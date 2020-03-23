Bristol Plavix Setback, And Other News: The Good, Bad And Ugly Of Biopharma

Bristol-Myers Squibb Faces Setback in Plavix Litigation

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) reported that a Hawaii district court has dismissed its countersuit against the State of Hawaii. The company is currently in an altercation with the state with regard to Plavix drug and its marketing. The Plavix trial is scheduled to be started in May 5, but it is highly likely that the date may now be postponed on account of COVID-19 pandemic. The company is fighting against an $8 billion lawsuit by Hawaii pertaining marketing of Plavix.

Bristol-Myers Squibb contends that the state is infringing upon its free speech rights by requiring ostensibly unwarranted warning labels. State of Hawaii, on the other hand, claims that the company along with Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is guilty of misleading marketing of Plavix as it failed to properly disclose various risks associated with the drug. In January, the companies filed the countersuit claiming that the state suit should be put on hold pending the review of their constitutional claims. Now, a district judge has adjudicated that the countersuit, if allowed, would amount to an "extraordinary" remedy of a federal court enjoining a state proceeding.

Earlier this year, Bristol-Myers Squibb's countersuit was blasted as a "shameful litigation tactic" by Hawaii Attorney General Clare Connors. She claimed that the company is undertaking these steps to avoid a state court trial set for late April. Connors said, "The defendants have litigated the state court action for the last six years and yet they deliberately waited until three months before the state court trial to file this motion." She also said that the public will get to know the truth about these companies during the trial.

States of Hawaii and New Mexico claim that Bristol-Myers Squibb and Sanofi failed to mention that their blockbuster drug may not work in as many as 30 percent of its cases. The chances of such failure were found to be higher for people with Pacific Island or Asian descent. The states claimed that this was due to a genetic trait found in these people which did not let them metabolize the drug properly. The states further stated that the companies should have explicitly stated that a generic test could tell prospective users whether the drug would be effective for them or not.

Plavix had been at the center of several controversies. Bristol-Myers and Sanofi had settled with the state of West Virginia for a combined $3.2 million. Sanofi ended up paying more than $2.6 million to Mississippi. In its countersuit against Hawaii, Bristol-Myers and Sanofi claimed, "The prospect of this massive liability for making truthful statements about their products and for failing to make untruthful statements has a chilling effect on speech not only of these companies, but of other pharmaceutical manufacturers as well."

Plavix is not the only trouble for this pharma giant. The company is also awaiting the FDA decision for its ozanimod drug. The regulator is expected to provide its verdict by March 25th. The decision is one of three key milestones which will decide the payments due to former investors in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG). The investors will be entitled to receive the entire contingent value right only if Bristol-Myers Squibb is able to secure regulatory approval to two other former Celgene drug candidates, in addition to ozanimod. The contingent value rights will amount to nil even if just one drug fails to secure approval.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock is nearly 25 percent down this year so far. The decline is mainly on account of ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Eli Lilly Gets FDA Shock for Jardiance Diabetes Drug

Eli Lilly (LLY) reported receiving a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA pertaining its Jardiance drug candidate. The company had filed marketing application seeking approval to use the drug as an adjunct to insulin in adults with type 1 diabetes. However, CRL does not come as a surprise since an advisory committee convened earlier had voted 14 to 2 against the drug in November 2019.

Eli Lilly is collaborating with Boehringer Ingelheim for developing this SGLT2 inhibitor for treating type 1 diabetes. Jardiance was approved for treating adults with type 2 diabetes in August 2014. In December 2016, its label was further extended to include a cardiovascular indication. The recent FDA rejection is for 2.5mg dose of the drug as an oral medication. The committee had cited the lack of adequate data for supporting safety and efficacy and uncertainty regarding the adjudication of diabetic ketoacidosis as main reasons behind the refusal.

Pramlintide and insulin are currently the only drugs approved in the United States for treating Type 1 diabetes. Mohamed Eid, MD, MPH, MHA, vice president of clinical development and medical affairs, cardio-metabolism and respiratory medicine at Boehringer Ingelheim said, "The challenges of managing blood sugar levels for those with type 1 diabetes, and the desire for new treatment options, reveal important unmet needs in the diabetes community." Several non insulin drug candidates for treating Type 1 diabetes have met the same fate as Jardiance. The proposed dose of the drug at 2.5mg was lower than its currently approved doses of 10mg and 25mg for diabetes Type 2.

However, all is not bleak for Eli Lilly and Jardiance. The company recently announced that the drug was given Fast Track review for assessing its impact on reducing the risk of kidney disease progression and cardiovascular death in adults with chronic kidney disease.

Bellerophon Gas Therapy Gets FDA Nod for COVID-19 Use

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) received a major boost as the FDA approved its INOpulse for emergency use for treating COVID-19. INOpulse is a proprietary inhaled nitric oxide delivery system and the FDA approval means that now it can be immediately be used for treating the pandemic. Nitric acid is a naturally occurring molecule which plays a crucial role in determining immune response against infections and pathogens.

Bellerophon claimed that several studies have supported the use of nitric acid for impeding the replication of SARS CoV. It is also believed to have led to improved survival of cells affected by the virus. Further, the company also said that SARS CoV patients showed improvement in their arterial oxygenation after being treated with INOpulse. They also had reduced requirement for ventilation support and chest radiography showed improved lung infiltration capacity.

Fabian Tenenbaum, CEO of Bellerophon said, "Importantly, INOpulse is designed to treat patients in the outpatient setting, which may be critical in helping combat the further spread of the virus and significantly alleviate the mounting impact on hospitals and intensive care units." The clinical spectrum of the COVID-19 infection ranges from mild upper respiratory tract infection to pneumonia and even death.

INOpulse has been granted "emergency expanded access" by the FDA using a regulatory pathway which allows the use of unapproved therapies for treating life threatening conditions. Bellerophon had been building the inventory of INOpulse for supporting its Phase 3 trial in pulmonary fibrosis. The company is now planning to send this inventory to various hospitals in need. The new pathway will let doctors request the use of the device for multiple patients simultaneously without requiring to provide their names or any such personal information.

The potential of using inhaled nitric oxide is currently being tested in several clinical trials going on in China.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.