reported a conspicuously strong quarter this past Thursday evening. Does it matter in terms of how good a deal the shares are at this point? I think the answer is yes. Because not only was the quarter very strong, but the guidance was a beat and some of the commentary from the conference call depicts just how robust this company’s outlook currently is-almost regardless of the impact of the Covid-19 virus on the overall economy. And despite a decent share price rebound after the earnings release, the shares are far from fully valued.

Just to recapitulate some of the salient financial/business metrics that were reported: Total revenues rose 89% to $152 million; ARR-usually the most important metric to track in a company with a SaaS model rose 92% to just over $600 mil.; Of the $600 million in ARR, new ARR in the quarter was $98 million; Gross margins rose 500 bps; the non-GAAP net loss fell by more than 75% year on year and cash flow from operations more than quadrupled year on year. The free cash flow margin came to 33.5%.

The company reported a DBE ("dollar based expansion" or "net retention") metric of 124% which is lower than it has reported in the recent past although well above the company forecast. One reason for the relatively modest DBE is that in the year ago quarter, the company had an outsize expansion deal that increased its DBE by 1100 basis points. That unnamed account has continued to expand its consumption of CRWD solutions, but not at the outsize rate of the year ago Q4. But the real reason why the DBE rate has contracted relates to the much larger size of initial transactions which change the calculus for DBE, since more of the potential revenue from a client is collected initially and the clients that are being added tend to be larger and to buy more modules initially.

The company had previously forecast revenues of $137 million, and the non-GAAP loss was half of what had been forecast. Looked at sequentially, revenues rose by almost 30% and operating cash flow rose by 72%. The sub-headline numbers were equally strong. 870 net new subscription customers in the quarter which brought that metric to 5431. The number of new customers added each quarter is actually rising. More than 1/3rd of the company’s customers have deployed more than 5 modules and more than half are using more than 4 modules. The company continues to introduce new products at a significant rate. The company extended its capabilities to the Google Cloud Platform and to Microsoft Azure. The company has a cash balance of $910 million, and no debt.

The company provided revenue guidance for fiscal year 2021 of 52%. The revenue growth estimate for fiscal Q! is 73%-9% sequentially. The company, while not forecasting net new ARR, has suggested that the growth rate and the absolute value seen in Q4 for ARR will will decline based on seasonal factors. I have no way of even hazarding a guess as to the impact of the macro-economy on specific demand for this company’s solution set. It would be more than a bit presumptuous on my part to say I have something specific to add to what management has said about demand. In particular, this is what the CEO said about the CRWD forecast in his prepared remarks as part of the recent conference call.

"While the full impact of the macro-economy from the coronavirus is still unfolding and we continue to closely monitor the business environment, we believe our guidance is appropriately prudent based on what we know today.”

I think it should be obvious to most observers, that the level of the forecast reflects a fair degree of caution because of concerns that the macro economy and required sales methodology pivot are going to have some impact on close rates and deal sizes. Just how much greater the Crowdstrike forecast might actually have been had the economy not been upside down is not really knowable. I have based my forecast for FY ’20 based on company guidance. The company has acknowledged that its business might see a negative impact from the economy at some point, although that has not happened, apparently at this point. The forecast that has been supposedly de-risked, and I would not be willing to suggest that I have some form of prescience to provide a better one, particularly in the wake of the achievements this company just posted.

After Friday’s 17% appreciation, the calculated forward EV/S is about 14X. I use a 3 year growth rate estimate for this company of about 55%-probably conservative, but certainly not excessive. There are simply not that many companies growing at the rate seen for CRWD.

So, while its valuation is less than might be said to average for its growth rate, its growth cohort is pretty devoid of good comps. I will return to the unit economics and free cash flow generation in more detail later-but suffice to say now, with the exceptional level of free cash flow margins last quarter, the company has a level of profitability of well greater than might be expected for its growth rate. In case this summary has left any ambiguities in the minds of readers - and I doubt that it has - I continue to strongly recommend the shares for all growth stock investors. As I will be at pains to explain, this company has less competition, and a longer runway than most other names that I follow and while the EV/S ratio doesn’t look like a bargain, I think that weighing all the factors that make up a valuation matrix, this company’s shares remain undervalued at this level.

Is Crowdstrike a Covid-19 antidote for your portfolio.

I am not particularly fond of labeling any name a Covid-19 name, even when there are companies that are seeing business benefits from the evolution of conditions through this pandemic. Most readers will recognize Zoom (ZM), and Teladoc Health (TDOC) as company’s whose business is getting a special boost from the dire impacts of the virus on daily life. Will companies such as Livongo (LVGO), Citrix (CTXS) and (Health Catalyst HCAT) get any palpable benefit that is noticeable. It is difficult to say at this point, I think.

Crowdstrike doesn’t come to mind as a business beneficiary but there are certain elements of its business that are probably getting a boost because of what it does and how it does it. Whether or not that means that the estimates made by the company in its forecast prove to be conservative is really difficult to determine at this point. I am not sure that there are going to be some tea leaves or bird crumbs that might provide clues. But again, from my perspective, one ought to buy these shares because this company is upending the endpoint security business en bloc, and will take share now, and in the foreseeable future as it becomes a dominant player in its space.

I think better said, than calling Crowdstrike a business that will be a beneficiary from the pandemic and the oil price war, is that it is a business whose operations are more immune than many others from the impacts brought on by our current state of economic turmoil. I certainly wouldn’t urge readers to buy Crowdstrike shares because of the pandemic. I don’t think trying to find Covid-19 beneficiary companies is any kind of a reasonable long-term strategy. But I do think for readers concerned about how their investments will look in the next several months in terms of operating metrics, this company is likely to present far better than average.

One thing to note is that to the extent that more employees are going to be working from home, the more applications are vulnerable to attacks at the edge. Unfortunately, pandemic or not, the audacity and aggression of hackers simply doesn’t diminish for anything as minor as a life threatening pandemic. Most businesses simply do not view cybersecurity solutions as a discretionary expenditure. The consequences for failing to get the best that is available these days is just too extreme and enterprise-threatening to be deferred. But rather than read my pontification on the subject, I think it better to read the specifics of what CEO George Kurtz had to say on two subjects, one competition and the other the state of the business as the economic perturbations inflict pain on the economy..

Mr. Kurtz was one of the co-founders of Crowdstrike and he has, in all, more than 25 years of experience in the cybersecurity space. Most notably he was a founder of a business called Foundstone, which ultimately was sold to McAfee in 2004. After the sale, Mr. Kurtz was CTO for McAfee and then EVP of Enterprise at that company. He also held senior cybersecurity positions for both Ernst and Young and PricewaterhouseCoopers. He is a very well known authority in the field with a popular book and many articles to his credit.

Here is Mr. Kurtz’s comment with regards to competition. If you believe his contention, and I do, then the case for owning the shares is clear.

“We have a lot of ground to cover today and I will start by summarizing three key points. First, the dynamics of the competitive landscape are the best I have seen in my 27-year career. We believe this is the beginning of a multi-year trend as being driven by the industry consolidation that took place last year along with the seismic shift to cloud technologies. Second, customers and partners are increasingly choosing CrowdStrike as their security cloud platform and partner of choice. As a result, we are landing bigger with more modules and increasing the number of new customers that start with ARR over $1 million. And third, regardless of the spending environment cybersecurity is not a discretionary purchase for organizations. Cybersecurity is mission critical to both the public and private sector. Endpoint or workload security is also essential to protecting a remote workforce.”

I will try to relate some of the reasons why this is happening, and why I expect it will continue, but talking about being in the best competitive environment in a 27 year career really speaks for itself. I think if you put credence in that comment, without reading much else, you probably have to conclude, if you are a growth stock investor, that CRWD is a name to own!

Perhaps of greater interest to many readers at this point, are the comments about why Crowdstrike ought to be able to ride out this environment with fewer problems than most vendors I follow. Again, consider the background, consider the accomplishments and accept the fact that commercials are what one ought to expect on quarterly conference calls. I don’t think this is bloviation-and what I like are the proactive steps that this company has taken to pivot its selling and product motions in these times. They give me some confidence both for the present, but also for the longer-term outcome. Here then is Mr. Kurtz on dealing with the problems in the economy that have been brought on both by the virus, but to a less publicized extent, by the oil price war.

"Before I turn the call over to Burt [no, not this writer but the company CFO], I would like to make a few comments on the current environment as it relates to the impact from the coronavirus outbreak. We have implemented several measures to ensure the safety of the CrowdStrike family and given we are a company built to thrive with a remote workforce, we do not expect these measures to lead to a disruption in our workflow. On a regular basis approximately 70% of our employees work remotely. From inception of the Company was designed to accommodate a remote workforce that is geographically dispersed and highly nimble. As it relates to the demand environment, at this point in time we have not experienced an impact in our ability to close business due to the coronavirus. As many of you on this call would agree, we are in an uncertain macroeconomic environment and the situation is fluid. However, there are four key facets to our business that we believe are important to investors to remember. First, while coronavirus is having an impact on the global economy, it will not stop cyber adversaries. Cyber security has and will remain essential and mission critical to organizations as it provides business resiliency and meets compliance requirements. In times of crisis adversaries will try to exploit the situation, prey on the public's fear and escalate new attacks. I know it's difficult to imagine, but we've already seen nation-state adversaries and e-criminals launch phishing campaigns using coronavirus as big. We allow our customers to stay ahead of these threats, whether they are at home, in the office or in the cloud. To further protect and aid the CrowdStrike community, we've launched a coronavirus surge relief plan that allows our customers to search the number of endpoints for up to 60 days. This will enable existing customers to quickly onboard new remote workers without having to worry about a procurement cycle. Additionally, we launched a Falcon Prevent for home use program that allows company administrators to install Falcon Prevent on their employees' home systems. These free-of-charge programs have been well received by customers in their time of need. Second, as organizations move their workforce outside of physical offices, their threat landscape grows exponentially. They need to rapidly provision fleets of new endpoints such as laptops and mobile devices and spin up new cloud workloads while ensuring that every workload everywhere is protected with real-time security even when a user is offline. To put this in perspective, I will note that one of our large enterprise customers recently rushed to buy 12,000 laptops for newly remote employees and we will be protecting those with Falcon. The security challenges associated with remote workforce are best solved by a cloud native security platform. Because CrowdStrike's Falcon platform is cloud native and does not require physical infrastructure, it allows customers to easily and remotely deploy, manage and protect their workloads at scale irrespective of where their employees are located. Third, when organizations are pressured to reduce cost, they will look for the security platform that not only provides them with the highest level of protection and visibility, but one that also consolidates agents, reduces hardware and operating cost and streamlines operations. This is exactly how CrowdStrike routinely helps customers save money with some customers saving a three times return on their CrowdStrike investment. Fourth, with Falcon Complete, our fully managed endpoint protection offering, we virtualize security operations and protect customers when they do not have the resources or ability to do so. In a time when customer security teams may be short staffed or working from home Falcon Complete is a force multiplier for customers as it enables them to significantly increase their security resources and broaden their expertise across all time zones on a 24 by 7 basis. While we are unable to predict what will happen in the macro-economy, we believe these elements and the fact that security is mission critical to organizations, gives us significant advantages in any environment. We are aligning our resources to reach customers in light of the current environment which includes shifting marketing investment more toward our digital channel for the near term. Additionally, Mike Carpenter, CrowdStrike's President of Global Sales and Field Operations and I are kicking off a new 100 by 100 international tour where we will meet with 100 of our customers and prospects in 100 days all remotely via Zoom. It is our view that during times like this the best companies continue to innovate, focus on customer success and emerge stronger than ever before. And when we look past the short term, we believe the powerful combination of our cloud native platform and frictionless go-to-market engine, which includes trial-to-pay and in-app trial offerings as well as emerging channels such as AWS Marketplace position us well as the fundamental endpoint platform of the future. We will continue to focus on driving customer success and expanding our lead over the competition."

Finally, here is the commentary of the CFO with regards to guidance. Again, I have no reason to doubt that the guidance currently provided is more likely than not to be conservative. I will try to provide some perspective on why I believe that CRWD is able to weather the economic storms better than other IT vendors, but this is clearly uncharted territory.

“Burt Podbere -- Chief Financial Officer Hey, Sterling. Thanks. So just to reiterate, we do believe that we've probably derisked our guidance, but as we know, it's a fluid situation. We believe our guidance is appropriately prudent based on what we know today, including coronavirus. As of today, we haven't seen a change in our ability to close business. Our pipeline is at record levels. We've talked to our sales leaders and the theaters and we like where we're at. But we want to be prudent in light of the current macro situation and out of abundance of caution, we derisked our guidance.”

Why Crowdstrike wins!

If I had to sum this up in a sentence or two it would be that CRWD has developed a new technology, partially based on AI and statistical analysis, that is both more effective and much easier to deploy than most of the end-point security alternatives. The companies against which Crowdstrike competes most often (Symantec and McAfee) have simply under-invested in this technology and are being displaced. For a variety of reasons, the best known next generation end-point security solutions that include Carbon Black (now a part of VMware (VMW) and Cylance-now a part of Blackberry (BBY) have some functional limitations. Here is a link to a November 2019 user survey CrowdStrike Has Highest Rating Among Vendors Named a November 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Second Consecutive Year

And here is a Forrester evaluation of competitive positioning in the EPP space. CrowdStrike Named a Leader: Forrester 2020 Wave for EDR

The basic reason why Crowdstrike wins is that users and 3rd party evaluators believe that the company has a solution that is more effective and easier to deploy than its competitors. The result has been rapid displacement of legacy installations and very high win rates on new endpoint security deployments that are up for bid.

A corollary is that the Crowdstrike sales process is more frictionless than that seen at most enterprise software vendors and this has resulted in high sales productivity and strong competitive success. Users like what they are getting and this company has evolved a sales process that has achieved substantial results very rapidly.

I would call out for particular attention in regard to competitive offerings is the success of Falcon Complete. This is a somewhat unique service that really is not available from the other end-point security vendors because of CRWD’s worldwide consulting capability. Falcon Complete - Managed Endpoint Protection | CrowdStrike

I think another factor that has been significant in terms of the evaluation of users is the ability of CRWD to implement patches and remediate issues remotely and to restore a system to “health” in a minimum time period.

To be sure there are many points of functionality and ease of use that are important to users in evaluating which end point protection service to use. I have touched on a few but there are many more. I think this company has erected a substantial competitive moat, and one that is more likely than not to get deeper over time.

Valuation

At one time Crowdstrike had a sky-high valuation. The shares peaked at about $96 back in August. Just for the record, I did not recommend them at that price. The shares, in particular, more so than the company, became somewhat controversial at that point which lead to a massive reset of valuation even before the stock market implosion. Shares dropped from $96 to as low as $47 as valuations were reset. The implosion carried the shares from about $65 to as low as $40 earlier this month.

As mentioned, adjusting my valuation inputs to reflect the company’s latest guidance, and reflecting the strong performance of the shares on Friday, has brought the EV/S to about 14X forward estimated revenues. That is significantly below some other high-growth/high multiple names-but again, there just aren’t all that many companies that have just reported 89% revenue growth.

In addition, the unit economics of this company are so strong, based on rising gross margins as well as falling opex ratios, that the company’s free cash flow margin is more than a bit higher than other high growth names-although of course Zoom is in a class by itself at this point in that regard, as well as some other financial metrics.

Overall, last quarter, non-GAAP gross margins reached 73% compared 67% in the year earlier period. This company, as noted earlier sells various modules of its Falcon solution. There has been a strong trend for users to buy more modules with more functionality as they standardize on Crowdstrike Falcon. CrowdStrike Expands Platform with New Firewall Management Module The trend in gross margins is likely to continue because the gross margin of additional modules is close to 100%.

Last quarter, the company’s non-GAAP operating expense ratio fell to 78% compared to 103% in the year earlier period. The company continued to invest in sales and marketing and research and development. Those expenses rose by 62% year on year, and rose by 10% sequentially.

Obviously it is not going to be possible to increase revenues by 22% sequentially, while holding the increase in opex to 10% indefinitely. I imagine that based on seasonal factors the company will increase the cadence of opex growth, and it has forecast just an 8.5% increase in sequential revenues revenue for Q1-partially to provide prudent expectations in this time of uncertainty. That is why the company’s forecast is for a far greater loss in Q1-about $14 million, than the $4 million non-GAAP loss reported in Q4. I think that is a set-up for significant earning over-attainment. If revenues are above forecast or more likely the growth in opex lags expectations, that would lead to a stronger short-term margin performance.

As mentioned, this company had exceptionally strong operating cash performance this past quarter. Much of that was because of the steep rise in the increase of deferred revenue which rose by 114% for the full year, and at higher percentage in Q4. Overall, the operating cash flow margin was actually 21 this past year. The free cash flow margin was 3.3% this past year, because of outsize growth in capex which almost certainly will not be repeated. I forecast that the free cash flow margin in fiscal 2021 will be 3%-the company does not provide a free cash flow forecast. The potential for a substantial upside is self-evident, I believe.

I suppose there will be some commentators who think 14X revenues on a forward basis for Crowdstrike shares is excessive in the midst of so much uncertainty and angst. About 1/3rd of the analysts reporting on First Call rated the shares a hold, although I imagine there will be a couple of upgrades in the light of the quarter reported and the guidance. And the absolute number is high, no doubt. But this is a unique company, and if a reader/subscriber invests in high growth IT names, this should be in your portfolio. I think there will be plenty of positive alpha going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRWD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.