Macy's Dividend Suspension Was Needed

A few weeks ago, I detailed how something had to give with retailer Macy's (M) seeing its annual dividend yield surge to more than 15%. Shares had been plunging along with the market over coronavirus fears, and the company has closed its stores like many others out there. Last Friday, the annual dividend yield soared to a new high above 25%, just before the company announced some major news after the bell.

(Data sourced from Yahoo Finance)

The company announced that it will suspend its quarterly payout moving forward, not including next week's scheduled payment. Management also withdrew its sales and earnings guidance for the year, while it is looking for ways to cut non-essential spending and capital expenditures. Finally, the company drew down $1.5 billion in funds from its credit facility as a proactive measure to boost its short-term liquidity.

As I discussed in my previous article, 2019 saw total dividend payments above the yearly free cash flow figure at more than 103.3%. When including PP&E dispositions, the adjusted payment ratio wasn't as high, but it was still over 73% for the year. With this year's adjusted earnings forecast to decline over prior year levels even before considering the impact of the coronavirus, it seemed possible now that even the adjusted payout ratio could top 100% if things are bad enough.

In the latest earnings report, Macy's balance sheet showed a cash balance of $685 million. If you take out the roughly $117 million dividend payment scheduled for this quarter, that would have put the figure at $568 million. Last year's fiscal Q1 period, which was a little worse than normal in terms of free cash flow, saw an outflow of just over $300 million. A similar period this year would have significantly reduced that cash balance, meaning it was a good idea to draw down on that credit facility.

It remains unclear how bad fiscal Q1 will end up being for the company, as we don't know yet how soon stores will reopen and how much consumer spending will drop in the near term. One thing is certain, and that is that analyst estimates are coming down considerably as the EPS table below shows. As a point of reference, when 2020 started the street average for this period was $5.45 billion in revenues and adjusted EPS of $0.26. The street is currently looking for just $4.72 billion in sales and an adjusted loss of nearly the same amount per share.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance analyst estimates page)

It will be interesting to see what Macy's does with the dividend once we get through the coronavirus situation. If stores reopen in say a month or two, perhaps investors only lose a quarter or two of their dividend. On the other hand, a big down year in sales likely means the company will look to tighten its belt, so there is no guarantee that the dividend will be restarted at the previous quarterly rate. With the annual payout approaching $470 million at the prior level, perhaps halving that amount would be wise. That would still mean an annual yield over 12.50% with where shares closed Friday.

Some investors might also wonder about the idea of a share buyback. The company's market cap was down to $1.86 billion as of Friday. If Macy's didn't need all of that cash from the credit line for operations, it would be able to buy back a significant amount of shares at these prices. That would also help in regards to future dividend payments with a lower share count, potentially allowing the prior rate to be restored. The only downside here is that if cash flow levels don't improve in the future, you don't want to be maxed out in regards to your debts. Macy's started the quarter with over $4.1 billion in total debt, along with another nearly $3 billion in lease liabilities.

In the end, Macy's dividend suspension looks like a wise decision. With stores being closed and Q1 likely to be a very ugly period, it was hard to argue for a continuation of the nearly $117 million quarterly payout. Drawing down the credit line will also help with liquidity as the cash balance was likely going to be at worrisome levels during this time. It will be interesting to see what happens if this coronavirus situation is resolved quickly. Does the dividend restart at the previous rate and does management look to buy back shares or preserve financial flexibility for the future? I look forward to your thoughts below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.