Denbury Resources: High Restructuring Risk With Its 2021 Debt Maturities

It does have hedges covering 70% of its 2020 oil production, but those are mainly three-way collars with a sub-floor well above the current strip.

With the 2020 strip at half that amount, Denbury is in a very tough position.

Denbury Resources likely needed low-$60s WTI oil to be in a decent position to deal with its 2021 debt maturities.

Denbury Resources (DNR) is another oil producer that is in deep trouble with the current oil price crash. I had discussed before how Denbury probably needed low-$60s WTI oil to help with its refinancing outlook. An extended spell of $20s or $30s oil will cause Denbury to tap its credit facility (or see higher production declines from a reduced capex budget) and make it pretty unlikely that it will be able to deal with its 2021 notes.

Denbury does have hedges covering around 70% of its projected 2020 oil production. However, most of those hedges are three-way collars and oil prices have crashed well below the sub-floor.

Denbury's credit facility maturity may spring forward to February 2021 if it doesn't have enough cash and credit facility availability to cover 120% of its May 2021 second-lien notes. Given the current situation, it seems unlikely that Denbury will be able to meet this condition, resulting in a high risk of it restructuring by early 2021.

Hedges

At $32 WTI oil in 2020, Denbury's hedges still provide a lot of value (around $152 million). The sold puts on the three-way collars do significantly reduce the value of Denbury's hedges though. Without those sold puts, Denbury's hedges would be worth around $352 million in 2020 instead, using $32 WTI oil as an average price for the year.

Source: Denbury Resources 10-K

2020 Outlook

With production expected to be around 54,500 BOEPD in 2020 (guidance midpoint), Denbury would generate around $788 million in revenue net of hedges at current strip prices. This involves $32 WTI oil in 2020 and roughly $27 to $28 WTI oil from March to December.

Units Price Per Unit Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 19,434,973 $31.50 $602 Natural Gas [MCF] 2,745,165 $1.60 $4 Net Other $30 Hedge Value $152 Total $788

With its base $180 million capex budget, Denbury would have $945 million in projected cash expenditures. This would result in around $157 million in cash burn before the proceeds from its Navitas deal, which would reduce its cash burn to around $117 million.

This does not include any capital related to the Cedar Creek Anticline project, as I am assuming that spend will get deferred due to market conditions.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $438 Transportation and Marketing Expenses $38 Production Tax $45 Cash G&A $50 Cash Interest $177 One-Time Severance Costs $17 Capital Expenditures $180 Total $945

Denbury's overall production is expected to decline around 4% in 2020 compared to its average continuing production of 56,914 BOEPD in 2019.

Debt Situation

Denbury's main upcoming concern is its $615 million May 2021 second-lien note maturity. Denbury's credit facility maturity springs forward to February 2021 if it has cash, cash equivalents, and credit facility borrowing availability that is less than 120% of the outstanding 2021 second-lien notes. The relevant number (based on 120% of the 2021 second-lien notes) is $737.9 million.

Source: Denbury Resources 10-K

Denbury had $527.8 million in credit facility availability at the end of 2019 (after accounting for the letters of credit outstanding) and $0.5 million in cash and cash equivalents. The projected cash burn in 2020 would result in it having around $411 million in cash and credit facility availability at the end of 2020.

Thus, it seems likely to see its credit facility maturity spring forward to February 2021. Denbury could slash capex further, but at strip prices, it would have to slash capex close to zero to generate modestly positive cash flow. A near-zero capex budget would also likely result in production ending up around 50,000 BOEPD for the year.

Conclusion

Denbury needed low-$60s WTI oil to be in a decent position to deal with its 2021 debt maturities. Instead, 2020 oil prices may average half that amount. This would result in Denbury ending up with over $100 million in cash burn in 2020 despite its hedges and a below maintenance capex budget.

Oil prices may recover later in 2020, but it will probably still take a while to overcome the near-term demand destruction caused by the Coronavirus. It seems unlikely that Denbury will be in a position to avoid its credit facility maturity springing forward to February 2021 and thus restructuring by early 2021 is the most likely outcome.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.