Wintrust Financial's Earnings To Plunge In A Tough Operating Environment

WTFC's net interest margin is quite sensitive to interest rates, hence, the monetary easing in March is likely to compress margin this year.

Earnings of Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) are likely to plunge this year due to the Fed funds rate cut and high sensitivity of the company's net interest margin to interest rates. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic and adoption of a new accounting standard for credit losses are likely to drive up provisions charge this year, which will further drag earnings. However, organic loan growth will likely offset some of the pressure on the bottom-line. Moreover, I'm expecting non-interest expenses to remain subdued because of the integration of the two banks acquired late last year, which will further support earnings. Overall, I'm expecting WTFC's earnings per share to decline by 11%. The December 2020 target price suggests a substantial upside from the current market price, which makes WTFC a good investment for a holding period of upwards of nine months. In the near-term of four to five months, threats to earnings and valuation remain high due to COVID-19. Based on the high-risk level and prospects of earnings decline, I'm adopting a neutral rating for the near-term.

Margin Set to Suffer from Monetary Easing

Last year, WTFC's net interest margin, NIM, was quite vulnerable to movements in interest rates because of the asset sensitivity of its balance sheet. The 50bps rate cut in the third quarter of 2019 led to a substantial compression in NIM of 16bps, as can be seen in the table below. Going forward, the management's plans to increase the duration of certain assets is likely to reduce the sensitivity. The management intends to increase the duration of liquidity management assets to six years from the current level of four years, as mentioned in the fourth-quarter conference call. Moreover, around 61% of WTFC's high costing certificates of deposits are scheduled to mature this year, which will lower average funding costs in the future. Based on these factors, I'm expecting average NIM in 2020 to decline by 42bps in 2020 compared to 2019. The following table presents my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM.

COVID-19 and Elections to Adversely Affect Loan Growth

I'm expecting WTFC's loan growth to decelerate this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant slowdown in various industries. The presidential elections later this year will also take a toll on loan growth because the political uncertainty will encourage businesses to postpone their investment plans. Around 31% of total loans at the end of 2019 were to the commercial category, which is likely to be affected by political uncertainty. Due to these factors, I'm expecting WTFC's loan growth to slow to 5.1% in 2020 from 12.6% in 2019. Below are my estimates for net loans and other key balance sheet items.

In the last conference call, the management mentioned that they are considering merger and acquisition deals. If such a deal materializes then the actual loan growth will beat my estimate.

I'm expecting the compression in NIM to undermine loan growth, thereby reducing net interest income by 2.2% year over year in 2020. This decline in net interest income is likely to be the chief contributor to earnings decline this year.

Integration of Acquired Systems to Control Costs

I'm expecting non-interest expense growth to slow down this year because costs associated with the acquisition of the two banks at the end of last year will decline. The management plans to complete the integration of the two banks, Countryside Bank and STC Capital Bank, this year, which will cut down the costs of running parallel systems. Moreover, the management plans to close three of the acquired branches, which will further control costs. WTFC also has room to curtail discretionary costs like advertising and marketing, which made up 5% of non-interest expenses last year. Consequently, I'm expecting WTFC's non-interest expenses to grow at a subdued rate of 4.9% year-over-year in 2020, down from 12.4% in 2019.

Expecting Earnings to decrease by 11%

Provisions charges rely on the economic outlook under the new accounting standard for credit losses, called CECL. Therefore, the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant economic slowdown in the country will most probably drive up provisions charges this year. Overall, I'm expecting WTFC to book provisions charge of $72 million in 2020, representing 26bps of net loans.

I'm expecting the adverse movements in NIM and provisions charge, and beneficial movements in loan portfolio size and non-interest expense, to decrease earnings per share by 11% to $5.38. The following table presents my estimates for key income statement items.

I'm expecting WTFC to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.28 per share throughout 2020. Despite the prospects of earnings decline, I'm expecting no cut in the dividend payout because the implied payout ratio is at a sustainable level of 21% for 2020. Moreover, the company's capital ratios are all comfortably above minimum regulatory requirements, thereby minimizing the risk of a dividend cut. As at the end of 2019, WTFC reported a total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio of 12.1%, versus minimum requirement of 8.0%.

WTFC's actual earnings in 2020 can materially differ from my estimates if the COVID-19 pandemic gets prolonged beyond my expectations, i.e. August 2020. The prolonging can impact earnings in the following ways:

Loan growth can remain low for a longer period and therefore miss my estimate.

Income from wealth management division can miss estimates as equities are likely to remain depressed till the pandemic improves. Wealth management made up 22% of the non-interest income in the fourth quarter of 2019.

NIM can shrink further if the Federal Reserve decides to take rates into negative territory to counter the threat from COVID-19.

Provisions charges can exceed expectations.

Near-Term Risks Negate Longer-Term Capital Appreciation Opportunity

WTFC traded at an average price-to-book ratio, P/B, of 1.12 in 2019. Multiplying this P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $64.1 gives a target price of $71.7 for December 2020. This target price implies a significant price upside of 134% from WTFC's March 20 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B multiple.

The substantial price upside suggests that WTFC is a good investment for a holding period of more than nine months. However, the stock is too risky in the near-term, as discussed above. Due to the near-term risks and the prospects of earnings decline, I'm adopting a neutral rating on WTFC.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.