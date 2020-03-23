Nordstrom Positioned To Survive Store Closures, But Stock Buybacks Are Gone

The Coronavirus situation will cause operating losses, which the company can absorb, and it is positioned for a good rebound.

The company had $853m in cash and equivalents on hand, tapped $800m of credit, and canceled stock repurchases.

Nordstrom has been trending toward increased revenue and better cost management.

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) is a well-known, high-end clothing retailer in the United States and Canada. The company issued a press release stating all stores would be closed from March 17, 2020, through the end of March due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The annual report filed on March 20th notes it is possible stores may be closed longer depending on how the situation progresses.

Some store closures are now out of the company's control. Premier locations such as San Francisco were closed by local health officials through at least April 7th. California's governor then closed all locations in the state indefinitely. Other states, such as New York and Illinois, are now also ordering retail closures.

In this article, I look at how the closure will impact company financials and whether the company has sufficient reserves to manage the closure. I currently believe the company is well positioned to handle the scheduled shutdown and to have a good bounce if the market rebounds post-Coronavirus.

Nordstrom's Cash Flow Situation Was Strong Before the Virus

Reviewing the last six quarters, Nordstrom has recently started seeing improving revenue on a year-over-year basis. The last quarter saw increased revenue in absolute terms (1.3%), and the quarter before had a smaller revenue decrease (-2.3%) relative to prior quarters. (Data in this report taken from Seeking Alpha's summary of quarterly report financial data, then used in an internal spreadsheet to create the graphics and further year-over-year analysis).

These improvements are indicative of a turnaround - a class "U" shape where the right-side of the "U" is formed with prospects for future increasing profits.

On March 3rd, during the most recent earnings call, management provided guidance for 2020 of a further sales increase of 1.5 to 2.5 percent.

(Source: Nordstrom March 3, 2020, earnings call presentation)

Of course, revenue is only half the story and does not indicate whether there may be profits.

Cost of revenue during this time period has been improving. The last quarter had a small 1.4 percent deterioration on a year-over-year basis that exceeded the percentage revenue increase, but the four prior quarters had significant cost reductions.

Due to increasing revenue and an overall trend of improving expenses, Nordstrom appears poised to further increase profits as it becomes more efficient.

A second large expense category is operating expenses. Similar to the cost of revenue, Nordstrom has overall seen improvements in this area, but slipped in the recent fourth quarter. SGA improvements have been even better than cost of revenue improvements. Three of the last five quarters saw year-over-year SGA reductions of at least 4 percent.

During the recent earnings call, management projected improved cost of goods sold during 2020.

For cash flow, I use a basic measure of cash from operations less CAPEX. This is a rollercoaster from quarter to quarter, so a longer view is important. As a trend, Nordstrom has been increasing its cash flow.

During the earnings call, management opined cash flow would increase two and one-half times 2019 levels and CAPEX would be reduced by one-third. This would largely be due to completion of construction activities in the New York flagship store.

On February 1, 2020, the annual report notes Nordstrom had $853m in cash and equivalents.

Stock Buybacks Suspended

Management stated in its most recent earnings call it expected share buybacks during 2020 of $300 to $400 million.

Since then it is no surprise the company has suspended its stock buyback program. No stock repurchases were made in the 2019 fourth quarter per the annual report.

That makes three straight quarters where the company has made little to no stock repurchases. In the two quarters ending May and February 2019, repurchases totaled $746m.

Stock Dividends

Nordstrom pays a quarterly dividend of 37 cents per share. Due to the recent virus-related financial situation and decrease in stock price, the current yield is about 8.3 percent.

The quarterly cost to the company, over the last year, is $57m per quarter.

Although dividend payments may initially seem safe as easily covered by cash flow, and covered by not spending $300-$400m in stock repurchases, in addition to the uncertainty about the ultimate Coronavirus-related cost, Nordstrom may feel political and/or social pressure to discontinue dividends, especially if the company should make use of any government created funding or loan programs.

As this article was being written, Macy's (NYSE:M) suspended its dividend and significantly tapped its available credit to prepare for financial uncertainties. I would not be surprised to see Nordstrom do the same.

Nordstrom Has Used Its Available Credit

The annual report notes that as of February 1, 2020, Nordstrom had $800m in available credit.

In March the company drew the entire amount - also noted in the annual report.

Nordstrom Has Significant Online Sales

Management's store closure announcement stated one-third of sales in 2019 were online.

What happens to online sales during the two-week shutdown of physical stores is difficult to divine.

In addition to store closures, the recent annual report notes a distribution center has been closed due to Coronavirus but does not indicate whether that will cause any impairment of the ability to meet online orders.

Customers could increase their online buying since they cannot visit a store - shifting what would have been in-store purchases to the website. The website is offering 25 percent off all full price and sale items, which the New York Post called one of the "best" online sales.

On the other hand, mass layoffs and an uncertain financial situation as evidenced by the stock market crash may lead customers to avoid making purchases altogether.

For my evaluation, I assumed these issues would counter-balance and online sales would remain steady at the 33 percent of the total sales level.

The Coronavirus Impact on the Market

The situation is extremely fluid and no one knows exactly what the ultimate impact of the virus will be, or how long it will last. It might disappear in a month as the weather warms, or be with us for a year or more. When, or if, there is a vaccine is hopeful speculation.

The government is reporting in its Monthly Retail Trade Report that overall department stores sales decreased .2 percent in February from January and decreased 5.8 percent year-over-year compared to February 2019.

Keep in mind the Centers for Disease Control did not confirm the first US community spread case of Coronavirus until Wednesday, February 26th, meaning February's poor retail numbers for department stores are mostly untouched by the virus.

Now a month later, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin stated the virus could drive the unemployment rate up to a boggling 20 percent.

Turning to the impact on company financials, I did some "what if" analysis.

Nordstrom's fiscal year ended January 31st.

I made the assumption store sales will decrease 5 percent during February on a year-over-year basis, based on the 5.8 percent overall decline for department stores seen in the Monthly Retail Trade Report. My opinion is Nordstrom likely fared better than other department stores given the company's guidance and financial information previously laid out in this article.

For March, the assumption is a year-over-year sales decrease of 37 percent. This is based on physical stores accounting for two-thirds of sales and stores being closed for half the month. During the half of the month stores were open, I projected 10 percent sales decrease in stores from the prior year. That projection may be optimistic.

April is obviously more difficult to divine. I will project a 50 percent sales loss.

The resulting overall projected quarterly sales decrease compared to a year ago is 25 percent.

On the expense side, I assumed cost of revenues remain unchanged per sale. I do not have enough granular data to know how much SGA expenses are reduced by store closings. I gave it a 7 percent decrease, which is more, but not out of the ballpark, from prior quarterly savings the company has previously been able to obtain.

The result was an operating loss this quarter of $119m.

You may disagree with my assumptions, but with my numbers you can easily make your own adjustment to derive your quarterly result.

Then there is interest and taxes. For the quarter a year ago, they were $90m.

This type of loss can be absorbed by the company.

Moving forward, no one knows what the impact of the Coronavirus will be. But even in a catastrophic scenario where stores remain closed, significant online sales, existing cash on hand, and the credit line, cost savings and eliminated share repurchases should get the company through.

Interest payments on the tapped $800m credit are more manageable compared to Macy's which is tapping $1.5b in credit.

Recommendation

In my view, the company is well-positioned to weather this storm. When the market rebounds, Nordstrom is likely to see a significant bounce, with dividends paid even if they should be temporarily suspended. I would consider buying the stock as a long-term investment.

In the last quarterly report, Nordstrom listed assets of $9.7b and liabilities of $8.7b. With 156m shares outstanding, the book value per share on paper is roughly $6.40. The yearly dividend is still there at $1.48 per year. With the stock at only $17.86 as this article is prepared, it is cheap if you believe the company will have a strong recovery.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.