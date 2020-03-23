LQD: Opportunity In Corporate Investment Grade Bonds

An investor can make a safe mid-teen return by holding this ETF getting paid a nice yield while waiting for bond prices to normalize.

This discrepancy is likely to narrow and fade as markets normalize over the 12 to 18 months.

In the rush for liquidity, LQD has sold off drastically. This has happened before, during the financial crisis of 2008-09.

The sudden shock of COVID-19 and the Russia-Saudi Oil War on the stock market has created an opportunity in Corporate Investment Grade Bonds. I believe investment-grade bonds have fallen so much more than warranted. This appears to be a result of the "rush for liquidity" by leveraged market participants trying to meet margin calls. This dislocation is likely to be temporary as the same phenomena occurred over 2008-09 after the Lehman bankruptcy.

LQD, an exchange-traded fund sponsored by Blackrock, is the largest investment-grade corporate bond ETF. In the chart below I have compared (LQD) with the S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:SPY), the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) and iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF aka high yield bond aka junk bond ETF, HYG. SPY has fallen about 32% since 19 Feb 2020 (the high watermark for the late, great, bull market). All the charts below start from that date to the present (20 March 2020).

Chart 1. (Source: Morningstar.com)

Please consider the following points.

1. LQD has fallen by almost 19% from the high while IEF has increased by 5%. This is unexpected because as interest rates bond prices for high-grade bonds should rise instead of falling. While IEF increased as expected, LQD fell.

Data by YCharts

Chart 2. LQD and IEF (7-10 year treasury ETF) from 19 Feb 2020 to 20 Mar 2020

2. The drawdown in the LQD price is similar to HYG. This is illogical as HYG is much riskier than LQD. Ordinarily, I would have expected investment-grade bonds to fall much less than high yield (aka "Junk") bonds. We now have a situation where investment-grade bonds are selling close to junk prices.

Data by YCharts

Chart 3. LQD and HYG from 19 Feb 2020 to 20 Mar 2020

Composition of LQD - iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Composition of HYG - iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Chart 4

3. The following diagram from S&P Global fixed income research gives the default rates for bonds over 35 years. Default rates for investment-grade corporate bonds have never exceeded 4%. This would indicate that the ~19% drawdown we have seen with LQD in the last month is far too much than warranted. Even in a worst-case scenario, there is now a mid-teen percent arbitrage opportunity.

Chart 5. The default rate of corporate bonds

LQD's ETF structure further protects us. Investment-grade bonds rarely go bust, all of a sudden. They are usually re-rated to lower grades. This re-rating to non-investment grades results in removal from the ETF far before they default. Even in default, and even for non-investment grade bonds, are not complete writeoffs. Given their position high in the capital structure most bonds recover a goodly portion of the invested capital in the bankruptcy process.

3. We have seen this movie before. In 2008 LQD fell by almost 30% following the Lehman bankruptcy which started the panic sell-off. Now the sell-off is around 20%. While we may not be at the bottom, history indicates that LQD prices will recover as the panic fades.

Data by YCharts

Chart 6. LQD and IEF prices over the financial crisis 2008-2009

Opinion

If one is to go long LQD, an investor should be able to make a 10 to 15% return via capital appreciation over the next 12-18 months as markets recover from the shock. In addition, one is being paid a 3.22% yield (as on 20 March 2020). This is a relatively safe way to dip one's toes in the market after this financial earthquake. In these times "Return of Capital" is more important than "Return on capital". An investment in LQD balances the former with the potential of equity-like return.

Discussion of Risks & Assumptions

First, I want to emphasize that this opinion is predicated on the assumption that we are within 5 to 10% of the eventual bottom of the S&P 500 and we will fall well short of the lows, during the financial crisis. Again I could be wrong as there are various commentators on Seeking Alpha saying that this could be worse and we "ain't seen nothing yet."

Second, this also assumes that you have plenty of cash on hand and/or a steady source of income for basic needs. You need to prepared to hold for 12 to 18 months, for this strategy to work. If the crisis worsens, bonds could be re-rated downwards and prices could fall further. So I would say, be prepared to slowly step into the strategy, rather than buying all at once.

Third, it should be understood that while this is not a risk-free investment but at this present juncture this is a "medium risk" strategy, somewhere between bottom fishing for equities and buying government treasuries. In a cash crunch, many companies will cut dividends but will not or cannot cut interest payments on bonds. Some bonds (i.e., the BBB tranche) in the ETF could be re-rated downwards. This could then result in the ETF replacing these bonds resulting in a lower Net Asset Value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LYG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.