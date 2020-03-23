H&R Block: A Boring Buy

They say the only sure things in life are death and taxes. Whether you buy into that adage or not, there is at least an element of truth to it. And with that as a backdrop, an investor would think a company like H&R Block (HRB) would be relatively immune to the wild volatility the market has been experiencing lately. Not the case. In fact, in the past three months, while the overall market has dropped 25.75%, H&R Block has seen its price tank to the tune of 37%. Let's dive into the details and see whether the recent free fall is justified or if just maybe, the recent drop presents us with a buying opportunity.

Why the Drop?

The first part of that answer is easy. The entire market has tanked. So, clearly the coronavirus, which has affected almost everyone across the globe, can be blamed for much of the decline. In addition, the company did miss 3rd quarter earnings estimates, coming in with an adjusted loss of 59 cents per share. Finally, the company recently withdrew full-year guidance after the Treasury Department gave taxpayers a 90-day extension in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

I will get into the coronavirus a little later and while I don't want to minimize the other two items mentioned above, I don't find them terribly concerning. First off, the third quarter is not the most important quarter for a company that provides tax preparation services. The two quarters that follow matter the most. Secondly, the earnings miss was the result of higher expenses but the reasons for those increased expenses do not foretell a long term trend. One of the reasons was increased one-time expenses related to the acquisition of Wave Financial. Another reason was simply the timing of the accounting recognition of the company's marketing spend. I don't like an earnings miss but I am not too shook up about those things.

Finally, the 90-day extension will hit the fourth quarter significantly but in the big picture, it won't affect revenue. Those revenues will simply be shifted to Q1 of the next year.

The Value Proposition

H&R Block stock currently trades at a price of $13.08. I believe that makes it a value play. However, before you decide if the stock is worthy of your investing dollars, we should take a look at the stock from three different angles. These are the factors I suggest looking at:

The Coronavirus and How it Plays in

Recent and Historical Valuations

Valuation vs Peers

Coronavirus:

The coronavirus matters. My goodness, it matters. In a matter of five weeks, the virus has effectively rocked 90-95% of the stocks on the publicly traded exchanges. Interestingly, H&R Block, a boring company in a predictable industry, has been hit harder than most. The chart below shows that H&R Block has dropped six percent more than the overall market since the market peak on Feb. 12th.

This is a good time to come right out and say I am not calling a bottom on the overall market. I don't think anyone really knows when the market will find a definitive bottom. The virus could wreak havoc on the economy for another month or it could be closer to a year. I generally like to look at investments with a two or three-year time horizon so as we look at the other two factors, I will both take the last five weeks out of the equation and then look at a reasonable valuation two years from now.

Recent vs. Historical Valuation

H&R Block currently carries a PE of 6.42. However, to be true to my word and to take the coronavirus out of the equation, at least for this metric, I looked at the five years before the coronavirus began. The chart shows that historically, the price to earnings ratio for HRB has trended around 15 and the forward PE has been in the 12-13 range. As of Feb. 12th, both metrics were significantly lower, indicating the stock may be in value territory.

Valuation vs Peers

H&R Block really has one notable publicly traded peer, which is Turbo Tax parent Intuit. (INTU) The chart below shows that Intuit has been trading at a valuation rough five times higher than H&R Block. Now, Intuit does have about double the revenue and it is normal for a larger company to trade at a little of a premium. However, little is the operative word. Intuit is trading at a 500% premium to H&R block when we look at the most commonly used valuation measures. By contrast, Home Depot(HD) which reports about twice as much revenue as Lowes(LOW) carries a valuation premium of 15%. The Intuit premium or H&R Block discount seems very disproportionate.

Shareholder Friendly

Conservative investors who like a steady income stream may also be attracted to H&R Block's dividend and capital return policy. The stock company currently pays a 7.05% dividend and has increased its dividend to the tune of 30% over the past four years. In addition, the company has repurchased 15% of its outstanding shares in the last three years. The company certainly does have shareholders in mind when it comes to capital allocation.

Conclusion

The market has been in a free-fall for five weeks and for a good reason. I am not arrogant enough to claim I can call a bottom. I don't think anyone can. However, I did start a small position Friday and am inclined to add a little more when market volatility seems ready to tame. When you are ready to put money to work, there is a lot to like here.

In H&R Block, you are getting a company with predictable revenue streams that has gained market share two years in a row. It trades at a significant discount to its industry and pays a generous dividend. It also trades at a significant discount to its historical valuation. If the company can simply maintain earning of $2.04 for two years and the market applies a PE of 10, The stock will be trading at $20.40. That represents a 56% gain from today's price.

Taxes aren't fun. Taxes are boring. But when you are ready to invest, this stock is worth exploring.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HRB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.