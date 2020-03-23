High-Quality Hunt: McDonald's Tops The Consumer Services Sector

Collectors Universe and Booking Holdings also represent exceptional quality in the Consumer Services sector after having their valuation beat down.

McDonald's is trading at multiples unseen in the last decade, so this may be a generational buying opportunity.

As part of a new series of articles on Seeking Alpha, I have been tracking down the highest quality companies in every sector. My first piece focused on technology services, and this one will hit upon consumer services, with more to come shortly.

Today, I'd like to turn the focus to a sector that will likely see a bulk of the effects from this downturn, Consumer Services. According to IEX data, there are 221 companies traded today that fall into this sector, and I'd like to discuss my favorites; McDonald's (MCD), Collectors Universe (CLCT), and Booking Holdings (BKNG).

What Am I Looking For?

The businesses that meet my criteria would be considered by an outsider to be "high-quality" upon first glance. First off, these businesses should be profitable. They should also have strong cash flows and a strong balance sheet to help them through tough times, such as if their business were to be on the receiving end of a drastic revenue cut for a few months.

After I've got my list of companies sorted, I filter through and look for businesses that, in my opinion, should be able to weather the ongoing storm and come out on the other side.

As an example, I'd consider cruise ships a lousy investment today. They may get bailouts, but those bailouts could wipe equity, and who's to say demand ever returns after all the negativity? Counter to that, grocery stores have proved their worth, and they're working overtime throughout this crisis to ensure consumers have access to the goods they need.

My High-Quality Consumer Services Pick - McDonald's

I have wanted to buy McDonald's stock for the longest time, but have always considered its valuation to be too high. Now, it's getting to be affordable.

5Yr Revenue Growth -0.2% 2019 FY Net Income $6.03B MRQ Cash & Short-Term Investments $898.5M MRQ Long-Term Debt $34.1B

I like McDonald's in this environment simply because they're well equipped to run in it. The company has drive-through windows, and they have been pushing delivery via Uber (UBER) Eats. If consumers can't go to eat at restaurants, and grocery stores are lacking stock, fast-food like McDonald's will thrive.

American's Eat Out... A Lot

I live in Texas. I don't eat out a lot, but I know a large cohort of Texans does. 50% of all meals the average Texan eats are from restaurants. So, at times like this, the onus is going to fall on companies that are well equipped for to-go meals.

It's not just Texas either, Americans, in general, eat out 4.9 times per week on average according to a 2018 survey by Zagat. These people have to eat somewhere, and I'd be willing to bet that they're not all going to convert to home cooking immediately.

Those 4.9 meals will now be served up by restaurants that already have a to-go/delivery footprint. So we're talking McDonald's with their 14,000 U.S. locations, Yum! Brands (YUM), Chipotle (CMG), and others in the fast-casual cohort.

McDonald's Offer Global Diversity

Image: Countries with a McDonald's shown with the first year of operation

McDonald's has a significant global reach, even more so than its competitors. The company has thousands of locations in China, thousands in Europe, and can be found in almost every country on planet Earth.

This global diversity is beneficial at times like this. While Europe and the United States are just beginning to see the effects of COVID-19, China is starting to see things return to normal. McDonald's restaurants in those countries will be back up to full capacity, and operating as though nothing happened.

Counter that with Chipotle, a company with very little diversity around the world. This company will thrive with to-go orders in the United States during this period, but it will suffer from no operations in counties running at full capacity.

Suffice to say, McDonald's worldwide footprint helps keep things in balance. They might have restaurants operating at reduced capacity during this time, but they have almost 3,000 restaurants in China that are back on the path to functioning normally.

Long-Term Debt Is Worrying But Manageable

McDonald's has an eye-opening $34B in long-term debt on the balance sheet. This debt has mostly been built up in recent years to pay for buybacks while capital was cheap. At the time, this seemed wise. In hindsight, it was a pretty foolish move that's likely to come back and bite many companies.

Data by YCharts

Chart: Quarterly debt to equity of McDonald's over five-years

I believe that McDonald's geographical diversity, as mentioned in the previous section, will be a big help during this time. Cash-flows from fully operational restaurants in China should be able to hold down the fort while the rest of the world comes back online.

Also, as I'd mentioned earlier, I believe we see an increase in sales as people look for the most comfortable option during stressful times with empty shelves in the store. While I would prefer McDonald's to have a significantly lower debt pile, I do not think it will hinder them through this tumultuous 2020.

A Quick Note on Buybacks

McDonald's loves buybacks! Over the last five years it has taken approximately 18% of shares out of the market and continues to buy back shares every year. This will no doubt stop, at least for now, despite what was said during the FY19 Q4 earnings call in January:

Going forward, our capital allocation priorities remain unchanged: first, to reinvest in existing restaurants and opportunities to grow the business; second, to continue growing our dividend; and third, to buyback shares. We expect our free cash flow to continue to grow and we expect to continue to return all free cash flow to shareholders through a combination of dividends and share repurchases.

McDonald's will not increase the dividend this year. It also will not buy back stock at the volumes it has been over the past few years. But this is temporary. This virus is temporary. McDonald's will, instead, use the cash to help keep franchises afloat during the worst of this.

Valuing McDonald's

FY19 saw just north of $21B in sales. I expect that this will drop, and while I believe the drop will be minor, it is best to be conservative. For the moment, I am going to assume revenues of $18B.

The 7% of restaurants that are owned and operated by McDonald's will likely see increased margins due to reduced staff and dining areas closed, but this is not enough to move the needle. Instead, we can rely on that assumption as a buffer.

Data by YCharts

Chart: McDonald's 3yr P/E Ratio

$18B in revenues at a 28.5% margin (MCD FY19 net margin) is $5.13B in net profit, a ~15% reduction over FY19. At a P/E ratio of 20, much lower than the company's average of 27, we get a value of $102.6B, which is right about where they are at during my time of writing.

It is worth noting that this is a fair price for this year, during difficult times. As I had mentioned, this is all temporary, McDonald's will live on, and things will return to normal in the food business. When that does happen, revenues will rebound, P/E ratios will level back out, and buybacks will resume. If you're a buyer today, you will get to experience that fantastic upside.

I am a buyer of this stock when it's priced under $145/share. At this price, McDonald's provides me with significant upside once we're through these hard times.

Bubble Companies

Collectors Universe

5Yr Revenue Growth 2.4% 2019 FY Net Income $10M MRQ Cash & Short-Term Investments $22.2M MRQ Long-Term Debt $1.3M

This stock has been on my radar for some time, but I have never discussed it with the Seeking Alpha community. This small-cap company leads the coin grading market. It is also among the leader in sports memorabilia authentication and grading. Despite being a small company, Collectors Universe commands a large network share.

If you are a coin collector, you likely use their services. Likewise, if you collect sports memorabilia, you have probably dealt with them too. For these collectors, the services Collectors Universe provides are necessities to valuing their holdings and proving their worth when they wish to sell or trade.

The company has little long-term debt, and a reasonably substantial cash hoard, for their size ($22.2M), to see them through any downtimes in business. When collectors ramp back up on their spending, Collectors Universe will still be around to grade and authenticate.

Data by YCharts

Chart: CLCT P/FCF over the last 3yr

Trading at ~8.4x FCF, I already feel like this company is an excellent buy-and-hold, particularly in the small-cap value space. I don't believe investors will see massive gains, but this stock will steadily compound for years to come, and you'll be getting it at quite the discount.

Booking Holdings

5Yr Revenue Growth 17.5% 2019 FY Net Income $4.87B MRQ Cash & Short-Term Investments $7.3B MRQ Long-Term Debt $7.6B

Booking Holdings is at the heart of a weak market, but if I'm buying anything travel-related, it's going to be this company.

Booking Holdings has several prominent brands under their wing, all of which are seeing some strain. Priceline, Booking, and Kayak all deal with travel, then there's OpenTable for restaurant bookings (which are pretty much all closed now). It's going to be a tough year for the company, there is no doubt about it, but that may open up a good entry point for long-term investors.

Data by YCharts

Chart: BKNG P/FCF over the last 3yr

My buy point, anything under 10x 2019 FCF, and I'm jumping right in there. At the time of writing, it's around about 11.4x, so there's a little way to go. This company has the cash to make it through a year of negativity, and its assortment of assets means it will be first in line once travel and leisure pick back up.

In Closing

McDonald's will be in business and top of mind during these times as people look to find some place to eat that doesn't involve scraping together what's left on shelves at their local store.

McDonald's, for me, is hovering around buying levels. I am an optimist and believe we will pull through this in due time, so I will be picking up McDonald's when the price is right (under $145/share).

Collectors Universe and Booking Holdings are, on the surface, two other excellently positioned businesses that investors in the consumer services sector may wish to explore further.

If there are any high-quality firms you have your eyes on in the Consumer Services sector, I'd love to see them in the comments. Also, if you want my thoughts on high-quality companies in other sectors, please consider following my writing here on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BKNG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.