Surgutneftegas: An Ugly But Working Hedge

I'm still Neutral on the stock due to lack of developments regarding the corporate governance, though some investors may find Surgutneftegas as a compelling mid-term hedge.

Sometimes, a sum of inefficiencies can result in extraordinary outcomes. From a rather typical Russian O&G company, Surgutneftegas (OTCPK:SGTPY) has turned into a huge cash pile ($52 bn) with some O&G assets ($17 bn of worth) over the past few decades. Surgut could spend this money on lucrative investments like a normal company, but for some reason, the management prefers to keep the cash untouched. The company still pays dividends from it, and that's where the opportunity lies.

Against the background of significantly lower oil prices and the higher rouble, Surgut's prefs offer an unconventional hedge against economic uncertainty at a price of uncertainty within the company itself. Surgutneftegas is an extremely closed company with black-box decision-making, so proceed at your own discretion and be aware of unexpected moves that could happen just out of nowhere.

What's Bad For Oil Producers Is Good For Surgutneftegas

Surgutneftegas is a large private Russian oil and gas company. The thing that makes it unique for investors is its huge dollar "cushion" of liquidity, which is held on the balance in the form of long-term and short-term foreign exchange investments.

According to accounting rules, these foreign currency deposits are revalued at each reporting date at the current USD/RUB exchange rate, having a significant impact on the profits of the company. As a result, Surgutneftegas made a phenomenal profit in 2018, when there was another round of ruble devaluation, due to positive exchange rate differences. In 2019, on the other hand, Surgutneftegas showed a loss due to revaluation. This point is primarily important for the holders of the prefs since, according to the company's dividend policy, they receive 7.1% of the company's net profit under RAS in the form of dividends annually.

Oil stock prices collapsed to multi-year lows after OPEC+ parties failed to come to a new agreement. Moreover, Saudi Arabia promised to sharply increase production in April as soon as the existing production restriction agreement expires. If this is not an element of trade negotiations but a final disagreement between the partners, the cost of a barrel will be under pressure for a long time to come. This, to put it mildly, is not the most positive scenario for the ruble, but an attractive investment case for Surgutneftegas' prefs.

Investors should remember that the USD/RUB rate at the end of 2020 is the most crucial for calculating the dividends. With today's 75-80 rubles per dollar, the dividend per share could be about 7 rubles implying a 19-20% dividend yield to current prices. In the worst-case scenario (if a new oil deal is negotiated, for example), the USD/RUB rate may go down as low as 66-67 roubles, and the dividend yield per share will amount to 10-12%, which is still a pretty good number nowadays.

Final Thoughts

Under the current volatility and heightened macro risks, Surgutneftegas' preferred shares may prove to be an interesting tactical opportunity. However, long-term investors may enter an uncharted zone of unpredictable management's behavior. The Fed funds rate is now zero, and it's only a matter of time when banks, where Surgut keeps all the cash, will lower interest rates for bank deposits. Thus, the company will need to do something about its cash, and it is absolutely unclear if investors would be able to benefit from further actions of the company with its money.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.