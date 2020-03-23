Lock In A 10% Yield - With AT&T

In today's market environment, implied volatilities are surging with the VIX passing the 85 mark in one of last week's intraday sessions.

Data by YCharts

The VIX Index was extremely elevated over the past trading week, giving equity options sellers a rich opportunity set.

This is a perfect environment in which to sell options to capture premiums richer than we have seen in years. Combined with a blue-chip dividend grower in AT&T Inc. (T), investors have a remarkable opportunity to lock in a near-10% yield with the cash-secured put trade I detail below.

Data by YCharts

AT&T equity price has dropped significantly amidst the recent market volatility.

AT&T Fundamentals

T, for those unfamiliar, is a stalwart dividend grower, having grown its dividend payment to shareholders for the last 35 years. The company has a payout ratio of only 57.6%, giving me great comfort the current dividend level is in no danger of being cut. T's annualized payout of $2.08 puts the current dividend yield as of Monday at an incredible 7.9%. In my view, this is simply too high for the risk that equity investors in AT&T are taking and is a manifestation of the incredible market volatility taking place in these unprecedented times.

While it's true the company recently announced plans to cancel its accelerated share repurchase arranged with Morgan Stanley where $4 billion of common stock would have been repurchased over the company's fiscal Q2, I find this to be a very positive thing for the company's current cash flows. If investors are worried about credit risk here (which they shouldn't) or about AT&T's ability to service near-term debt, this buyback cancellation should put them in an even stronger position in the near term. And yet the stock dropped nearly 9% on Friday after this news was announced!

I find these markets to be incredibly irrational and believe that longer-term, yield-oriented investors are in a unique situation to take advantage of near-term volatility to lock in income from one of the stock market's strongest blue chip companies.

With telecommunications exposure, I do not anticipate significant loss of business from the macroeconomic conditions for AT&T. The company does not have much exposure to consumer discretionary trends and, if anything, in the age of working from home and significant amounts of in-person business now taking place remotely, the company should benefit fundamentally.

One Potential Trade

Here is one way to lock in potential 10% yield with AT&T. I am keeping my eye on the April 17, 2020 expiry $22 strike put options. On Monday, you could sell these for over $0.90/contract, putting a put-writer's breakeven stock price at $21.10. At T's dividend payment of $2.08 annually, this equated to a 9.86% annualized dividend yield on the cost basis of the underlying stock, if assigned. If AT&T stock does not go below the $22 level by April 17, put writers would be unlikely to be assigned the stock and would capture $90 of current income on a one-time basis per each put contract written, which is not bad at all for parking some cash for ~25 days.

Such a trade would make sense for those with sidelined cash looking to put it to work in this opportunity-rich environment. Writing cash secured puts in this manner would allow investors to receive current income from the options premium they are taking in, while writing an "insurance policy" to the buyers of the put options on whether AT&T stock will fall below the $22/share level over the coming weeks. I think this is unlikely, but if it does happen, I am a willing and eager buyer at those depressed levels based on what it means for my dividend stream into the future.

While the opportunity window for this particular trade may not last long, I encourage all investors, and those with a long-term mindset in particular, to keep their eye on T's options chain over the coming trading days. If market volatility persists, I imagine the risk/reward ratio for those comfortable selling put premium on a cash-secured basis will remain attractive. T is a fundamentally sound, long-term oriented company with strong capital allocation policies. It is in no near-term danger of bankruptcy, unlike many other companies in this environment, and should continue to pay and grow its dividend. The opportunity to capture 10% annual yield from the equity of a company with this profile is extremely compelling.

Risks

Of course, the risk of near-term loss in this trade exists. T stock could continue to plunge amidst market volatility, especially if the coronavirus-induced market panic continues. Longer-term, the business has risk of disruption from other telecom and technology companies, but given the company's large market share and investment into the future I do not imagine these will be killer risks for the company's survival. As such, I'm comfortable holding T here for the longer-term, especially if I am getting paid a 10% yield along the way.

Conclusion

In sum, I don't see much downside with a trade like this. In the world where it loses money, the downturn is likely to be significantly more severe and is likely to persist for a great deal of time. Getting paid quarterly income at the rate of 10% a year is an attractive enough amount to be paid to wait for the world to return to normal. Good luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in T over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate short positions in various T put options in the coming trading days.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.