Best Buy: Ignored Work From Home Play

The market has apparently missed a prime retailer benefiting from the coronavirus outbreak. While retailers providing necessities have held up well in the market collapse, Best Buy Co. (BBY) has collapsed nearly 45%. The market completely missed the electronics retailer as a beneficiary of the work from home economy. My investment thesis remains bullish on the stock with the potential for a rally back to old highs above $90.

Image Source: Best Buy website

Work From Home

Major parts of the economy have required employees to work from home with an estimated 25% of the population required to stay home. The stock market immediately understood the boost to grocers such as Kroger (KR) and Walmart (WMT), seen as essential stores to remain open, but the market clearly missed the benefits to Best Buy. Most people need additional electronics to work efficiently from home in this environment.

On Saturday, Best Buy announced the company was actually ahead of guidance for the quarter due to a surge in demand for the work from home economy. The company pulled guidance for the full year due to uncertainty surrounding demand as the company moves to curbside service after closing stores. As well, customers can still ship services to their home.

Best Buy recently reported strong results for the quarter ending February 1 so the current quarter doesn't end until the end of April. After reporting FQ4 results on February 27, the electronics retailer made the following forecast for FY21:

Source: Best Buy FQ4'20 earnings release

The guidance was for slight revenue growth over last year with the EPS surging by over 17% for the year to reach $1.025. The real unknown is how far sales are trending above forecasts and whether such momentum can be maintained with a shift to curbside service.

Great Valuation

Retailers such as Kroger and Walmart are trading relatively flat during the market crash. Both companies are hiring people to keep grocery shelves stocked up, but on the flip side, Walmart has a ton of business in auto, toys and other sectors likely hit by the domestic economy shutdown.

Either way, the grocery stocks have held up well while Best Buy is down over 40% already. Best Buy appears more similar to Kroger and Walmart, though with a level of uncertainty of whether sales remain strong with stores closing.

Data by YCharts

The company earned $6.07 per share last year and guided to $6.20 this FY so the stock at $51 is an extreme bargain. Best Buy traded at a higher multiple than Kroger heading into this market selloff and the company appears just as well-positioned to thrive during this period of uncertainty.

Data by YCharts

A similar multiple to Kroger of 13.5x FY21 numbers would push Best Buy back up towards $84. Prior to the crisis, the stock traded at a high of $92 and the numbers support a similar price is warranted here.

This valuation multiple is based on using current analyst estimates with no uplift from numbers already ahead of expectations for the first couple of months of the year. Best Buy had a cash balance of ~$2.0 billion on March 19 and recently pulled down $1.25 billion on their revolving credit facility to provide a sizable $3.25 billion cash cushion while other retailers are struggling and needing loan guarantees from the U.S. government.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Best Buy is positioned to thrive and survive in any prolonged work from home economy. The market has missed the opportunity in this stock providing the likelihood Best Buy quickly normalizes to the levels of other retailers benefitting from the coronavirus outbreak.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.