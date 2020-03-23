Terrified About The Markets? Don't Ignore The Base Rate

In the midst of unprecedented market volatility, the threat of a world-wide pandemic, an oil war, shortages of basic protective gear for health care workers and a seemingly dysfunctional government struggling to find a sensible response to it all – we find ourselves in a new world of social distancing and self-quarantine, separating ourselves from our friends and our community at a time when we would normally want to gather together.

If that wasn’t enough, the media presents us with an unlimited flow of news – none of which appears to be good. Yet we feel compelled to know the latest headline, checking our smartphones even in the middle of the night. The palpable uncertainty of it all, the volatility of the markets, the dire tone of much of what we read and see - is overwhelming. I am no different from anyone else, so towards the end of each day I turn off my devices, turn on some quiet music, and spend a few hours reading from a wide range of reliable, trusted and thoughtful sources. This allows me to get centered and think more clearly about things. Below is a summary of my current thoughts on this issue:

The virus has transitioned from being a Chinese problem to a world-wide crisis. In January, there were just 200 cases reported in China. One month later it had soared to 77,262. But by early this month, total cases peaked at 80,900. Yesterday, China reported no new cases - zero. It took China nearly two months before they officially acknowledged the crisis, reversed course and took action. Their success, with South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan close behind, shows that, even without a vaccine or treatment it is possible to get ahead of things.

For America and Europe, because of the lag time between the outbreak and a meaningful response, there is a huge backlog of people who have acquired the virus but either haven’t shown symptoms or haven’t been evaluated due to lack of tests. Hundreds of thousands (and then millions) of tests will ultimately become available. The official count of cases will then explode. That will be very scary, but it is both predicable and expected. And as the coordination between individual behavior and governmental action improves and persists, using a variation of the model that has worked in Asia, sometime within the next one to three months the spread of the virus should start to meaningfully decline. That alone will provide some confidence that our lives, with perhaps some adjustments, can begin to regain some normalcy.

From an investment perspective however, there are already signs that successfully slowing and even ending the spread of the virus is coming at an enormous cost. How much damage, how steep the economic hit, how many people lose their jobs, how many companies fail will depend upon how effectively policy makers address the implications of what happens when a large percentage of the population stop their normal lives for an unknown period of time.

This, of course, begs the question of whether the cure is going to be worse than the disease. From a moral perspective we have no choice but to respond to the threat. And if our actions are likely to create sharp and painful economic consequences, we will have to deal with those with as much resolve as we dealt with Covid-19. If we have to tighten our belts for a while in order to protect ourselves from an outside threat – whether the enemy is another country or this virus, it is a price worth paying.

I don’t know how far the market will fall, or how deep the recession will be, or how long it will last. What I do know is that people are resilient and creative, businesses are dynamic enterprises, and that the vast majority of outcomes fall well short of our most optimistic expectations, or our worst fears.

One of Nobel Laureate Daniel Kahneman’s most brilliant insights, is his observation that when making choices in the face of an uncertain outcome, the most important (but mostly ignored) issue to consider is what he calls the “base rate” - i.e., the most common outcome. And the most common outcome for the world economy is to muddle through a crisis. How much the actual outcome will vary from muddling through, is anyone’s guess. But for those of us who are fearing Armageddon, the base rate is an anchor from which we should stray only after careful, methodical and rational consideration.

No one really knows how this crisis will play out. Right now (for lots of good reasons) it is easy to make a case for “very bad.” But volatile markets (up or down) in combination with confirming headlines (good or bad) are poor indicators for deciding on how much long-term risk to take. Since we don’t want to wake up in the middle of the night in a cold sweat, we adjust things so our discomfort is lessened, and we can focus on our family, our friends and our communities. Kahneman’s insight keeps us grounded: Harnessing the value of the past helps us make sounder decisions in the present, so we can all have a better future.

