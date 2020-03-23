Tatneft: More Than 15% Dividend Yield And A Strong Balance Sheet Sound Like A Good Deal

I've been neutral on Tatneft, but now it looks like one of the most attractive picks in the Russian O&G sector.

Throughout my coverage of Tatneft (OTCPK:OAOFY) here on SA, I considered the stock as good enough to hold but not suitable for buying at prices of that time. The recent market crash has provided investors for excellent investment opportunities, including Tatneft. Tatneft is a typical cash cow without remarkable growth perspectives but still a very decent pick for investors who still feel enthusiastic about the O&G sector.

The Bullish Case Overview

Tatneft is a Russian vertically integrated oil company, whose activities include oil and gas production, refining, petrochemicals, tire production, and petrol station network. The group also includes the banking business represented by Bank Zenit and its subsidiaries.

The main business of Tatneft is the exploration and production of oil, which accounts for the largest share of the company's profits. Tatneft's production has been growing over the last five years at an average rate of 2.25% per annum and amounted to 29.5 million tonnes or approximately 576,000 barrels per day (bpd) by 2018. Tatneft's proved reserves amount to about 6.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe). The level of reserves availability is 30 years, which is one of the best indicators in the industry.

Even if we assume extremely conservatively, there will be no substantial exploration activities, investors are still pretty safe to see stable production growth up until the late 2020s.

Source: Tatneft

Now, let's revise key attractive points of Tatneft as a dividend stock:

Stable, High-Yielding Dividends

A factor that significantly affects the market premium of Tatneft shares is a transparent dividend policy, which is combined with the reputation of a stable payer. Tatneft shareholders have been receiving regular dividends since 2001, with the average dividend yield for the period from 2012 to 2019 of about 8.5%.

Negative Debt

Tatneft looks like a dream for debt-aware investors: the company has only $429 million of total debt while having $1.4 bn of cash on its balance sheet. With the negative net debt, Tatneft has a safety margin to sustain oil price shocks and support the stock through debt-financed buybacks and dividends.

Dividends Up To 3 Times Per Year

The company's dividend policy assumes a target payment level of at least 50% of profit under RAS or IFRS, whichever is higher. The Board also takes into account the company's liabilities, investment program, and working capital requirements.

Since 2017, Tatneft pays dividends up to 3 times per year: annual dividends for a previous year in summer, 6 months interim dividends in October, and 9 months interim dividends in December-January. This schedule looks a bit convoluted and leaves a time gap between payments in the first half of a year, but overall, the stock wasn't especially volatile (if we exclude gaps caused by dividend payments) during the last couple of years.

Risks

The case is appealing, but what are the risks? One of them is pretty evident: volatile oil prices. Tatneft has enough financial resources to overcome even such a huge oil price shock like the one we're facing at the moment, but this will inevitably affect dividends, especially when the company needs to spend a lot on capex in 2020 and 2021.

I have no concerns about the company's corporate governance as there're enough stakeholders who are interested in Tatneft's solid performance. Tatneft's dividends account for more than a third of the Republic of Tatarstan budget, making it a strategically important company for the region.

In terms of production, it should be noted that the company exports more than 90% of its oil abroad through the Druzhba pipeline. The contamination of the pipeline in 2019 led to a temporary suspension of the oil flow. I hope that Transneft, the pipeline operator of Druzhba, will revise its risk management policy after this incident, though investors should still keep in mind a hypothetical risk of new supply issues.

The Bottom Line

Analysts expect around 90 rubles of dividends in the next 12 months, which roughly amounts to 16-18% dividend yield to current prices and reflects a 25% drawdown compared to the same period last year. The company will pay final dividends for 2019 this summer and the dividend yield for this particular payment will be around 5%.

To sum up, we've got a basis for a bullish case - an attractive price for the strong fundamentals. Now, we need more clarity on oil prices and coronavirus pandemic consequences for the global economy. The market roller-coaster continues, so keep your seat belt fastened and buy the dip gradually.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.