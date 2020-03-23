BASF Will Be Hit By Coronavirus

Investment Thesis

BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) (OTCQX:BFFAF) will be hit hard by the effects of the coronavirus on the economy and industrial activity. The company benefits from a diversified product portfolio as well as a safe capital structure and cash cushion. Regardless, the reduction in economic activity will likely hit BASF hard, as industrial output declines and drags down demand for its products. With shares having lost half of their value in 3 months and yielding above 8%, I believe BASF could be an attractive pickup for those who are able to wait a few years.

Investors should be aware of the fact that the dividend could be negatively impacted by the current situation. Even though the company has held itself to its promise of raising the dividend each year, management might have to make tough decisions this year depending on the severity of the situation. Investors should not expect that distributions will be the top priority for at least one year, maybe 2021 as well. Nevertheless, even if the dividend were to be temporarily reduced or suspended, locking-in an 8% yield that would resume in 1 or 2 years, could be an interesting opportunity.

Company Profile And 2019 Recap

BASF is a globally operating chemical company that is well-diversified over all important regions. While Europe is by far the most important region by revenue with close to €24bn, it only makes up 40% of total sales. North America and Asia Pacific generate €16bn and €14bn each while the remaining South America, Africa and the Middle East contribute a combined €5bn. Spreading its operations globally to some extent protects BASF against downturns in any one region.

The company is not just diversified geographically, it also operates a wide variety of product segments. Like with the geographic regions, these segments each contribute a similar share to total revenues. Again, this diversification helps BASF in times when individual segments struggle.

And indeed, some do struggle. The Chemicals, Materials and Industrial Solutions segments recorded double-digit YoY sales declines in Q4 of 2019. While the decline in Industrial Solutions was mainly driven by portfolio effects, Chemicals and Materials struggled with a drop in volumes and quite substantial price declines. This was partly offset by a 27% jump in the sales of the Agricultural Solutions segment. In aggregate, total 2019 sales still came in slightly lower than the previous year. In fact, the non-organic portfolio and currency effects are the only reasons why the decrease wasn’t more noticeable, as both volumes and prices declined on an aggregated basis. In the end, BASF finished the year with sales down 1.5%.

Dividend history and targets

BASF has increased its dividend in €0.10 increments every year since 2011. It has also continuously increased the dividend since 2010, after reducing it for one year in 2009 in the aftermath of the financial crisis. In its own words, BASF wants to “increase the dividend per share every year.” The proposal for FY19 is €3.30 which makes the dividend yield 8% at the current price of €40 for the German listing. At the proposed amount, BASF would pay out a total of €3bn, which is covered by the €3.7bn in free cash flow for the year.

The dividend has to be approved at the annual meeting which was postponed due to the ban on large gatherings as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. I wouldn’t be completely surprised if the dividend plans changed until then. I expect 2020 results to come in below the guidance of the company, which means less operating cash flow. BASF should have enough cash on hand to keep up its dividend ambitions regardless, but the company might still elect that temporarily reducing the dividend, or at least suspending increases, is the more reasonable approach.

If they were to keep up the €10ct increase, it would require €3.1bn for the dividend payment in 2020. On top of that comes the €3.4bn in planned investment. The total, €6.5bn is 87% of FY2019 operating cash flow, which means that a severe decline would force the company to either tap into cash reserves or take on debt. Personally, I think it would be safer to temporarily abandon the dividend targets to strengthen the liquidity position of the company.

Financial Health

Thankfully BASF is in good financial health. The company only has €18.4bn in financial debt against €42.4bn in equity. Interest expense in FY19 was €648m or 16% of operating income. As of its latest filing, BASF has €2.4bn of cash plus an additional €400m of marketable securities on hand. The combined total, close to €2.9bn, provides a small safety net for the company during these times. BASF also has more instruments available for catastrophic events. Suspending the dividend would save another €3bn a year and postponing investments could free up additional funds.

2020 Outlook

I expect 2020 results to come in below FY20 guidance, as a result of the coronavirus fallout. My reasoning for this conclusion is that I don’t see how any of the assumptions that initially flowed into the guidance would realize in 2020. While the actual severity of the virus remains unknown at this point in time, I consider it a certainty that the effect is heavily negative on all of the assumptions listed below. GDP growth is going to be materially impacted. Growth in industrial and chemical production will likely come in significantly below expectation, as a result of overall reduced economic activity and factory closures. BASF assumed an oil price (Brent) of $60 per barrel, a figure we are currently far away from. Source: Company presentation

Another headwind will be the competitive pressures once economic activity returns to normal. I find it likely that after being starved for cash for weeks or months, companies will prioritize quick sales over pricing. This could mean significant pricing pressures, continuing a trend we have already seen in 2019. As a result, I expect that the segments Chemicals, Materials and Industrial Solutions will again perform negatively in FY20. As a silver lining, Agricultural Solutions will likely not be impacted too much.

Conclusion

BASF is a behemoth in the chemical space. Unfortunately, it will be heavily impacted by the coronavirus. As factories close down and industrial output falls, there will be less demand for its products. Also, once economic activity picks up again, I expect there will be pricing pressures as companies compete for sales in an effort to generate cash again. Fortunately, the company’s healthy financial position should enable it to withstand the negative impact, but the investor should not expect that distributions will have the highest priority in 2020 and 2021.

