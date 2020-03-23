Why Markets Sell Off More Than You Expect

That tells me that the bottom has yet to come, and I provide my current thinking on when and what to buy.

Investors have begun to accept some truths about the virus, but remain skeptical on more catastrophic economic disturbances that are coming.

Markets can't agree on which companies will go bankrupt and therefore stocks sell off more than they should in a crash.

I've taken a long hiatus from writing here on Seeking Alpha.

The main reason is that I left to create a few startups and, in that time, was too focused elsewhere to invest time writing here.

The second reason was that, after my time in the quant hedge fund world (the first company I founded sold data to quant hedge funds), I understood the market was rigged for the average person. Amongst companies that sold credit card data, employment figures, location data on tens of millions of Americans, companies that had satellites tracking oil tankers and oil storage, I figured there's no way I can beat these guys. I settled for ETFs and passive investing through a robo-advisor.

Alas, as I've been primarily holding cash and cash equivalents, it's time to decide when to re-enter the market. To work that out, I've got to work out my thesis on how human behavior will work out over the coming months.

First - why do stocks sell off more than they should?

Why Stocks Sell Off More Than They Should In A Recession

One naive way to explain a selloff in stocks is to say - everyone is panic selling. To some extent, that's true, but it doesn't tell the entire story. I believe there's a progression of a recession and an entirely reasonable reason for each step.

There' s a black swan event that causes market pandemonium. Lots of bulls initially pass things off as "temporary" - after all, stocks are just a sum of future cash flows, right? People start to realize the market is going to drop, and everyone starts selling indiscriminately. Some begin to think - I'm going to buy the dip - and you begin to see wild day-to-day market swings as these two forces push and pull on each other. Day traders and hedge funds exacerbate this volatility. Eventually, it becomes apparent what's going to happen in the market. As we see now, companies are going to go bankrupt. Some - but not all. Companies that survive will be injured and will not have the same outlook they did six months ago, but many will go on mostly unscathed (think of Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) or Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) getting a fine of $30 billion) - it will hurt a bit, but they will move on. However, for much of the market, it's not clear which companies are going to go bankrupt. So the risk of holding individual stocks creates uncertainty. The average person is terrible at assessing risk and is likely to overemphasize. They decide to sell everything. So, while we all can agree that the market is going to drop in value - let's say 25%, we don't agree on which companies are going to go to zero. Because we don't know, the market drops far more than it's actual value should (let's say 50% instead of 25%). Steps 2-5 might occur in several stages of "increasing" stages of acceptance/fear. Eventually, we see the other side of the recession, and markets recover.

This drop doesn't occur linearly. As already stated, people are bad at assessing risk outside of normal circumstances (e.g., outside of the day to day risks). But they are far worse at coming to grips with fundamental changes. That's why we see the market move down in steps as sentiment swings from "I see the light at the end of the tunnel" to "Oh, get me outta here!"

Where Are We Now?

I tend to think of the market as being a two-party system where a portion of people are "almost" perma-bears, a portion of people are "almost" perma-bulls, and a group in between swing back and forth. In a crisis like we have now, you see a typical behavior in people. Denial, acceptance, and panic - repeat. You see people accepting one truth at a time, and you see the market reflect that acceptance in day to day gyrations.

For example - I've been warning my friends and family that coronavirus is a severe and real short-to-medium-term threat. I was hardly taken seriously. The market wrote it off, and no one I know took my advice and sold a month ago when it already was obvious what was coming.

Eventually, we saw an increasingly worrying situation in Italy (a first-world country) and people started to be concerned. Our governments have since reacted, and people began to take things seriously. People responded with fear, and the first wave of the selloff began.

However, the real truth hasn't set in yet. And it's not surprising why. As an analyst, I always have said that people have a hard time gauging exponentials. Now is no different, and even though I work with numbers every day, I struggle to grasp what is coming.

The truth will set in.

Soon enough, the death rates in the U.S. will meet or surpass Italy's. It's almost inevitable. There might be a palliative coming, but a vaccine or a cure is at least 12 months away. When it does come it will be limited in supply.

How are people and markets going to respond to 1,000 deaths a day? What about 5,000? As hospitals overflow and sick people fill abandoned schools and warehouses? How are markets going to react when it becomes apparent that we are in for 6-12 months of rolling or permanent challenges. Most executives I've spoken with or read essays from are still holding out hope that things will "roll over" in a month, and everything will go back to normal. Dozens of market articles announce "the hardest part is over" and push people that now is the time to buy. I could easily find a hundred articles from Monday that said: "This is the bottom for company xxx" as they more than halved their price by Friday. This delusion all tells me that we haven't truly accepted the pain that markets and society are about to experience. It's still on the other side of the ocean - it's still another country.

Other Market Headwinds

We also can't forget the other repercussions of the massive government bailouts that are on their way.

1 - The era of the buyback is dead. If companies need bailouts because they bought back stock in excess of their free cash flow (as many did), the public will lose their mind. Federal regulation is going to curtail buybacks.

3 - While many or most companies will survive with the coming government bailouts, it will not be without injury and destruction of equity. I doubt the average Jane or Joe can eat another round of government-funded executive pay packages.

4 - If the Democrats take office, they are going to severely restrain corporate America (higher taxes, more regulation, less financial engineering). On the plus side, we may see a return to capitalism predicated on investment rather than lazily buying back stock to prop up the share price, which should pay off in the long run.

What Should I Do

First, I've made sure my family is safe. I've got food in the basement, I've made sure that we're going to be as OK as we can through this. I'm lucky on this front that I have the option of paying for 12 months of my living expenses through savings alone.

Second, I've started to develop my ideas around what sectors and companies will provide the best return and reduced risk. Certain ETFs will give great exposure to sectors that will rebound quickly and even stronger than going in (we are going to see several $2 trillion companies before 2030 if big tech is not split up).

Third, I've written down everything that I don't understand about markets, and looked for places where I can supplement that information. One key area is understanding the impact of 0% interest rates.

Finally, I've begun buying - slowly. If I'm right and the bottom is yet to come, I'll be able to buy more. If I'm wrong, then my income security will grow again and I'll have start buying near the bottom. That being said, I'm reasonably sure the worst is yet to come.

Take it slow - don't convince yourselves of a few sayings you've heard such as "valuations are the NPV of all future cash flows" because they aren't, they also need to factor in bankruptcy and a host of other macro-economic trends. If most people around you and most of the articles you read are telling you the bottom already is here and everything is going to be OK, ask yourself if people are as deluded about the impact of coronavirus on their personal life. Do they understand we are going to be either in quarantine or a rolling quarantine over the next six months? Do they realize that the U.S. could conservatively see more than 1,000 deaths per day from coronavirus? If they are like the people I've spoken with - it hasn't sunk in.

If it hasn't sunk in for the c-suite, it hasn't sunk in for the market. The Fed has nowhere lower to go with interest rates, and the unemployment line is growing by the second.

Don't convince yourself everything will be OK because it won't. At the same time, and while things will undoubtedly get worse, the world will find a way through this, so don't be too obsessed with picking the bottom. Focus on buying good, safe companies over a few months. Focus on making sure you can sleep at night and don't succumb to more panic selling in the future.

This article is light on specific ideas - in all honesty I'm still working that out for myself, but I'll be buying a basket of 9-10 ETFs with a few targeted buys in high margin, low debt-to-equity companies with good management.

The world isn't ending, but it sure isn't going to be sunshine and rainbows for the next six months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.