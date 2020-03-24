The equity markets have been nothing but bloody. The S&P 500 index plunged last week, marking the worst week since the Lehman collapse of 2008. Nothing was spared, not even the bond markets. Retail investors are in panic. And I would like to highlight today why I remain optimistic.

Don’t give up Hope. Relief may come sooner than you expect

This past month the great bull market has reversed due to the spread of the Coronavirus, and we are currently in a severe bear market. This is a very unique situation because bear markets usually come as a result of an economic recession. In our case today, the economic recession will be caused by the spread of the pandemic, panic and fear by investors. The spiraling market declines alone are usually enough to cause an economic recession.

The markets are today factoring many uncertainties:

The timing of the cure or a vaccine for the virus: Is it a matter of weeks, months, or years? The economic impact of the virus: It's very difficult to quantify the damage that's currently being done by the closing of borders, lockdowns, curfews, and putting a halt to the economy. Oil price crash has added many uncertainties to the equation. How long will the oil crash last? What are the implications on the U.S. economy? Liquidity risk: The financial markets are facing a severe liquidity crush due to self liquidating funds, and investors running for cash and dumping their investments at any price.

If we look at the above uncertainties, the most pressing one is finding a cure or a vaccine which has to go through the process of being approved by the FDA. Once this happens, we will be able to start quantifying the damage to the economy, and as a result also oil price will adjust accordingly.

The oil price situation also can be resolved sooner than finding a cure to the virus situation. We know today that the U.S. oil producers and OPEC are in discussion for a possible cooperation to put some sort of controls on prices. If Russia cooperates, then we can find oil price stabilizing at a much higher level. However, this will not remove the uncertainty about the virus.

Here, I would like to reiterate my views that we are unlikely to see the market settle until a cure is found. If this uncertainty remains with investors, we must continue to remain cautious and be prepared that equity prices may very well continue to decline.

On the positive side, any good news about a cure or a definite vaccine is likely to send the markets soaring like we have never seen before. While there could be more pain in the short term, this can all reverse in a matter of days following any positive news.

Furthermore, central bankers across the globe have been extremely efficient to pump in much needed liquidity in the system to prevent markets from pulling back due to forced liquidations. Global leaders continue to re-assure us that they will do everything possible to contain this recession, and I believe that they will. Due to central bank awareness, coordination and communication, recent recessions have been much shorter than the ones we have seen in the early 1900s. There's no reason that this recession today will be an exception. Again, a cure for the virus will resolve most of the problems. The remaining will be handled by Central Bankers, and they will be very swift and efficient doing so. Therefore, I expect this recession to be shorter than typical ones.

A Note About the Markets

While the market momentum remains very strong to the downside, we may see days where markets will sharply bounce. I would like to caution that these are may be short-term reversals of oversold conditions, and we should not build a lot of hope on them. Buying new stocks during such period is not recommended (unless the up-days are the result of a permanent solution to the crisis, which is a cure of the virus). If you wish to add new positions, it's best to do it when markets are declining and panic on Wall Street. Buy when everyone is selling, and you could get the best prices.

Is there hope/relief coming soon?

There are several fronts to give us hope that would allow us to control the current pandemic:

WHO officials say at least 20 coronavirus vaccines are in development in a global race for cure. However, we need to be realistic here. These vaccines still need to pass trials, and even then, they still need to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in order to be ready for widespread distribution. This could take several months, which we do not have. The ideal solution would be to find a drug that can either cure or reduce the severity of the virus. Here we can say with some confidence that we are closer to this stage. President Trump announced late last week that a combination of Chloroquinine (a derivative of Quinine, which is a plant used to fight off Malaria) taken together with Azithromycin is being tested in the United States against the virus. Azithromycin is an antibiotic that's widely used in the world. What has not been highlighted much on the news is that Chloroquinine already has been used in China and Australia with very positive results. Just last week, French researchers have reported a successful trial of the same treatment with evidence that this combination of drug can stop and even cure the spread of the disease in just six days. 100% success has been reported by the French. A US academic study has concurred these results. This is very good news because both drugs are widely available and cheap to produce, and therefore can be quickly deployed to the general population. Should this happen (and I'm personally optimistic about this) then it will return us back to normal life as we know it relatively soon, thus lessening further damage to the economy. This will be very welcomed news by the equity markets. Note that the cost to produce Chloroquinine is estimated at to $0.01 per pill, and large drug companies have started producing billions of pills. We are likely to hear more about this week and hope for the best.

The Best Course of Action

While the short-term outlook remains negative (and we are likely to see more market declines), we need to put things into perspective. This bear market will be over sooner or later, and all the fear and pain will be forgotten in a few months or possibly in a couple of years.

If you are a long-term investor, this pullback provides an unprecedented opportunity to add positions. I would strongly recommend nibbling rather than buying all at once. Use the fear and panic to your advantage. If you have an investment horizon of at least one to three years, then you can relax and keep collecting your dividends from your portfolio. If you believe that you will need to use some of your investments for spending purposes, then I recommend using rallies to raise cash you may need in the next 24 months at least.

Being patient and taking a long-term view will pay off. Don’t give up hope. When hope is lost, this will most likely result in unnecessary losses. Like all other bear markets were resolved in one way or another, this bear shall pass too.

What Are We Recommending to Our Investors

We are recommending an increased allocation to fixed income. These include preferred stocks and baby bonds. Preferred stocks present today an opportunity that we will probably never see in our lifetime again. The pullback in many preferreds has nothing to do with fundamentals, but rather is due to lack of liquidity and forced liquidations. If we look back to previous bear markets, preferred stocks were the first to recover, with an average period of 12 to 24 months based on the latest financial crisis. Check out the performance of one of the best preferred stock closed-end-fund, the Flaherty & Crumrine/Claymore Preferred Securities Income Fund (FFC).

A bottom was formed in 2019, and by 2011 most of the losses have reversed.

In many instances, preferred shares have dropped much more than their respective common shares, which does not make any sense. I have been mostly buying preferred stocks and baby bonds, and recommending that our members do the same. For those investors who do not like picking individual preferred stocks, I also would suggest buying other CEFs such as FFC. For example the Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund (JPS) which is another quality preferred stock CEF.

Going Back To What is Most Important: Your Health

There's more evidence that this virus does not only affect those who have a weak immune system. So far in the United States, 50% of those seriously affected have been below the age of 65. Even if this proves later to be a one-off statistic, it's the responsibility of all of us to protect ourselves, not only for our own sake, but for the sake of our families, our elderly, those who are more vulnerable, and most importantly to our nation and our society. This is not a time to be a hero. This would just be irresponsible.

So far in the United States, the measures have been less imposing so far than in Europe or other countries. I urge people to stay at home as much as possible and avoid any unessential travel. If you are in a lock-down situation, please respect it. If you are not in such a situation, it's best to start preparing for this ahead of time. All the money in the world will be worthless if you become sick. In difficult times like today it's important to keep focused on what matters the most, our health.

Why I Remain Optimistic

Based on the information available today, my projection is that a standardized treatment based on Quinine/Arizthromicin will be adopted globally relatively soon. Note that some countries already have adopted this treatment. Once adopted globally, this would mean that travel restrictions and border closings could end soon. Remember that the main reason for all these restrictions is to alleviate the stress on our healthcare system in order to slow down the disease and allow hospitals to treat patients within their capacities. When a treatment is found, those who become sick can get treated while staying at home, and therefore life can return to normal. President Trump stated that he has good feelings about this drug. Personally, I'm more optimistic, and believe that this is a likely scenario. Even if the current Quinine/Arizthromicin treatment does not work, an alternative will be found soon. When a treatment is adopted, we can expect a very sharp rebound in the stock markets.

The sooner this happens, the more chances we have that any recession will be short lived.

On another front, China just announced yesterday that's lifting more restrictions on its population, including Wuhan, the epicenter of the Coronavirus.

On Monday, small groups of residents in the central Chinese city were leaving their residential compounds, going to grocery stores and walking along the streets for the first time in weeks. At the weekend, the first train arrived in the city ferrying more than 1,000 workers from elsewhere in the province back to the city for work.

Italy reported the lowest increase in new cases for the second day in a row. This is an indication that the virus has possibly been contained in China, and the same could happen soon in Europe and the United States.

Some more good news to cheer everyone up: Bill Ackman made a $2.5 billion "Recovery Bet" amid the coronavirus tumble.

There's plenty to hope for. Don’t give up. Relief is likely to come sooner than most expect!

Disclosure: I am/we are long FFC, JPS, PCI, PTY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.