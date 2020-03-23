Saudi Arabia Does Not Have Much Incentive To End The Oil Price War

Our sensitivity shows that the oil price war will cost Saudi Arabia $30 billion in 2020

Our sensitivity shows that the oil price war will cost Saudi Arabia approx. $30 billion in 2020 emanating from lower oil revenues. For our analysis, we anticipate that Saudi domestic consumption will be 2.8 mb/d with the remainder exported. The relevant price benchmark for exports is Arab Light crude, which is normally around 10% lower than Brent. Chart 1 shows the sensitivity of Saudi oil revenues to crude production and oil prices. The starting point is 2020 Saudi budgeted oil revenues at $ 137 billion. This implies crude price of $55 and output of 9.8 mb/d. Don’t forget that these estimates were made by the Saudi Ministry of Finance in early December 2019 when oil prices were around $60-65 per barrel. So much has changed since then. In the current environment, we think there are three likely scenarios for Saudi oil revenues. The first is $101 billion that we call our best case. This assumes crude production of 9.8 mb/d and $40 oil price. Next we have two maximum likelihood scenarios. This first projects oil revenue at $88 billion based on Saudi oil production at 9.8 mb/d and $35 oil price. The second forecasts $65 billion assuming oil output at 11 mb/d and average oil price of $22. We calculate the “price war cost” as the difference in the oil revenues between the best-case scenario and the two likely scenarios. These we calculate to be $23 billion and $36 billion respectively. The average is $ 30 billion, which we believe is Saudi Arabia’s oil price war cost in 2020. We will now explain the rationale behind our sensitivity assumptions and key factors justifying our thinking on these lines.

Crude oil has predominantly a demand-side problem with a mysterious glut

To put things in the right perspective, we need to clearly and correctly understand what has happened to the oil market in 2020. Till just a month ago, oil was very stable. As a matter of fact, on February 20th Brent was approx. $59. This is because at that time, coronavirus was largely seen to be just affecting China with the impact perceived to be mitigated by supply management and demand recovery later on. Problems had begun to emerge in Italy, albeit, the feeling was that it would be locally contained. Ostensibly, as we headed into the OPEC+ March meetings, the production cuts were never in doubt. Remember oil was around $50 on March 5th. Actually, the concern was if the cut magnitude would be enough to offset the demand drop as coronavirus fears were beginning to escalate. True, the failure of OPEC+ talks and subsequent Saudi price war announcement triggered the oil price collapse. But since then, the coronavirus pandemic has become full-blown global. With cases rising in North America, Europe and the Middle East; this feels to be just the start of lockdowns, border closures and travel restrictions. Given that the medium-term economic repercussions of all this cannot be gauged now, no one knows what the quantum of the oil demand disruptions will be. Last week, we had pointed that Q2 2020 Oil Glut Will Be Unprecedented. We talked about a glut of over 3.5 mb/d, but honestly the actual number could be much higher. Several analysts are talking about demand falling by more than 10% or 10 mb/d. We believe that this is not nonsense. The upcoming revisions by energy agencies are around the corner and should not come as a surprise. This means that at this instant, oil clearly has a stupendous demand-side problem. In other words, it is not a supply management issue anymore, at least now.

Unanimous supply cuts are difficult and will not work

With potential demand woes so huge, talking about supply cuts is kind of pointless. OPEC and allies were already finding it difficult to cut production. Compliance levels from previous quotas were falling as output levels were at rock-bottom. Fresh negotiations for a cut will be met with skepticism. In fact, even if agreed, they are not going to work. With oil prices already so low, any supply-driven price recovery will tempt producers to “cheat”. This will be particularly the case for smaller countries who have more serious budgetary challenges. In this environment, Saudi Arabia cannot trust the broader group to implement any potentially agreed cuts. It is a demand-plagued market and cannot be called a “game of chicken” between Saudi Arabia and Russia. What we are saying is that even if Saudi Arabia backs down, it is not going to be easy for Russia to help. Let’s look at history and be realistic. Russia’s support to OPEC+ was never more than symbolic. Russia had cut production by only 2% or approx. 250 kb/d and had availed all the probable excuses in the Vienna Agreement. Russia has constraints to cutting production because it has supply commitments. Remember that it makes substantial transports via its pipelines to Europe and China. Therefore, we strongly doubt that production cuts led by any producer would work until the corona virus demand situation is resolved.

The incremental cost for Saudi Arabia is not overwhelming

To build our sensitivity, our model projects oil prices at various levels of Saudi Arabian oil production. The price scenarios that we have modeled are $15, $22 (around Friday close), $35, $40 and $55 (originally Saudi government budgeted). The Saudi crude production scenarios (mb/d) are 9.0, 9.8 (pre-March 2020), 11.0, 11.5 and 12.0. In our previous article we elaborated in detail what our projections for Saudi oil production look like. We are not going to repeat it here. But in a nutshell, we believe that post price war, output in the medium-term will increase to around 11 mb/d, lower than Aramco’s (ARMCO) target. The implicit assumption in our analysis is that the theoretical production moves by Saudi and most allies will be coordinated. On an average, we are talking about an inverse oil price elasticity of $15 for Arab Light crude in response to a 1 mb/d change in Saudi crude output. It is understandable that this relationship is very hypothetical. We are not going to spend time defending or justifying it and instead emphasize on the more important and pertinent message. The matrix in chart 1 is to be navigated diagonally. This means that as you move to a lower production row, the price gain can offset the volume loss leading to higher oil revenues. On the flip side, as you move to a higher production row, the price loss impact can be higher than the volume gain, leading to lower oil revenues. The trade-off to Saudi oil revenues moving from one scenario to another is about +/- $20-25 billion. This is broadly in line with our price war cost of $30 billion.

Let us be clear. Saudi Arabia is obviously feeling the pinch of lower oil prices (look at budgeted vs our revised scenarios). But it is more to do with the demand crisis than the price war. Taking our estimated price war cost, what does this $30 billion really mean. This is about 10% of Saudi state expenses or 4% of GDP. In the grand scheme of things, this is not overwhelming or out of proportions for the Kingdom. Currently, Saudi reserves are approx. $450 billion with the Debt/GDP at under 25%. A $30 billion incremental price war hit does not matter too much. In fact, it makes sense for Saudi Arabia to use its maximum crude pumping strategy in an attempt to weed out the weaker players. Not just US shale but across-the-board; offshore, oil sands to name a few. How successful this strategy will be is debatable. Notwithstanding, it is worth trying and might help in the medium to long-term by thinning the herd of shale plays. This is the reason recent reports of talks between US producers led by Texas and Saudi should not be any reason for excitement. Oil needs demand-side fixes. Until that time, there is not much incentive for Saudi Arabia to end the price war.

