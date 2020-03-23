PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust: Cheap And Worth Considering

Historically low interest rates, combined with citizens needing new and refinanced mortgages in wake of the current recession, make this REIT of a non-bank lender an attractive buy.

Despite this fall, the fundamentals of this company are sound, and it is likely when the market recovers, it will return to pre-virus prices.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is one of the mReits which saw its share price decrease the most in the past week.

Opportunities come infrequently. When it rains gold, put out the bucket, not the thimble. - Warren Buffett

The mREIT sector has been among the largest victims of the recent turbulence in the market. Many stocks have seen their value decrease by 50% or more. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT). PMT is the specialty finance company managed by PNMAC Capital Management, LLC, a subsidiary of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. The company focuses on investments relating to the U.S. residential real estate market, namely mortgage servicing rights and credit risk transfer securities with Fannie Mae, and MBSs. The loans PMT acquires are acquired, pooled for sale, and securitized by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, the largest nonbank mortgage lender in the U.S.

PMT is one of the companies hit the hardest. On February 19, PMT was at $23.46 per share. The stock has fallen to $5.68 per share, as of close on March 18.

Despite this recent fall, I remain optimistic and bullish on PMT. I believe market indicators, as well as PMT's past company performance, show that this stock is severely undervalued and will likely recover several times its current price. Fellow Seeking Alpha contributors Colorado Wealth Management Fund and Scott Kennedy have written about this issue extensively. I share their general view that companies like PMT are situated to achieve a significant ROI.

I have stated before that I believe the situation we are mired in right now to be a temporary bottom. I fully expect PMT's Q1 earnings to reflect this. PMT released a statement on March 16, 2020, preparing investors for significant losses. PMT hedges against interest rate risk through investments in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spread investments, and credit risk transfers with Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, driven by credit spread widening.

However, as a mortgage originator, the historically low interest rates have also led to higher acquisition volumes and significantly improved margins. PMT also says it has recognized significant gains in its interest hedges and MBS interests. The company will seek to capitalize on these gains, curtailing new investments in credit risk transfers with the government-sponsored entities, and investments in alternative investments with attractive expected returns (mortgage servicing rights, mortgage assets) and repurchases of common shares. PMT estimates its net income to be 10% in Q2, with a $0.54 EPS per quarter.

Though I have been positive about the ability of the market, in general, to bounce back over the next few months, it is undeniable that a large percentage of Americans have been hit financially due to the current downturn. I am optimistic, not because I am a perma-bull at all. As documented in The Lead-Lag Report, signals went "risk-off" out of equities January 27 and stayed that way, with a near-term setup for that to flip. I just choose not to believe it's the end of the world.

Last week, the average interest rate for 30-year fixed rates increased by 6 basis points due to a surge in demand for new mortgages and refinance applications. A large number of these prospective borrowers who have been damaged by this downturn, or who may be applying for their first mortgage, will be working with nonbank lenders due to the lower interest rates and faster approval time. Many lenders are only offering mortgages right now due to an overwhelming amount of refinancing requests. Though the supply of new homes will remain low, and the falling price of lumber reflects this, the demand for mortgages, coupled with the higher mortgage interest rate, gives PMT a golden opportunity to capitalize on this moment.

Some have raised concerns about the impact of a Federal Restructuring of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac on these types of companies. The Trump administration has been consistent in its objective to privatize the two Government-Sponsored Entities. While this is a threat, as PMT makes a large amount of its funds from selling mortgages to Fannie and Freddie, in the short term, I do not foresee the federal government making any major moves in this area. When the crisis is over, this may again be something to consider as a reason not to hold this stock.

I believe this company will be able to pull itself out of this low. Its net investment income has increased every year since 2015, with $488.8 million representing a 39% increase from 2018. Its net income attributable to common shareholders was $201.4 million, up 58% from the prior year. Since its inception in 2009, it's created an annualized return of 12% for its investors. While this stock is so inexpensive, I suggest taking a close look for your portfolio.

