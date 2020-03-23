Federal Reserve Continues To Step Up

Investors continue to provide evidence that they are pleased with the efforts of the Federal Reserve by continuing to support the value of the US dollar in foreign exchange markets.

The Federal Reserve continues to play a major role in world finance as it continues to work with other central banks around the world and continues to seek answers.

Monday morning the Federal Reserve announced further efforts to shore up financial markets, both domestically, and globally.

The Federal Reserve continues to take a leadership role in protecting global financial markets.

Monday morning, the Fed announced a new set of efforts to supply liquidity to financial institutions and financial markets in order to provide a backstop against any disruptions or dislocations that might occur.

The Federal Reserve also put out a new FOMC statement that signaled

“The Federal Reserve is committed to use its full range of tools to support the U.S. economy in this challenging time and thereby promote its maximum employment and price stability goals.”

Becoming more specific the statement added,

“The Federal Open Market Committee is taking further actions to support the flow of credit to households and businesses by addressing strains in the markets for Treasury securities and agency mortgage-backed securities.”

And, concluding,

“The Committee will continue to closely monitor market conditions, and will assess the appropriate pace of its securities purchases at future meetings.”

The members of the FOMC approved this statement unanimously.

GLOBAL IMPACT

The Federal Reserve, I believe, has done a very good job in taking the lead internationally in this fight.

The pattern was set in the period known as the Great Recession when Fed Chair Ben Bernanke assumed the leadership role and worked extremely hard to bring together central banks throughout the world to work together to soften the blows that were then being experienced in financial institutions and markets.

The information released by the Fed over the past week just confirms that Federal Reserve is working worldwide to bring everyone into the effort.

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND RESPONSE

In terms of global affairs, Laura Noonan writes in the Financial Times about the current attitude in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) about the global crisis.

Tobias Adrian, the IMF’s head of monetary and capital markets, states “Central banks have shown their willingness to act decisively to help alleviate the effects of financial tightening and to support growth, including by cutting policy rates and offering substantial liquidity support to markets.”

Mr. Adrian stresses,

“He stresses that ‘confidence effects are crucial’ to the outcome. ‘Fear is a powerful driver of behavior, and that can have economic consequences.’”

STILL LOTS OF UNCERTAINTY

There is still lots of uncertainty connected with the virus and its impacts around the world.

Almost everyone is now is expecting some kind of recession to hit the world. How bad unemployment gets in anyone country is, of course, a question no one can really answer with any degree of certainty.

And, this uncertainly will continue to dominate markets in the near future.

This is why it is so important for people to talk with one another and find ways to act that provide some confidence to investors and to markets that something is being done to help minimize the consequences of the viral spread.

KUDOS TO JEROME POWELL AND THE FEDERAL RESERVE

The US dollar is still the most important currency in the world and the Federal Reserve is still the most important central bank in the world even though it is not the central bank of the world.

During the past half-century or so, the Fed has also stepped up to its responsibility in this role and it seems like it is doing so once again.

This should make help us to make it through this crisis.

Note, that I am not saying that the Federal Reserve can stop a recession from happening. It cannot even prevent a major recession from happening. That is not what it is working to prevent right now. What the Federal Reserve is working to prevent is a financial disruption that can cause financial institutions and financial markets to spiral out-of-control, making a bad situation even worse.

As I have written before, I believe that the economic decline is a function of the supply side of the economy. The Federal Reserve is not able to significantly stop or turnaround a supply side collapse. The fiscal side of the equation is needed to help out here.

LEADERSHIP IS NEEDED ELSEWHERE

The fact is leadership is needed for other areas. The monetary authorities seem to be working very hard to provide national and global leadership in the areas that they can influence. But, they cannot do it alone.

However, business, banks, and investors should be very pleased that Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve have stepped up to the plate and are fulfilling their responsibility.

Here again, I think that investors are showing this confidence in the fact that the value of the US dollar remains so strong. Monday morning, March 23, the dollar price of one Euro was still around $1.0750.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.