JJTB: Abrupt Sell-Off Represents A Buying Opportunity

This time is unlikely to be different. We set our near-term target for JJTB at $43 per share, representing an increase of 20% from here.

The sell-off in tin has been driven by illiquid trading conditions, while fundamental dynamics have remained broadly stable.

Tin has sold off abruptly in recent days, underperforming most of the base metals space.

Investment case

Our bullish Q1-20 thesis on tin, measured by the iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN (JJTB), has been greatly undermined by the double black swan (COVID-19 outbreak + collapse in oil prices). While the broad-based industrial metals complex has come under intense pressure, tin prices have fallen even more abruptly due to illiquid trading conditions in the LME tin market.

The last time the LME tin market tumbled as a result of illiquid trading conditions was in September 2011. This was followed by a sharp rebound. This time is unlikely to be different, in our view.

Our near-term target for JJTB is at $43 per share, marking a 20% upside from here.

Source: TradingView, Orchid Research

About JJTB

The iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN (JJTB) seeks to track the Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return.

The index is composed of one futures contract on tin, which is included in the Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return, and rolled every other month.

Its expense fee is small at 0.45% per annum.

Abrupt sell-off: Not fundamentally driven

JJTB tumbled from $44 per share to $35 per share between March 10 and March 19, a 20% sell-off.

We do not view the recent sell-off in tin prices as fundamentally driven. In fact, all base metals have pushed sharply lower since the start of March, as investors have been induced to revise negatively their demand estimates for the year while micro indicators such as changes in exchange inventories, spreads, physical premiums deteriorate.

In the case of tin, however, we do not see a marked deterioration in its fundamental dynamics. In fact, exchange inventories have been little changed so far this month, physical premiums are stable, and nearby spreads have tightened. There is, therefore, no tangible signs of acutely looser refined market conditions.

In our view, what caused the abrupt sell-off in the LME tin price was illiquid trading conditions. Given the lack of depth in the LME tin market, an exogenous shock (like the double black swan we are experiencing today) has exposed the fragile liquidity nature of the tin market. All traders rushed to the exit, resulting in no bid in the market. Liquidity suddenly vanished, pushing the LME tin price into the abyss.

Similar situation as in September 2011

The last time the LME tin market faced illiquid trading conditions was in the second half of September 2011. Between September 16 and September 23, 2011, the LME tin price tumbled by a massive 17%. This was the largest weekly sell-off since the Great Financial Crisis, when the LME tin price tumbled by 18% between October 3 and October 10, 2018.

In September 2011, there was also no material change in the fundamentals of the refined tin market. What caused the sell-off was an exogenous shock, namely the sovereign debt crisis in Europe, which consumes only 16% of global annual consumption. As the sell-off was triggered by illiquid trading conditions, a strong rebound emerged thereafter. Take a look:

We think that this time will not be different and that tin prices will rebound strongly over the next 15 trading days. This is therefore positive for JJTB.

Closing thoughts

We believe that the abrupt sell-off in LME tin prices has been triggered by illiquid trading conditions rather than negative fundamental dynamics. Looking at various micro indicators, there has been no materially negative change in the fundamental picture of the refined tin market. A similar situation occurred in September 2011 when the LME tin price sold off abruptly caused by an exogenous shock despite no change in fundamental dynamics. A strong rebound emerged after the shock. We expect a similar pattern to occur.

Against this backdrop, we set a near-term target of $43 per share for JJTB, marking a 20% increase from here.

