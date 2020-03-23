Vanguard Information Technology: Long Runways Of Growth For Stocks In Its Portfolio

The ETF is not expensive right now thanks to the recent market selloff.

ETF Overview

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) owns a portfolio of large and giant-cap technology stocks in the United States. The fund tracks the information technology sector of the MSCI US Investable Market 25/50 Index. Most of these large and giant-cap stocks in VGT’s portfolio have competitive positions over its smaller peers. These stocks should enjoy long runways of growth as the wave of digital transformation should lead to strong growth in its portfolio. Following the recent market selloff, VGT’s valuation has gone cheaper. However, we cannot rule out the possibility of any downside risk due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Therefore, we suggest investors pay attention to the trend of the number of new COVID-19 cases reporting worldwide.

Fund Analysis

VGT’s top holdings are large-cap and giant-cap stocks with strong financial ratings

The majority of VGT’s stocks are large-cap and giant-cap stocks. About 84% of its portfolio consists of large-cap and giant-cap stocks. These are well-established companies that have sustainable business models and have the balance sheet to continue to support their growth strategies. As can be seen from the table below, most of these stocks receive strong financial health ratings except Intel (INTC) and Nvidia (NVDA). These two companies are semiconductor companies. As we know, the semiconductor industry is a capital intensive industry and capital expenditure is typically high as companies need to continue to invest in manufacturing facilities order to keep up with technology. Other than these two companies, most other companies have much better financial health and provide products or services that are very sticky to their customers. In other words, it is very difficult for its customers to switch to their competitors. For example, Apple (AAPL) has an ecosystem with multiple services (iTunes, cloud, etc.) that attract its customers to use its services. Similarly, Visa (V), Mastercard (MA), and PayPal (PYP) should continue to enjoy a strong network effect as they have large networks of merchants and card users.

Name Morningstar Moat Status Financial Health Rating Weight (%) Apple Inc. Narrow Strong 17.80% Microsoft Corp. Wide Strong 17.20% Visa Inc. Class A Wide Strong 4.20% Mastercard Inc. Class A Wide Strong 3.80% Intel Corp. Wide Moderate 3.50% Cisco Systems Inc. Narrow Strong 2.50% Adobe Inc. Wide Strong 2.40% Nvidia Corp. Narrow Moderate 2.30% Salesforce.com (CRM) Wide Strong 2.10% PayPal Holdings (PYPL) Narrow Strong 1.80% TOTAL 57.60%

Source: Created by author

A long runway of growth for stocks in VGT’s portfolio

According to IDC, worldwide spending on the technologies and services that enable the digital transformation of business practices, products, and organizations is forecast to reach $2.3 trillion in 2023. Digital transformation spending is expected to steadily expand throughout the 2019 ~ 2023 forecast period. IDC’s research suggest that the five-year compound annual growth rate will be over 17%. This will enable a long runway of growth for companies in VGT’s portfolio.

VGT is now cheaper, but not by a lot

Following the recent stock market sell-off, VGT’s valuation is now cheaper. Below is a table that shows the forward P/E ratio and 5-year average P/E ratios of VGT’s top 10 holdings. As can be seen from the table, the weighted-average forward P/E ratio of VGT top 10 holdings is 20.91x. This is now lower than its 5-year average P/E ratio of 22.42x.

Forward P/E 5-year Average P/E % of ETF Apple 17.06 14.5 17.80% Microsoft 21.93 22.12 17.20% Visa 24.27 26.31 4.20% Mastercard 23.81 27.61 3.80% Intel 9.29 12.42 3.50% Cisco 11.06 13.85 2.50% Adobe 29.94 31.14 2.40% Nvidia 26.74 30.4 2.30% Salesforce.com 43.86 77.13 2.10% PayPal Holdings 25.32 29.35 1.80% Average 20.91 22.42 57.60%

Source: Created by author

Should we invest in VGT now?

The outbreak of COVID-19 is causing chaos to the world economy. The uncertainty related to how long this pandemic will last is shaking many investors’ confidence. We do not know how to time the market nor do we know exactly when it is a good time to buy VGT. However, we would suggest investors take a look at the number of new COVID-19 cases that are reported on a daily basis. If we see a trend of declining new cases reporting. This will be a good sign that the virus can be contained.

Source: Worldometers

Risks and Challenges

A concentrated portfolio

VGT has a concentrated portfolio. In fact, Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) account for about 17.8% and 17.2% of the portfolio respectively. This concentration can introduce considerable risk especially if a single stock performs poorly than other stocks.

Economic recession

Stocks in VGT’s portfolio may experience declining revenues in an economic recession. In addition, negative market sentiment in an economic downturn may result in valuation contraction.

Investor Takeaway

We like VGT and its exposure to stocks with long runways of growth. Its shares are not expensive now. However, the fund's price may go down further depending on the number of new coronavirus cases reported. Therefore, it may be better to wait on the sidelines until we see signs of improvement.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.