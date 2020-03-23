5 Things To Watch To Help Identify A Potential Bottom

The market bottom is likely dependent on our ability to control the coronavirus via quarantine and medical advances.

Market is in a firestorm. The firetrucks have arrived but that doesn't mean the fire will immediately be extinguished.

As of close of trading on March 18, 2020 the S&P 500 (SPY) is down about 30% from it's mid-February highs. While authorities were slow to acknowledge the risk posed by a epidemic in a far-away land, they are now implementing historic policy responses. The Federal Reserve has made two emergency rate cuts, is heavily supporting the repo market and has kicked off a new round of massive quantitative easing. The fiscal response is probably days away.

Still, every time a policy official speaks the market tanks. The market is not reading these actions as good news. Instead, it is viewing these responses as confirmation of how bad things really are.

I recall the market reacting very similarly to policy actions during the 2008/2009 crisis. So I am not at all surprised.

So if the market isn't reacting positively to monetary and fiscal stimulus, when will it react positively? What will it react positively to?

First of all, the market is in the middle of a firestorm. Just because the fire truck has arrived on the scene, it doesn't mean the fire is immediately extinguished and damage won't be done.

Second, the fire department can't put out the fire as long as someone else is pouring gas on it. The Covid-19 coronavirus is the gas for the current market mayhem. Existing instabilities and overvaluations made the situation worse, but the virus was what pushed the market off the cliff it was precariously clinging to.

What am I looking for to suggest a bottoming process in the markets?

As you might have gathered, I'm looking for the Covid-19 case count in the United States to plateau. Aggressive action in China and South Korea suggest this is possible to achieve in a couple months. America's experience may vary because of geographic and democratic constraints. However, America has no choice but to enact draconian policies once it is acknowledged that the hospital system is near failure. Once the market sees some semblance of a plateau, I think a lot of the uncertainty priced into the market will dial back. Eventually we'll start to see 'green shoots' (a phrased coined during the 2008/2009 crisis). In today's scenario, (in addition to a plateauing of cases) these green shoots will occur in the medical field. Currently there are many trials being fast-tracked through the medical system. These include potential vaccines and anti-viral treatments for the coronavirus. Even if the virus cannot be 100% 'cured', the ability to manage it will be monumental in reducing the hospitalization rate. For life to go back to normal for mainstreet America, we need to eliminate the risk that hospitals are completely overwhelmed by Covid-19 patients. Vaccines and treatment and would certainly help with that. I think the progression of this news will also help to indicate a bottoming process for the markets. There comes a point when markets are saturated with negativity. In other words, there comes a point where the worst possible outcome is already priced in. When this happens, the market reacts little to additional bad news. If this occurs in tandem with green shoots of positivity, it's possible markets start to rally. I also think this is a potential indicator of a market forming a bottom. A healthy market is not up or down 4,5,6+% on a regular basis. If you look at the last bull market, the daily volatility was fairly small with the market usually up or down less than a percent on any given day. Massive daily moves also occurred during the Sept/Oct climax of the previous bear market but gradually declined as the market approached and passed its March 9, 2009 bottom. I believe a compression of the range of returns is an indication of a bottoming process. Finally, a market with an 80+ VIX Index is basically unreliable. It's a sign of panic, shock and potentially systemic damage. This is true currently. The Fed is not starting hyper-aggressive policy to prop up the markets. It is doing this to keep the markets functioning. I wouldn't be surprised if we learned that a few large companies had trouble getting short-term financing over the last week. While nothing was formally announced, the market sniffs this out. Moreover, when the Fed acts like there's an emergency (i.e. with emergency rate cuts) it probably means there's an emergency. Hence the panic. During the last crisis, the VIX spiked and peaked long before the market bottomed. While this seems obvious, I think volatility must decline before anyone can reasonably call a market bottom.

When does all or any of this occur? Who knows. The 2008-2009 crisis lasted from September 2008 to March 2009. (The actual bear market started earlier, but the start of the 2008 crash is more comparable to what we're currently experiencing. I have compared the current bear market to the last two bear markets on my website.) That's six months. That's an excruciatingly long time that would put the current crisis out to August.

I don't know if this lasts that long or perhaps just another month or two. I think a lot depends on the news we start to hear about case counts plateauing and medical advances. A natural plateau in cases (exclusive of medical advances) could occur in the next month or two. However, I think the market would be a lot more comfortable when future Covid-19 cases could be managed without straining the hospital system. (Viruses have a habit of returning once humanity lets its guard down.) That would effectively mean life could go back to normal.

Please share below your thoughts on how we might identify a market bottom.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.