On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTIVF) CEO Yehuda Holtzman on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Kenny Green

Thank you, operator. Welcome to On Track Innovations’ fourth quarter and full year conference call. I would like to also thank management for hosting this call.

With us on the call from OTI is Mr. Yehuda Holtzman, company’s CEO and Assaf Cohen, company’s CFO. Yehuda will use this forum to provide some of the recent key highlights and Assaf will review OTI’s financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019. As we have done for the past two quarters, following the prepared remarks, we will go to investors’ submitted questions and management will provide the answers to those questions.

And with that, I would now like to hand over the call to the company’s CEO, Yehuda Holtzman. Yehuda, please go ahead.

Yehuda Holtzman

Thank you, Kenny. Welcome all and thank you for joining us today. As you all know, OTI has been positioning over the past few quarters and in December I joined OTI as the incoming CEO. Since December, I have been bringing myself up to speed and getting fully acquainted with the company and its people. I can share with you that I have been impressed with much of what I see and in particular the quality and professionalism of the employees.

In the past few weeks and few months I have already been working with my management team on new strategy to bring the company back to growth and profitability and to the next level. I firmly believe with OTI unique technology and the growing market of cashless payments means that we are positioned for long-term success. We are well-positioned in a number of important markets, a key growth area for the company in the automated retail space in smart ATMs.

In 2019, we delivered more than 25,000 advanced contactless readers. This is up 55% year-over-year and we expect to continue to increase sales and deployments around the world in 2020. Due to our mirror certification, Russian continued to be an important market for us. In 2019, we delivered over 14,000 advanced payment systems for use in the Russian retail self-service market. Those orders were one based on our leading technological capabilities and it is an ongoing proof over how our products meet the highest level of security.

Japan also represent a key market for us. In mid-June, we received the purchase order for 1,000 cashless payment systems and we have more than 11,000 OTI systems operational in Japanese market. A key part of my role will be to improve our execution in our core markets while expanding our sales potential to additional markets with the goal to ultimately fully realize our inherent potential. In that regard, we have already begun restructuring our sales and marketing team and we have brought on some new key employees, most of which are for the payment business activity, including ahead of U.S. sales, ahead of our Western European sales, look at it in UK and a new VP of Marketing. In the coming quarters, I hope to further elaborate on my long-term vision, strategy and plans for improving our execution at OTI with a goal towards bringing the company back to growth and ultimately profitability.

At the end of last year, we raised $1.1 million from a current shareholder, Mr. Ivy, and from two of our board members in a private placement. Additionally, we raised $0.2 million in January 2020 under same private placement. In certain conditions, if certain conditions are met, including the approval of our shareholders, we will raise additional $1.2 million under same private placement by the end of April 2020. This cash will provide us with additional working capital to support our growth strategy. Furthermore, we are pleased with a vote of confidence in our potential that this represents Mr. Ivy and those board members. Before we move on to Assaf, I want to briefly touch on the impact we are seeing from the global coronavirus pandemic.

To-date, we have seen no significant financial impact. We are complying with local instructions in all the regions in which we operate and taking every step possible to protect our employees, including where possible shift work and working from home. We do wish all those who are unwell due to the virus a speedy recovery and we hope that this episode will soon be behind us.

And with that, I would like to hand over to Assaf our CFO to summarize the financial results. Assaf, please go ahead.

Assaf Cohen

Thank you, Yehuda. As usual I will be covering some non-GAAP metrics, including adjusted EBITDA from continued operations. We believe this provides a good understanding of our ongoing performance. Please see the earnings release on our websites for further details about these non-GAAP metrics, including reconciliation our consolidation of adjusted EBITDA to our comparable GAAP results.

In addition, as you know, we announced the sale of MediSmart in December 2018. The results of MediSmart are therefore included as discontinued operations and all the prior periods information have been reclassified to conform with the current period’s presentation.

Our revenues in the fourth quarter amounted to $3.8 million compared to $4.5 million in the fourth quarter of last year and only slightly below those of the prior quarter at $3.9 million. In terms of the breakdowns from where revenues were derived in the fourth quarter of 2019, retail and mass-transit ticketing revenues were $2.9 million or 77% of total revenues and petroleum revenues were $0.9 million or 23% of total revenues.

Looking at geographic breakdown in the fourth quarter of 2019 the Americas accounted for $0.7 million or 18%, Europe was $2.3 million or 62%, Africa was $0.6 million or 15%, and APAC was $0.2 million or 5%. 28% of our revenues were off recurring nature. This was at the lower level to that of last quarter at 32% and up compared with 26% of revenues in the fourth quarter of last year. Gross margin in the fourth quarter was 42% compared to the 48% reported in the fourth quarter of last year and 44% in the prior quarter. The reason for the lower level of gross margin was due to the product mix sold in the quarter. In the fourth quarter, operating expenses were $3.1 million. This is compared to $3 million in the fourth quarter of last year and $2.8 million in the prior quarter, which includes a gain of $0.3 million related to the sale of building by OTI South African subsidiary. Net loss in the quarter was $2 million. This is compared to a $533,000 net income in the fourth quarter of last year and a $1.2 million net loss in the prior quarter.

Now turning to our non-GAAP results, adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2019 was a loss of $1.1 million compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $474,000 in the fourth quarter of last year and adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.1 million in the prior quarter. Looking at our balance sheet, as of December 31, 2019 cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $4.8 million, short and long-term loans was $2.5 million. At year end 2018, we had $5.9 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments and $0.3 million in short and long-term loans.

And now, we will respond to your questions. Please go ahead.

A - Kenny Green

Thank you. Our first question is from Mike Latimore of Northland Capital. Does the concern around the coronavirus reduce customers’ willingness to use vending machines given the need to touch the screens or the machine buttons and also slow installations of card readers or machines?

Yehuda Holtzman

At this moment, it is still hard to assess the influence and to predict the impact of the coronavirus on the vending machines and on the company in general.

Kenny Green

Our next question is from Ariel Lipschitz, Private Investor. Why have revenues not increased in the last 1 to 2 years?

Yehuda Holtzman

Until 2018 and including the company presented year-over-year growth in the revenues for several years. During 2019, the company faced a few challenges such as an impact of U.S. tariffs on imports from China, where our products were manufactured and then a management change. Excluding any impact that may occur due to the coronavirus we believe that in 2020 the company will return to the growth trends of improving top and bottom line results.

Kenny Green

Please describe the competition pressures or any other reasons for reduced sales, please address each market segments you are active in both vertically and geographically?

Yehuda Holtzman

As I said it before during 2019 we faced several challenges that had a negative impact on the company which was less specifically due to competition. Regarding 2020 onwards, I will say the following. Regarding payment and mass transit segments, we are focusing on our strategic markets which are U.S., Europe, and Japan where we are investing and I believe we will see growth compared to 2019. During 2020, we hope to see an increase in sales in those markets with primary focus on the U.S. in markets which is definitely a key growth engine. In our petroleum segment we are increasing our global presence and believe we will present growth in our revenues compared to 2019 which will come mainly from the Americas and EMEA.

Kenny Green

Please describe the status of partnerships you have especially with the partners in Japan, the U.S. and in Russia?

Yehuda Holtzman

We are working in the Japanese markets. We are a partner of Billing Systems Corporation, a leading individual payment service provider. We continue to broaden our footprint in the vast Japanese unattended retail markets. We already have more than 11,000 OTI systems operational into Japanese markets and we believe that we will continue to increase this number during 2020. With regard to the U.S. markets as you know we can’t give specific guidance on our customers, but I can say that we are working continuously to improve our penetration in this key market, including engagement with past and new strategic partners. Finally, on Russia, it remains an important growth market for us with our mirror certification during 2019 we have delivered more than 14,000 advanced systems to the ticketing sales checkout systems for the Russian market and we believe we will present higher numbers in this region during 2020.

Kenny Green

Please also describe the current business activity in Poland and in Central, Eastern Europe as well as the fueling vertical segments?

Yehuda Holtzman

Our revenues in Poland are derived mainly from the mass transit activity where we managed the e-ticket sales network for several cities, including Warsaw, which generates recurring revenue for the company. As for the fueling vertical segment we offer a complete solution for fuel management and payment, which eliminates fraud and cash handling issues while improving billing and information management. As I stated we are increasing our fueling vertical global presence and believe we will present growth in our revenue compared to 2019 which will come mainly from the Americas and EMEA.

Kenny Green

Please provide your thinking of how to grow the sales as detailed as you can without risk to your strategic and/or competitive situation?

Yehuda Holtzman

We have been working for the past few – sorry we have been working for the past few months on updating our strategy for the coming years which we believe will enable us to realize that potential and resume our growth and ultimately create shareholder value. I would like to use this opportunity and mentioned that during Q1 we have recruited a key new employee to lead OTI business in North America. In addition, we just added an additional employee located in UK to establish our presence there.

Kenny Green

Please describe the cash reserves needed to execute your turnaround plans?

Assaf Cohen

As of December 31, 2019 our cash stands on $4.8 million, including $1.1 million that we raised from the current shareholder Mr. Ivy and from two of our board members in the private placement. Additionally, we raised a further $0.2 million in January 2020 under this private placement. If certain conditions are met including the approval of our shareholders we will raise additional $1.2 million under this private placement by the end of April 2020. That being said, we believe it will be sufficient to execute our strategy for the coming years including support OTI’s growth.

Kenny Green

Do you consider the sale of some OTI assets inclusive of technology and patents or the entire sale of the company should you receive an attractive offer?

Yehuda Holtzman

I can say in general that we will always look to maximize our shareholder value in any decision. If an opportunity may arise in the future OTI board and management will consider it.

Kenny Green

Please talk about the shares of ownership situation shedding some light on the position of Mr. Ivy & Associates in the ownership and strategic direction of the company?

Yehuda Holtzman

As I stated before, we entered into a share repurchase agreement of up to $2.5 million, which Mr. Ivy together with two of our directors. We see this investment as a vote of confidence in OTI.

Kenny Green

Our next question is from Thomas Potts, Private Investor. No sales were reported from Japan. What is the problem with FinGo that was created especially for that, why don’t the Japanese buy?

Assaf Cohen

As stated to this date, we already have more than 11,000 OTI systems operational in the Japanese market, out of which 1,000 systems were sold during 2019 and we believe that during 2020 we will present growth in this market which is significant for us.

Kenny Green

IMI built a production line just for OTI products for $1 million, what is the e-loads?

Yehuda Holtzman

The load is designed to support our capacity needs in the coming years. As you know, we relocated our production site outside of China to the IMI facility in the Philippines. We believe that this transition assist us in minimizing our exposure to the U.S. tariffs on goods delivered from China to the U.S. market.

Kenny Green

The North America market should be taken by storm with 365 Retail Market, is the Pico [indiscernible] and Pico [indiscernible] an OTI product?

Yehuda Holtzman

I can say that we are working consistently to expand our holding in the micro market technology. I can’t be specific on our products and customers, but I can say that we see the U.S. market as a key market.

Kenny Green

The TRIO-IQ was the sensation at NAMA 2019 why has no IQ TRIO being sold to-date?

Yehuda Holtzman

The TRIO-IQ is planned to be launched in Q2 2020. We expect that it will have positive impact on our revenue in the coming quarters.

Kenny Green

Dover Fueling Systems, DFS, massively advertised its automatic vehicle identification or AVI, what is the status there? What is PetroSmart currently contributing to sales in the future?

Yehuda Holtzman

As you know, we have a global strategic supply agreement with DFS, a leading provider of advanced fuel dispensing equipment and automation solutions. In general, we believe we will present growth in this segment during 2020 compared to 2019 as part of our strategic plan for 2020 via expansion of channel partnerships around the globe.

Kenny Green

And that ends the question-and-answer session. Yehuda, do you have a concluding statement?

Yehuda Holtzman

On behalf of OTI, I would like to thank you for your continued interest and long-term support of our business. I look forward to speaking with you next quarter and updating you on our progress and in more detail on our strategic plan for the company.

Kenny Green

Thank you. You may now disconnect.