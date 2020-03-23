Sell Wingstop While You Still Can

Image source

I’ve been pretty harsh to fast-growing chicken restaurant chain Wingstop (WING) here since I began covering the company. I don’t have an issue with its business model, its growth trajectory, or just about anything else, other than the valuation. Shares of Wingstop have traded at ludicrous valuations in the past couple of years, and despite the fact that shares are down by almost half since their February peak, I still think Wingstop is too expensive, particularly in an environment where restaurant traffic will almost certainly need to fall, at least temporarily.

Not enough margin of safety

One reason I’m not exactly running to my broker to buy Wingstop is that I have some modest concerns about its financing. In this time of extreme uncertainty, liquidity is what matters most. That means the companies best suited to ride out the storm are those with no debt and ample access to cash, as well as borrowing at favorable rates. These companies will be able to ride out the storm and while it won’t be pretty, they’ll survive.

On the other hand, companies that are already leveraged and/or don’t have the ability to borrow as easily may find themselves in a crunch for cash if the virus outbreak drags on. While I don’t think Wingstop is on the verge by any means, it is already significantly leveraged today, before any virus-related impact on its financials.

Below, we have the company’s net debt position in millions of dollars, and as you can see, Wingstop has borrowed heavily to help expand its business, and, curiously, pay a huge special dividend in 2018.

Net debt is now just over $300 million, and for a company with just over $40 million in annual operating earnings, that is a lot of debt. More on that in just a bit.

Wingstop is still aggressively growing is footprint as it reckons it can roughly quadruple its current store count of around 1,400 stores, for a worldwide total of ~6,000 over time. That takes cash and Wingstop has already leveraged its balance sheet significantly, making further borrowing more difficult and expensive than it otherwise would have been.

The really interesting thing is that Wingstop paid a total of $183 million, or $6.22 per share in special dividends in 2018. If we look at the increase in net debt in 2018, it is $170 million, or nearly exactly the amount it paid for its special dividends. To my eye, it looks like Wingstop paid a huge amount in special dividends to shareholders with money that it borrowed and is still sitting on its balance sheet. Had it not done this, I believe its financial situation would be in much better shape.

This is even more so the case when we look at the company’s interest expense against its operating income, seen below in millions of dollars.

Interest expense used to be quite low but since the borrowing activity of 2018, it has accelerated. Last year, interest expense was $17 million on just $44 million in operating earnings, or about 39% of operating earnings that went straight to debt servicing. In other words, Wingstop spends $39 out of every $100 in operating earnings the business makes just to finance debt that, to my eye, was simply handed out to shareholders two years ago. It makes no sense.

The net impact of this is that Wingstop’s earnings from continuing operations, which take into account operating earnings, interest expense, and income taxes, have actually fallen in the past couple of years.

We can see this metric hit $24 million in 2017 after posting a very impressive gain over 2016, but has fallen in each of the past two years. This is a sign that Wingstop isn’t growing quickly enough to offset its rising interest expense, and that paying absolutely enormous earnings multiples for this stock is a mistake.

If Wingstop does need to end up borrowing to get through this crisis – that is still yet to be seen – I’m afraid it will see its earnings growth set back yet again due to not only lower sales and margins, but higher interest expense.

The bottom line

The really interesting thing about Wingstop is that it was so overvalued earlier this year that a 45% decline in the share price has only produced a PE ratio of 64 on this year’s earnings. There are countless stocks in this market trading for all-time low PE ratios, but Wingstop remains tremendously overvalued.

Analysts see Wingstop hitting 88 cents in EPS this year, although I’m not sure anyone actually knows how much any company will make this year, given the fluidity of the virus situation. That’s beside the point, as even if we look out to next year – which should see normalized earnings – analysts are at $1.13 per share. The stock is still trading for a staggering 50 times that number after being hammered in the past few weeks. The valuations people have been willing to pay for Wingstop make no sense.

In a market full of bargains, Wingstop is anything besides. The stock is trading at 21 times earnings that won’t occur for six years, and that’s if everything goes to plan. The balance sheet is pretty messy as the company has long-term debt equal to about seven times its annual operating earnings, and interest expense eats up ~39% of operating earnings.

In short, even though Wingstop has a long growth runway, its operating earnings simply don’t support a valuation anything like what it is today. In a market full of stocks with unbelievably low PE ratios, Wingstop stands out, but not in a good way. I’m still bearish on Wingstop as investors haven’t yet realized its leverage situation is eating into its earnings growth in a significant way, and the virus-related slowdown may only make it worse. Sell Wingstop while you still can for 64 times earnings.

