Entertainment/Media Stocks: Sorting Possible Winners And Losers

Bailoutswill undoubtedly help some of these companies, but many of them will limp intothe future, even after the pandemic has crested.

Theater chains firms are the most at risk of survivability as streaming starts to dominate and windows between theatrical and ancillary market release are narrowed if not in some cases.

Companies loaded up with debt, especially those who aggressively bought back shares with borrowed funds are most under pressure.

Entertainment and Media shares have widely different degrees of financial vulnerability, but none will see the P/E Multiples of the past. The China virus exposes the weaknesses of their business.

No Immunity in This Group

The virus pandemic has exposed serious weaknesses in the business models and strategies of entertainment/media companies, both large and small.

For example, many of them carelessly and stupidly followed the advice of the share buyback cheerleaders…i.e., hedge and mutual fund traders, corporate raiders, and many investment advisers to buy back shares with borrowed money.

There is nothing inherently wrong with such buybacks per se: It returns capital to selling shareholders who can then deploy the funds for their own preferences. And it also offsets dilution from option grants.

But to binge on such buybacks by raising debt obligations and so as to enrich managers whose compensation is based on returns on equity and EPS growth metrics reveals that these well-compensated corporate chiefs and their boards did not really understand the basic dynamics and risk profiles of their firms or of their industry. For this, they ought to be replaced.

Key Ratios

An analysis of key financial ratios for the travel sector appeared in my Seeking Alpha article of late last week (“Travel Stocks: Sorting Possible Winners And Losers,” March 20, 2020). But the same applies to entertainment and media stocks.

The three financial things to analyze that come even before considerations of outside conditions of interest and economic growth rates and potential government interventions (bailouts).

The first is the financial leverage ratio, which is total net debt (debt - cash divided by EBITDA). Anything over 4x to 5x is in a danger zone.

The second is the operating leverage ratio, which is EBITDA divided by interest cost. Here, anything over 2x starts to be in the healthy zone and anything less than 1x risks ruin. To not destroy value, all businesses must earn their cost of capital.

The third is a revenue ratio, or net debt/revenues. A revenue ratio higher than 40% or so (excluding off-balance sheet lease and other obligations), suggests at a company operating at the outer limits of financial viability. (The ratios and valuation metrics are discussed in more detail in the forthcoming 10th edition of my Entertainment Industry Economics: A Guide for Financial Analysis, Cambridge University Press and available in about 5 weeks.)

The data is of course backward looking to a year that was relatively benign economically and bullish for markets. The data however indicate that even in that generally good environment, many firms had been edging toward a debt danger zone and that given what’s already happened in Q1 2020, the financial ratios are now much, much worse and will necessitate large government bailouts if some of these are to survive.

2019 data from SEC 10k filings for selected stocks:

Debt/EBITDA EBITDA/Interest Debt/Revenue Distributors/producers Comcast (CMCSA) 2.8 7.5 0.9 Disney (DIS) 3.1 18.5 0.8 Lionsgate (LGFA/B) 9.3 1.8 0.7 Netflix (NFLX) 3.6 3.8 0.5 ViacomCBS (VIAC) 3.3 6.2 0.7 Cable Altice USA (ATUS) 5.8 2.7 2.4 AMC Networks (AMCX) 3.4 5.5 0.8 Charter (CHTR) 4.4 9.1 1.6 Discovery Comm (DISCA) -0.2 6.4 -0.1 Theater Chains AMC Ent.(AC) 12.2 2.6 1.7 Cinemark (CNK) 3.4 6.0 0.6 Theme Parks Cedar Fair Fun) 4.1 4.9 1.3 SeaWorld (SEAS) 4.0 4.5 1.1 Six Flags (SIX) 1.8 10.3 1.4 Group Average: 4.3 6.4 1.0

In other words, for now forget about earnings and EBITDA….there are almost no revenues at all for movie theaters, cruise ships, theme parks, restaurants, and casinos. Some of this, such as bookings for airline seats and hotel rooms will come back quickly as postponed meetings and conventions are restored and rescheduled. Some of it, though, much more slowly, if ever it ever does.

Segment prospects

People of course will still go to the movies in theaters or see Broadway shows or attend concerts and sporting events: Only there will probably be fewer movie theaters and smaller live audiences. Movie theater operators appear to be the most in jeopardy because even after the crisis has peaked there will be an initial reluctance to sit in close-by crowds. Also, the theatrical first-run release-to-DVD and streaming window has now been breached and will narrow some more. And exhibitor bargaining leverage with studio distributors will be diminished. Here, AMC Entertainment (theater company) appears to be especially vulnerable.

In all likelihood, Disney and Comcast are sufficiently large enough to weather the virus storm reasonably well, but in cable Altice looks worst and Discovery looks best.

In theme parks, SeaWorld is especially stressed but the others do not appear financially well either.

Viacom prior to merger with CBS had spent many years wasting more than $16 billion on totally ineffective share repurchases at average prices estimated to be north of $60 a share or at more than 3x current prices. VIAC is not yet in a comfortable financial zone but with new management it had prior to Q1 2020 been moving toward improvement. As such it along with Lionsgate remain perennially subject to takeover speculations that have been circulating for many years. However, given what's happened, takeover appetites and especially the liquidity needed to satisfy them are apt to be muted and absent for quite a while.

Conclusion

There will eventually be an impressively strong rally in most of these shares, partly tied to overall market conditions and partly to the related forthcoming bailout packages.

The rally will be led by the big names that include Disney and Comcast and Netflix. Takeover's are not top-of-mind issues right now.

But don’t be fooled into thinking that P/E and cash flow multiples will return to the heights prior to 2020. The great economic cyclical and financial leverage sensitivity in this group is now fully exposed and will long be remembered.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.