Vericel Is Substantially Undervalued Given Strong Balance Sheet, Profitability And Competitive Advantages

Vericel (VCEL) is a interesting company for a variety of reasons. They are the first and only company with genuine, clinically-demonstrated regenerative products on the market. Prior to the approval of CAR-T, their technology was the only FDA-approved therapy derived from in vitro expanded human cells. Their two key products, Epicel(R) and MACI(R), each represent first-in-class treatments with no competition within the limited niche in which they operate. Their company has seen steady sales growth over the prior several years and the resulting share price has shot up from less than $2/share in 2016 to a peak of over $20/share in 2019. Recently, VCEL's stock has been pummeled by the market downturn and what seems to be investor skepticism, falling to about $8 and reducing their market cap to just over $350M. At this market cap, we argue that VCEL is substantially undervalued and represents a strong value-buy that has substantial potential to outperform the market in the eventual recovery.

Vericel Dominates in a Niche Market

We have been following VCEL for a couple years, ever since members of our team first learned about them at a conference. Within that timeframe, and despite solid share price growth since 2016, their company has seemed oddly undervalued. One possible explanation for this is that they have operated exclusively in relatively niche markets. As they specialize in treating the most severe tier of already severe burns (Epicel) and large cartilage defects in younger patients (MACI), one cannot expect a catalyst to send this stock skyrocketing. Instead, investors should look to disciplined management and steady growth in YoY revenue and EPS. Within the niche markets in which it operates, VCEL has commanded positions with barriers-to-entry prohibitive enough that they unlikely to face genuine competitive threats in the near future. For example, because Epicel essentially serves as a lifesaving intervention for cases of severe burns covering more than 30% of the body, it would be exceedingly difficult, expensive and likely unethical to conduct a controlled study in humans (or animals) in order to compete in its niche. Similarly, MACI provides a solution for cartilage damage in younger adults, notoriously difficult to treat since the key symptom to be addressed is pain. This makes clinical trials in this space particularly difficult, costly and risky. Placebo controls often have such a strong positive effect on pain that it is impossible to distinguish signal from noise in experimental groups. This, coupled with the fact that the most mature potential competitor seems to have not started their Phase III trial, suggests that both these products will continue to enjoy relative monopolies within their market niches.

Strong Financial Position

Financially, the company is in a very robust position. From a liquidity perspective, it had $69.7 million in cash and equivalents as of year-end 2019. Original guidance had been for the company to turn profitable this year, swinging from a net income loss of -$9.7 million in 2019 to +$4.4 million profit in 2020. Additionally, their free cash flow was estimated to be +$9.2 million for the year. Now, given the odds of entering a global economic recession have increased substantially as a result of COVID-19, let's pose a recessionary scenario. Revenue, which had been guided to grow by 23% to $145 million for the year (see press release), could fall to a range between $100-115 million. Given their cost structure and impact on margins, that would likely result in net income and free cash flow in the range of -$5-8 million. That would still leave them with over $60 million in cash and equivalents by year end. Moreover, while people may delay elective surgeries to repair damaged cartilage during a downturn, it is likely to only result in pent-up demand and thus, most of the "lost" revenues this year would be pushed out to 2021. This stands in contrast to many companies whose revenue impacted by COVID-19 will be permanently lost.

The company's robust financial position is all the more valuable at a time when the odds of a global economic recession have increased dramatically. At this juncture, both equity and debt markets have been hit severely hard, and access to funding has become very difficult. This calls for a premium on companies that have below-market risk as a result of having the financial resources to weather the downturn without major complications. However, at its current valuation of 2.8x price/sales, VCEL is trading at a 38% discount to the median 4.5x valuation of peers with a similar growth profile. Given its growing business, established moat, and ample financial resources, we believe VCEL is a quality bargain poised to outperform during the eventual recovery in the economy.

Vericel and the Coronavirus

VCEL stock has been pummeled since the COVIID-19 crisis began. At the time of drafting this article their stock price is valued at $8.15/share, having hit a new 52 week low the prior day. When the IBB was at its previous 52-week low in October 2019, VCEL's stock price still hovered above $14/share. Moreover, since the beginning of market downturn related to COVID-19, the IBB has fallen -18.2% while VCEL has been slammed -57.1%. Contrary to concerned about disruptions to biotech supply chains and markets, VCEL stands to be minimally affected by COVID-19. All of their manufacturing takes place in the US, and nearly 100% of their revenue is generated domestically. Moreover, severe burns are not likely to be treated by other methods or delayed due to COVID-19. And while people may put off elective surgery to repair damaged cartilage, it is likely to only result in pent-up demand. Lastly, VCEL is in a strong financial position and well-positioned to weather a storm caused by a scare such as COVID-19. They have no immediate cash needs and won't need to dilute or take on debt as a result of a slower than expected first half of the year. In short, VCEL has taken an outsized hit during the COVID-19 scare, despite being better positioned than most to weather the turbulence and come out unscathed.

Vericel has Unique Competencies

In addition to being profitable, undervalued even before the COVID-19 downturn began, and taking an outsized hit during the recent market panic, VCEL also possesses unique competencies that increase their upside. Prior to CAR-T, VCEL had the only autologous, cell-based therapies on the market. Because of this, VCEL was forced to develop unique manufacturing, supply chain, quality control, regulatory, and sales expertise. With more and more groups interested in cell-based therapies, their distinct competencies are becoming increasingly valuable. VCEL may be uniquely qualified to make strategic acquisitions in the space, or they may become an acquisition target themselves. Their unique competencies offer further protection from competition in their space.

Risks to Vericel

The biggest risk to VCEL would be a competitive entrant in the cartilage repair market that manages to seize market share or drive prices lower. Currently, the majority of VCEL's revenue is derived from their MACI product, so diminished revenue here would hurt their ability to remain profitable. At this time, we view this risk as being limited by a number of factors. One, the most mature competitive product is the NeoCart platform developed by Histogenics. After a failed phase III trial, Histogenics' stock plummetted and was eventually subject to a reverse merger. Following the reverse merger, the NeoCart platform was sold off to Medavate with the expectation that they would modify the phase III trial design and initiate a new phase III trial. To date, this trial does not appear to be listed on clinicaltrials.gov.

The next biggest risk is a prolonged reduction in elective surgeries due to COVID-19. We forecast a significant reduction in revenue due to COVID-19, but we are also anticipating that operations around the country will return to normal. With current societal conditions, we would be remiss not to consider the worst case scenario in which elective surgeries are cancelled for most of the year or even into next year. If this happens it is possible that losses could be so great that VCEL would be forced to dilute, take on debt, or explore options for reducing operational expenses. Barring the worst case scenario, there is still a concern that broader economic effects from COVID-19 could be a headwind for elective surgical procedures. While MACI is covered by most insurers, patients may be less inclined to pay deductibles or take time away from work depending on the medium-term economic effects of COVID-19. That being said, Vericel's financial resources put them in a strong position to overcome uncertainties related to COVID-19 and its effects on the broader economy.

More minor risks come from their burn care products. Nexobrid is expected to gain regulatory approval later this year, but it is unclear whether/how this could be affected by interruptions in operations due to COVID-19. Their other burn product, Epicel, is only used in the most extreme burn cases and is thus always subject to "lumpy" sales and seasonality favoring colder months. Consequently it is always possible for Epicel revenues to disappoint. That being said, Epicel represents a small portion of the overall revenue and thus represents only a minor risk to their overall value proposition.

Summary

VCEL is a profitable company, with sustainable growth within well-protected market niches, that continues to show strong revenue and EPS growth. Prior to the recent downturn, VCEL appeared to be undervalued. During the downturn, VCEL has fallen at a much greater pace than the broader biotech market, despite being uniquely well-positioned to deal with the adverse conditions. Together, these facts lead us to expect that VCEL will outperform the market during an eventual recovery. Our 12-month price target is $21.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VCEL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.