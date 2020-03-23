Major Cineplex: Hit By Cinema Closures And Delay In Movie Releases

Adding to Major Cineplex's woes, Hollywood studios have decided to delay their movie releases, and there are concerns that the coronavirus outbreak could accelerate structural disruption trends in the industry.

Major Cineplex is closing all of its cinemas in Thailand for two weeks, and the negative impact of revenue loss is partly mitigated by a high percentage of variable costs.

Elevator Pitch

I downgrade my rating for Thailand-listed Major Cineplex Group Public Co., Ltd. (OTC:MCPDF) (OTC:MCGRF) (OTC:MCGPF) [MAJOR:TB] from "Neutral" to "Bullish"; Major Cineplex is the largest movie theater operator in Thailand. Major Cineplex is closing all of its cinemas in Thailand for two weeks starting from March 18, 2020. The negative impact of revenue loss is partly mitigated by a high percentage of variable costs, which includes rental expenses for most locations that are determined based on revenue sharing with no minimum guarantee. Adding to Major Cineplex's woes, Hollywood studios have decided to delay their movie releases, and there are concerns that the coronavirus outbreak could accelerate structural disruption trends in the movie industry.

On the flip side, Major Cineplex's dividend yield is attractive, with upcountry expansion as the company's medium term growth driver. Major Cineplex offers a trailing twelve months' dividend yield of 10.0% and a consensus forward next twelve months' dividend yield of 6.5%. A "Neutral" rating for the stock is fair, in my opinion.

This is an update of my initiation article published on Major Cineplex on May 25, 2017. Major Cineplex's share price has fallen by close to -69% from Bt33.50 as of May 24, 2017 to Bt13.50 as of March 20, 2020 since my initiation. Year-to-date, the company's share price is down -46%. Major Cineplex currently trades at 10.3 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 16.6 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E. The stock has traded as low as 6.2 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 5.9 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E during the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis.

Readers are advised to trade in Major Cineplex shares listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand with the ticker MAJOR:TB where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $1.2 million and market capitalization is above $350 million. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Negative Impact Of Cinema Closures Partly Mitigated By Favorable Cost Structure

On March 18, 2020, it was reported in the local media that the Thai government has ordered for the closure of entertainment facilities (including cinemas) and schools in Bangkok, Thailand's capital, and Bangkok's five surrounding provinces for two weeks between March 18, 2020 and March 31, 2020. On March 21, 2020, the Thai government decided that the temporary closure of entertainment facilities in Thailand will be expanded to include all provinces in Thailand. Major Cineplex already announced on March 17, 2020 that the company will close all of its cinemas in the country for two weeks.

The decision by the Thai government is not surprising, considering that governments around the world have been implementing similar initiatives or even lockdowns to try to contain the coronavirus outbreak. As at the time of writing, there are 599 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections in Thailand on a cumulative basis of which 44 of them have recovered, and with one reported death. As of end-FY2019, Major Cineplex operated cinemas with a total of 776 screens in 163 locations across Thailand. The company also ran cinemas with 26 screens in five locations in Vietnam and 13 screens in three locations in Laos as at the end of last year.

While a loss of revenue for Major Cineplex is unavoidable during the current coronavirus outbreak, the company's favorable cost structure helps to partly mitigate the negative impact. A sell-side research report published by UOB Kay Hian on March 18, 2020 highlighted that "48% of total cost (for Major Cineplex) is variable cost." Notably, most of Major Cineplex's movie theaters are leased on a "revenue sharing (basis) with no minimum guarantee" as stated in the company's FY2019 results presentation. Revenue sharing with landlords have historically been in the 15%-25% range.

Delay In Movie Releases Adds To Woes

Even prior to the current coronavirus outbreak, 2020 was expected to be a challenging year for Major Cineplex. Firstly, 2019 was an exceptional year for movies and cinema operators, due to blockbusters such as Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame. There were interesting movies that were slated for release this year, but they are unlikely to be as popular and widely-anticipated like Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame. Secondly, consumer sentiment in Thailand has been weak for the past year. Thailand's Consumer Confidence Index declined from 80.6 in March 2019 to 64.8 in February 2020 as per the chart below. Thailand's +2.4% GDP growth for 2019 was the slowest it has been in the past five years.

Thailand's Consumer Confidence Index

Source: Trading Economics

Adding to Major Cineplex's woes, Hollywood studios have decided to delay their movie releases. The release of the latest movie in the James Bond franchise, No Time To Die, has been postponed from early April to late November this year; while the latest installment in the "Fast & Furious" series, F9, originally planned to be screened in movie theaters in May 2020, is now slated for release in April 2021. The release dates for the other blockbuster movies such as Marvel's Black Widow and Disney's (DIS) Mulan have been postponed indefinitely.

Even if Thailand manages to contain the current coronavirus outbreak in a shorter-than-expected period of time, Major Cineplex might not have blockbuster movies on hand to satisfy the pent-up demand from locals, if Hollywood studios continue to delay or postpone movie releases till the coronavirus outbreak subsides on a global basis.

Furthermore, there are concerns that the current coronavirus outbreak could accelerate structural disruption trends in the movie industry. One potential change is that the window between theatrical and streaming releases could be potentially shortened from a few months to a few weeks in the future. For example, Disney has decided to release Pixar's latest movie Onward on its Disney+ streaming platform, just two weeks after its theatrical release.

In the worst case scenario, many movies could even choose to bypass the cinema distribution channel going forward. In China, one of the movies meant to be released in movie theaters during the Chinese New Year Period, Lost In Russia, was available for streaming for free, as the movie studio behind the film decided to sell the streaming rights instead of postponing the theatrical release.

Attractive Dividend Yield With Upcountry Expansion As Medium Term Growth Driver

Major Cineplex offers a trailing twelve months' dividend yield of 10.0% and a consensus forward next twelve months' dividend yield of 6.5%. Market consensus expects Major Cineplex to cut the company's dividends per share by -35% YoY from Bt1.35 in FY2019 to Bt0.88 in FY2020, in line with a similar decrease in the company's earnings per share this year.

The company has paid a minimum 85% of its earnings as dividends for every year in the past decade; dividend payout ratios have exceeded 90% for the past four years between FY2015 and FY2019. In other words, Major Cineplex's historical dividend track record has been impressive, and the company has shown a willingness to distribute its excess cash as dividends to shareholders in the past.

Assuming things normalize by year-end, Major Cineplex should be able to see a recovery in earnings and dividends in FY2021 (at least back to the same level as FY2019), which implies an attractive consensus forward FY2021 dividend yield of 10%.

Putting short-term headwinds aside, Major Cineplex's key medium-term growth driver is its upcountry expansion.

Approximately 54% of Major Cineplex's screens are located in upcountry Thailand (the provincial areas of Thailand), with the remaining 46% located in Bangkok and its surrounding provinces. Major Cineplex's expansion in upcountry Thailand, will enable the company to benefit from increased urbanization and middle income population growth in the country over time. The company has targeted to add 30-40 new movie screens in FY2020, most of which are expected to be located in upcountry Thailand.

Valuation

Major Cineplex trades at 10.3 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 16.6 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of Bt13.50 as of March 20, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year average trailing twelve months' P/E multiples were 21.6 times and 20.1 times respectively. Major Cineplex has traded as low as 6.2 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 5.9 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E during the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis.

Major Cineplex is valued by the market at 6.7 times trailing twelve months' EV/EBITDA and 7.5 times consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA. In contrast, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year mean trailing twelve months' EV/EBITDA multiples were 14.8 times and 13.6 times respectively. Major Cineplex's trough trailing twelve months' EV/EBITDA and consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA multiples were 5.0 times and 3.6 times respectively during the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis.

Trailing numbers are preferred over consensus forward estimates in the current market environment, as an approximation of a normalized financial year when the coronavirus outbreak is eventually contained.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Major Cineplex include movie theaters in Thailand remaining closed for a longer-than-expected period of time, a further delay in the release of both Hollywood blockbuster movies and domestic movies, and a larger-than-expected cut in dividends for FY2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.