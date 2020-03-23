Workday: The Selloff Has Gone Too Far

Workday looks cheaply valued at just ~6.5x forward revenues. In the past, Workday used to trade at multiples in the low teens.

Though investors' concerns on Workday's HCM slowdown are valid, Workday is making up for slower growth with improving operating margins and cash flow.

The broad coronavirus selloff has continued to punish an already beaten-down Workday stock, which has now lost nearly 50% from peaks reached last July.

The broad market selloff we've endured since the beginning of the year has rendered many venerable brands across a multitude of industries on sale, and Workday (WDAY), one of the largest pure-play cloud companies in the software industry and the undisputed leader in human capital management (NASDAQ:HCM) technology, can now be considered a fire-sale stock.

It's true that Workday's troubles began far before the coronavirus spread across the globe. Mid-last year, Workday announced that it expected growth rates in its flagship product, the HCM cloud, to see material deceleration. To most investors, this shouldn't have been "new news" - Workday has long been the #1 competitor in the HCM software space and like Salesforce with its flagship Sales Cloud, growth rates were eventually going to come down as the market opportunity became saturated.

But even as Workday's revenue growth rates seem to have stabilized in the mid-20s over the past several quarters, the stock has seen no respite. Now trading back at levels not seen since 2017, Workday shares have peeled back ~45% off highs reached last July.

Data by YCharts

Every stock has a price level below which investors won't be able to resist buying, especially if there are no red flags with the company's fundamentals. We should essentially think of Workday as a maturing software company that has traded growth for profitability. No, we can't expect Workday to keep growing at the ~30% rate of several years back - but as a tradeoff for lower growth, we've also gotten impressive improvement in margins and cash flow. In FY20, Workday managed to expand pro forma operating margins by 310bps, while operating cash flows grew faster than cash flow.

These profitability gains - as well as the fact that Workday is nearly a pure-subscription company with a reliable stream of recurring revenues - should give investors a lot of comfort amid a bleak macroeconomic picture. In Workday, you're buying one of the flagship brands of the cloud software space at a fraction of its former worth.

A quick valuation check on the stock - at current share prices near $125, Workday trades at a market cap of $29.00 billion. After netting off the $1.94 billion of cash and $1.26 billion of convertible debt on Workday's balance sheet, we're left with an enterprise value of $28.32 billion.

Wall Street analysts are expecting consensus revenues of $4.35 billion for the current year, representing 20% y/y growth over FY20 revenues of $3.67 billion. Given that Workday's revenues just exited Q4 at a 24% y/y growth rate, we'd think that there may be a point or two of additional revenue upside to that consensus outlook - especially as Workday has taken steps in recent quarters to diversify its business beyond HCM and double down on its ERP capabilities through recent acquisitions like Adaptive Insights. Regardless, assuming this consensus 20% y/y growth viewpoint gives Workday a current valuation of just 6.5x EV/FY21 revenues.

Data by YCharts

It's important to note that, for most of last year, Workday's valuation (orange line in the chart above) was mostly able to keep parity against ServiceNow (NOW) and Adobe (ADBE), both fellow large-cap SaaS companies with similar growth rates. Now, after the broad market pummeling, that valuation gap has vastly widened, with Workday trading at a four-turn discount to those peers.

In my view, Workday is worth at least 9x EV/FY21 revenues, implying a price target of $172 and 37% upside from current levels. Buy now at Workday's trough valuation and hold on for a rebound.

Q4 download

Let's now dive into Workday's fourth-quarter results in greater detail. The earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Workday 4Q20 earnings Source: Workday 4Q20 earnings release

Revenues grew 24% y/y to $976.3 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $965.1 million (+22% y/y) by a solid two-point margin. As usual, Workday's subscription revenues saw stronger growth at 25% y/y, and comprised 86% of Workday's total revenue mix. As previously mentioned, the fact that Workday's revenue base is nearly purely subscription-based should offer a great deal of comfort that Workday is immune to the kinds of massive revenue declines that are expected in other industries, such as travel and hospitality. Buying into stable subscription companies like Workday can act as a great hedge to an extended economic shutdown scenario.

And although global economies may currently be on pause, Workday is making up for saturation in its home market by expanding robustly overseas. Workday's international growth rates far eclipsed its overall revenue growth this quarter, with CFO Robynne Sisco commenting as follows on the Q4 earnings call:

Fourth quarter revenue outside the US increased 33% year over year to 244 million representing 25% of total revenue. We see a significant global opportunity ahead and expect that our revenue mix from the rest of the world markets will continue to increase over both the near and longer term."

On a product basis, Workday's CEO Aneel Bhusri commented that demand was healthy "across all product areas." Even HCM, as large as it is, managed to sign on 11 new Fortune 500 companies in the quarter, a signal that perhaps growth in this category isn't as capped as pessimistic investors would believe.

What we find more impressive about Workday, however, is the fact that the company has transitioned its focus into profitability. Aside from the three-point improvement in full-year pro forma operating margins that we mentioned earlier, one strong highlight is Workday's 43% y/y growth in operating cash flows in FY20:

Figure 2. Workday OCF trends

Source: Workday 4Q20 earnings release

For the full year, Workday boasted a robust 23.2% OCF margin - a clear distinguisher in an enterprise SaaS sector that is full of cash-burning companies. The fact that Workday can reliably generate strong cash flow growth and has a balance sheet with ~$2 billion in cash and only convertible debt (which is far more patient than standard debt on principal repayment) indicates that Workday is sufficiently well-capitalized to endure even an extended recession in which capital markets access may be limited.

Key takeaways

Workday is a top-shelf brand in the software sector that is currently suffering a fire sale. Despite substantial evidence that the company's steady recurring revenues and strong balance sheet give Workday plenty of ammunition against macroeconomic challenges, shares of Workday have continued a brutal sell-off to true bargain basement levels. Though the entire sector has seen valuation multiples fall, the fact that Workday's valuation gap versus peers like ServiceNow and Adobe that it used to closely follow suggests that Workday has far more rebound opportunity when market sentiment improves.

Stake out a buy point here and wait patiently for a bounce back.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WDAY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.