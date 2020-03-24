The Coronavirus Crash, Liquidity And Open-Ended Funds

Just when people desire liquidity is just when they can't have it.

Open ended funds

I've warned before about the problems with open ended investment funds. The basic problem being that it's highly likely that when we want to gain liquidity that will be exactly the moment when such a fund can't offer it to us. The more illiquid the underlying investment then the more likely this is to happen.

The takeaway from this is that if liquidity is something you're likely to need at any point then an open ended fund simply isn't the correct investment. There is a proviso to add to this which we'll get to. But as a general rule closed end funds will be preferable for those interested in liquidity.

The basic trade off

With a closed end fund the investments in it are not added to when someone purchases stock, nor are any liquidated when they sell. For, after the initial fund raise any changes in ownership are in the extant stock of then fund. It's just like people buying or selling Coke stock - the money isn't flowing in or out of factories to make sugar syrup. It's just changing hands among investors.

A closed end fund might stray from net asset value, in fact most of them do. But they'll always be liquid. Perhaps not liquid at a price we like but they always will be possible to get out of at some price or other.

An open ended fund is where we buy new stock in the fund, or if we withdraw, cancel extant stock. Sure, there's always some flow either way and that can be matched. But any significant exodus of investors means that the underlying investments must be liquidated, at least in part, to pay them off.

The benefit is that an open ended fund will rarely stray far from asset value. But in times of stress it can happen that liquidity vanishes. This is a point I've made here before, as those three links in the first line show.

UK property funds

This is what has led to Kames Capital banned trading on £585million Property Income fund yesterday. Janus Henderson, BMO, Aviva, L&G, Columbia Threadneedle and Aberdeen Standard Investments also gated their respective property funds this morning

That's a significant portion of the market. We'd also expect the rest of it to follow too. Those who invested in open ended property funds in London can't get their money. That is, liquidity, for them, has vanished. It's not even possible to gain price discovery.

So what's the actual problem?

It's called "liquidity mismatch". The fund is stating that you can have your money back any day you wish, just by rocking up and asking for it. It'll be at the fund asset value that day minus whatever fees they say they'll charge.

That's fine, in normal times, and there will be a flow of those entering and leaving that can be matched. Plus a cash float to fund any excess outward flow.

However, when the underlying asset is illiquid then any significant outflow faces a problem. Because the liquidity on offer to the investors - daily - cannot be matched by the speed at which assets can be sold. Commercial property transactions can take months to put together for example.

This is the liquidity mismatch. The liquidity promised to investors is greater than that available in the underlying assets.

This is the banking problem.

Any of us who have watched "Wonderful Life" will know this, it's the scene in the bank with the run. You can't have your money back because it's not actually in the bank, it's in the mortgage of the house down the road. The honeymoon money has to be the float which saves the bank.

We also, with banking, have another solution to this, the central bank. Who will lend at high interest on good security. So, there's an external source of funding available to cover such liquidity problems.

Except, of course, for investment funds there isn't. In times of crisis there will be for banks, might be for money market funds and isn't for open ended investment funds.

So, the solution

Assuming that we do indeed want to have liquidity when the smelly stuff hits the rotating device then we need to be careful about when we use open ended funds.

When the liquidity is greater than that on offer to us as fund holders then they're just a great idea. Funds holding Treasuries for example, sure, why not? The fund value will track asset value very closely and we can always move in or out. Similarly funds holding major stocks, index funds for example. The market for S&P 500 stocks, or FTSE100, is always going to be more liquid - even if we don't like the price very much - than the once a day opportunity to withdraw our funds.

When we get to funds holding illiquid or unquoted stocks - like the Woodford fund linked to in that first line - then this isn't a good structure for us to be investing through. Far better, if we want that liquidity, to be investing through closed end funds or, as they're called in London, investment trusts.

And this then goes double for things like commercial property. We're seeing that substantial proportion of the London open ended funds suspending withdrawals. I'd expect the entire market to do so soon enough.

This entire lack of liquidity just when we might want it means a structure for us to avoid.

My view

This is not about investment in particular sectors. Commercial property, small stocks, they have their places in an investment portfolio. It's about the structure we use to gain access and diversification. Open ended funds need to be thought about, they're not for all assets.

The investor view

Open ended funds in even slightly illiquid assets are a relatively new innovation. That so many of them are suspending withdrawals in a down market means we really need to think about whether to use them or not.

My advice is that open ended funds are only for assets where the market in the underlying is more liquid than the liquidity on offer to investors. Treasuries, major stocks, index tracking, sure, an excellent vehicle. Where the underlying is less liquid than we get as investors then open ended funds are contra-indicated. To gain access and the associated diversification we should switch to closed end funds.

