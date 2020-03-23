Monthly Portfolio Update: February 2020

We present the summary of dividend payments and increases during February 2020 along with the current status of our Danube Dividends DGI portfolio.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken financial markets as well as our dividend growth portfolio, yet it has also helped resharpen our focus on quality companies.

Highlight of the month: separating the wheat from the chaff

The current global health crisis situation needs no introduction, neither does the market meltdown the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered for the past few weeks. The bottom is most probably yet to come, with an additional 20%-30% fall if we assume the impact will be comparable to the previous two downturns in 2000-2002 and 2008-2009. It is even possible that this time we are facing an even more severe economic impact, with supply and demand hit simultaneously by the virus, thus deepening the crisis from both ends.

Needless to say, it was just a matter of time until we would see an impact not only in our portfolio value declining in line with the market downturn, but also companies turning to radical measures to reduce cash outflow. One of those measures was to reevaluate share buybacks, and what hurts income focused DGI investors the most, to even suspend dividends in some cases.

The first and so far only company to do so in our portfolio has been Boeing (BA), after it was hit by the meltdown of the airline industry in a particularly vulnerable condition rooting in its disastrous 737 MAX product development.

The company will suspend its dividend until further notice [...] Boeing will extend its pause of any share repurchasing until further notice. The company previously suspended its stock buyback program in April of 2019. - Source: Company Announcement

Although some of our current holdings might follow, we like to see things in a more optimistic way and use the current situation as a stress-test in the early stages of our portfolio building journey. On one hand, by helping to separate the wheat from the chaff and eliminate the weak links in our portfolio, as well as by helping to shift our focus to premium, proven and well diversified names as future cornerstones of our income generating "empire".

One sharp difference in management's perception of the importance of dividends to investors has been demonstrated by a recent announcement of McDonald's (MCD). Important to note that the company's business environment is as severely hit as the airline industry, yet for it the dividend is non-negotiable:

While buybacks are on hold, the quarterly dividend of $1.25 is a "priority", and no changes are coming there. - Source: McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski

Cash allocation since the beginning of February 2020

The recent weeks have been quite busy in terms of transactions in our portfolio, as illustrated below. After Pattern Energy's announcement of its shareholders' approval of the company's takeover deal, we liquidated all of our remaining shares. The proceeds alongside new cash have been used to increase our existing holdings in Atlantica Yield (AY), Franklin Resources (BEN), BlackRock (BLK), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Main Street Capital (MAIN), Realty Income (O) and Texas Instruments (TXN).

In terms of dollar value, our major focus has been United Parcel Service (UPS), based on the reasoning outlined in more detail in our recent focus article. We reached our short-term $2k allocation target in UPS, with an average entry price of $96, translating to a 4%+ starting yield between our tranches.

We also opened a net new position in Home Depot (NYSE:HD), currently trading at a depressed blended P/E ratio of ~14.80, well below its normal P/E of 23.18, as illustrated below:

Following a steep decline in market value, Home Depot currently trades close to a whopping 4% dividend yield, almost double the value of its four-year average yield of 2.16%. After humble beginnings of our $330 purchase value of two HD shares, we plan to increase our position gradually towards the $3k range, or 3% of our mid-term $100k portfolio size target.

Dividend payments and increases during the month

In February 2020, we received dividend payments from 13 companies totaling $273, in line with the current average gross monthly income forecast for our portfolio.

Overall, for the trailing 12 months, we received dividends of $2,650 in total, arriving at a monthly average gross payout of $221.

Considering dividend increases, below is a brief overview of the declarations from our portfolio companies, in a descending order:

Status of the Danube Dividends Portfolio

Looking at our overall dividend growth portfolio, external cash contributions and reinvested dividends since inception are totaling $59,473 as of March 2020. The current value of the portfolio sits at $49,224, producing $2,624 in forward annual net dividend income. The portfolio consists of 40 companies, with an average forward net yield of 4.41%.

As a closing thought: While the market volatility is definitely not easy to stomach these days, it teaches aspiring investors to focus on quality, providing exceptional buying opportunities in top-notch dividend growth companies in the meantime.

