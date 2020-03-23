AMD: Welcome To The Pivot Point

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has been far from immune to the corona crash but has managed to hold strong support thus far. The stock is down 33% as of Friday's close, which is better than the market has faired to date. AMD has been a massively outperformed the market over the last 5 years, and I believe that is going to continue down the road. The market has essentially wiped out all returns over the last 5 years with this current crash, meanwhile, AMD has returned 1356%. AMD was hit extremely hard in the financial crash falling 96% from early 2006 to early 2009. The stock struggled to get any legs under it until about 2015 and has taken off since. Year to date, AMD has returned 50.2%, while the industry and the market have returned -9.3% and -18.7% respectively.

(Source: Simplywall.st)

AMD was formally incorporated on May 1, 1969. They are a multinational semiconductor company that is now based out of Santa Clara County, California. They develop computer processors and related technologies for both businesses and consumers. AMD's main products include microprocessors, motherboard chipsets, embedded processors and graphic processors, workstations, personal computers, and embedded system applications.

What Is Driving Them Forward?

As I mentioned the company has been on a tear over the last 5 years. The company just posted record revenue of $6.73 billion for the fiscal year 2019. They credited a strong increase in gross margin primarily driven by RyzenT and EPYC products. Their margin grew from 43% compared to 38% in 2018 which is the highest since 2011. AMD posted an Operating income of $631 million compared to $451 million in 2018. Net income grew to $341 million compared to $337 million for 2018. Diluted EPS fell by $0.02 from last year to $0.30, but this is on a higher share count in 2019.

Looking below, we can see how this has unfolded since 2015. The company has grown EPS every year outside of this current one, but as you can see there is explosive growth forecasted for 2020, and 2021 as the company looks to push to $1.37 per share.

(Source: TIKR.com)

The same story can be seen below for revenue. We are seeing constant growth, with explosive growth expected for 2020 and 2021. As long as this chart continues to rise, there is no reason the stock price cant have a similar trend. Buying companies with solid fundamentals and a positive outlook in times like this will always work out well in the long run.

(Source: TIKR.com)

AMD said they are expecting Q1 2020 revenue to be at $1.8 billion which would be an increase of about 42% year over year. This is expected to be driven by the strong growth of Ryzen, EPYC, and Radeon product sales. They are targeting a margin of 46% for the quarter. How much of this will be changed by the coronavirus situation is hard to say. Being a large tech company they shouldn't be affected too badly. This will depend on how the lockdowns in certain countries and states impact their manufacturing supply chain and their customer base. Looking at the entire year, AMD is looking to hit a 45% margin for the entire year, which would be a 2% increase year over year.

What Does The Price Say?

As I mentioned off the top, AMD has not been immune to the current market. That said, it has held up fairly well all in all. It is one of the few that have not crossed its 200-day moving average. We can argue that in times like this, these averages don't matter, but every stock is its own animal, and if it has a history of giving support. I am going to trust that support until it tells me otherwise. Looking below, we can see the strong support history of the 200-day moving average.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Something of note here is the general trend of this line. Let's say that you simply made it a rule that you bought AMD every time it touched the 200-day moving average in the last 18 months. You would not have seen a negative return (outside of a 9 trading day span at the end of 2018) in your portfolio. Not bad considering we have had 349 trading days since that touch in October 2018. While we are here, let's talk about that 9-day span where we dipped below the moving average. This was the correction in late 2018 that sent the S&P (SPY) down 17% in 15 trading days. AMD fell 30% during this correction and rebounded 50% in the next 25 trading days. For comparison, AMD is currently 33% down over 22 trading days, hitting a low of $36.75 on Wednesday. The stock reacted strongly off the 200-day moving average and is up 8% off the low as of Friday's close.

I am not saying that the bottom is in, as I do not have a magic crystal ball, but this is a crucial pivot point for the stock. If the price history tells us anything, this is the bottom for AMD. However, the current market may have something to say about that. I would not be shocked to see a dip below the 200-day moving average (like we say in 2018). I do not think this would be a prolonged dip. I think it would be a quick V-like that lasts 5-10 trading days to shake out all the loose hands. I fully expect another test of the 200-day moving average next week, the reaction from there will likely tell us what is going to happen to the price.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The chart above is an hourly breakdown going back to early February 2020. We can see the big gaps down (circled), and the attempted recoveries/bottoms. What is optimistic about the current low period, is that you can draw a rough box around the past 9 trading days. All of the previous groups have too much of a slant towards them going one way or another. The low being $38.41, and the top $42.50. Where we go from here will depend if we breakout through the ceiling, or the floor.

Wrap-up

As you can see, AMD is a solid company, with a very bullish outlook over the next few years that is currently at a pivot point price-wise. I have started a small position that I will either closeout or add to depending on price action over the next little while. My current stop is sitting at $34.00. This is roughly 13% down from where we are at today and allows the stock to dip below the 200-day average. This takes the price back to the highs before the 2018 correction as well. Outside of the current 200-day moving average support, this is the next safety net. Fundamentally, there is no doubt in my mind that AMD is going to weather this storm just fine. Let's just hope the chart doesn't break down at this crucial pivot point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.