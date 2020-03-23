Cellcom Israel Ltd. (CEL) CEO Avi Gabbay on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Start Time: 10:00 January 1, 0000 10:20 AM ET

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL)

Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call

March 23, 2020, 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Avi Gabbay - CEO

Shlomi Fruhling - CFO

Ehud Helft - GK Investor & Public Relations

Conference Call Participants

Chris Reimer - Barclays

Operator

You should have all received by now the company's press release.

I will now like to hand over the call to Mr. Ehud Helft of GK Investor Relations.

Ehud Helft

I would like to welcome all of you to Cellcom Israel's fourth quarter and full year 2019 results conference call.

With us here on the line are Mr. Avi Gabbay, the CEO; and Mr. Shlomi Fruhling, the CFO. Mr. Gabbay will open by providing a summary of 2019 results and we’ll then open the call for the questions that you may have.

I would now like to hand over the call to Mr. Avi Gabbay. Avi, go ahead, please.

Avi Gabbay

Thank you, Ehud. Good day to all of you and welcome. This is my first conference call as the new CEO of Cellcom Israel and I am very pleased to being here at Cellcom Israel. In my first few months, I have found the company with much inherent potential and a highly experienced and professional workforce.

My goal is to further commence Cellcom Israel as Israel’s leading communications group by broadening and increasing the high quality of services and products we offer our customers. As we all know well, the situation in the cellular market in Israel has been tough for many years now with a high level of competition. However, in the fixed-line markets we were able to show growth during 2019.

Despite the competition, 2019 was a year in which we benefitted from financial stability in revenues at similar levels of those of last year at 3.7 billion with stability in our free cash flow and EBITDA, when we eliminate the one-time items and the impact from the IFRS16 reporting standards.

I would like to say a few words about the IBC deal. As you know, one of the key events of 2019 was the position of the IBC investment deal and the sale of our fiber network in residential areas for IBC. This position us well for future growth for the fiber optic market.

The long-term potential for Cellcom Israel in terms of being an indirect 35% owner of one of the most advanced fixed-line communications network in Israel as well as our potential savings from this over the coming years is significant.

Today, IBC’s infrastructure has already crossed the 300,000 households of connected [indiscernible]. As IBC's network continues to expand across Israel, we will be able to provide more customers with superfast Internet, up to 1 gigabyte per second. Our goal is for IBC to potentially reach over 1 million households across the country within five years. That’s for IBC.

And now for the restructuring plan. In the fourth quarter, we launched a comprehensive restructuring plan reducing expenses in CapEx, lowering our debt levels and increasing our equities to further adjust Cellcom Israel to the current market environment.

We approach our suppliers and customers across the board. We also entered a new class action settlement agreement which has been previously reported in early February 2020. This agreement included the non-monetary retirement program for 450 employees as well as options and RSU grants under certain profitability conditions.

We have also been reducing our landline wholesale access fees by shifting our customers to the optical fiber network of our subsidiary IBC. The steps we have taken are in line with our annual expense target reduction by NIS 150 million by the end of 2020.

We have also taken additional steps to reduce customer expenditure. Our goal is a reduction to a level of NIS 450 million and NIS 500 million by year-end 2020. This includes lowering various IT and engineering investments as well as moving Cellcom Israel's previous residential fiber optic investment into IBC. This is obviously not including any additional frequencies related to CapEx that we have made.

Finally, during the quarter, we also raised over NIS 300 million equity for working capital purposes from Israeli and non-Israeli investors. We also repurchased in the open market some of our bonds at the amount of approximately NIS 10 million. And this year end, our cash was NIS 1.4 billion and we reduced our net debt to NIS 1.9 billion. Due to all these activities, our EBITDA to net debt ratio excluding a reduction from the operating expense is now less than 3x.

A few words about the Golan deal. A few weeks ago, we entered into a signed MoU for the purchase of Golan Telecom for about NIS 590 million, subject to certain adjustments. This will be paid in cash in two installments; NIS 413 million on certain additional payments upon completion of the transaction, and later NIS 177 million on certain additional payments within three years on the completion of the deal.

The transaction is subject to certain conditions, including regulatory approvals. We hope to complete the deal during 2020. We believe that the acquisition of Golan is a significant win-win for both Golan and Cellcom Israel and we see significant shared synergies that are favorable [ph] which means the combined entity will be greater than the sum of these parts.

And let’s not neglect the corona. So I would like to a make a comment with regard to the corona pandemic. To date, the impact on Cellcom Israel was mostly to the reduction of roaming revenue which already started in the third quarter of the year.

However, in the last two weeks, the Israeli government published their regulatory requirements including the prohibition of oral public gatherings, the closure of malls and other leisure complexes, a substantial reduction of manpower present in workplaces.

Following instructions, the company has closed its point of sales and work-in centers or potentially reduced its personnel who are not essential for this continued proper operation of its network and provision of the company’s services.

During this period, the company intends to focus its efforts in providing quality of dependable services to existing customers. In addition, due to the sharp decline in the stock market, the company’s investment portfolio is expected to record a loss in the first quarter.

We have taken steps to reduce our expenses and that may mitigate the impact of our results. We also reduced our workforce by sending a large quantity of employees on unpaid leave and have allowed home working where possible to meet the government’s requirements. However, if the current situation will continue for a long duration, it will likely have a material adverse effect on the company’s operation and financial results.

We do wish all those who are sick with the virus a quick recovery and we hope that we will all be able to return to normal life quickly and the management of Cellcom Israel can go back to focusing on our longer-term strategy of growth and profitability. Just to summarize.

With that, I would like to hand over to Shlomi Fruhling.

Shlomi Fruhling

Thank you, Avi, and good day to all of you. I will provide you a summary of our results, the details can be found on the press release we issued earlier today.

Revenue for 2019 totaled NIS 3.7 billion, up marginally from NIS 3.7 billion reported last year. Out of those, the service revenues were NIS 2.8 million at the same level of those of last year.

I would like to highlight that the fixed-line segment service revenues grew 4% over those of 2018 to NIS 1.3 billion. This increase resulted mainly from the increase in the revenues from Internet and TV services and revenues from fiber optic infrastructure deployment service to IBC. This increase was partly offset by a decrease in the minute sales among international calls.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2019 was NIS 925 million or 25% of revenue, a 35% increase compared with NIS 687 million or 19% of revenues in 2018. The increase in adjusted EBITDA resulted from a decrease in rent expense in total amount of NIS 247 million due to the recognition of right-of-use assets as a result of the initial implementation of IFRS16 starting from 1st of January 2019. This was partly offset by expenditures of the voluntary employment retirement plan which took place in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA from the fixed-line segment was NIS 308 million compared with NIS 269 million last year, and adjusted EBITDA from the cellular segment was NIS 627 million compared with NIS 418 million last year.

Net loss for 2019 totaled NIS 118 million compared to a net loss of NIS 64 million in 2019. Free cash flow for 2019 was NIS 391 million versus NIS 181 million in 2018. The free cash flow includes the proceeds from the sale of fiber infrastructure amounting to NIS 191 million.

Our cash capital expenditures for 2019 totaled NIS 557 million versus NIS 583 million in 2019. As of the end of 2019, our net debt stood at approximately NIS 1.9 billion. We have a total of approximately NIS 1.4 billion in cash in our balance sheet, while overall debt repayment of interest in capital that are due until the end of 2020 amount to NIS 600 million.

At the end of 2019, the company had approximately 2.744 million cellular subscribers, a decrease of approximately 107,000 subscribers net, compared to the cellular subscriber base at the end of 2018. The decrease resulted mainly because the company deleted 153,000 subscribers from its subscriber base count at the end of the first quarter of 2019 due to a change in the counting method of the company's cellular subscriber base. These subscribers generate negligible revenues to the company.

During the fourth quarter of 2019, the company's cellular subscriber base decreased by approximately 23,000 subscribers net. The churn rate of the cellular subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 11.3% or 45.8% for 2019 was a whole. The monthly cellular ARPU for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 49.2 which is similar to 49 in the fourth quarter of last year.

With that, I would like to open the call for questions. Operator, please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

The first question is from Tavy Rosner of Barclays. Please go ahead.

Chris Reimer

Hi. This is Chris Reimer on for Tavy. Thank you for taking my questions. I wanted to ask about the fiber deployment and headway, if you’ve made any with IBC? You mentioned in your opening remarks that you had reached over 300,000 homes passed. I think the last report, it was 300,000. Is there a new number you can provide us now?

Avi Gabbay

No, this is the number for the year of the year. IBC is rolling out fiber optic network. Hopefully, they will do it in high numbers during this year. And when we would be able to report new numbers, we will do it.

Chris Reimer

Okay. Also, assuming the acquisition of Golan is approved, can you give any color around integration plans?

Avi Gabbay

As we declared in the past, we see Golan as a good opportunity. Golan is a very good company. We will continue to operate Golan as a separated company and there’s a lot of synergies in their operation side, like roaming and engineering, et cetera, but it will stay a company that will continue to give the same service – the same good service they are giving to their customers.

Chris Reimer

Okay. Thank you. That’s it for me.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. Mr. Gabbay, would you like to make your concluding statements.

Avi Gabbay

I would like to thank all of you for joining the conference call and your continued interest in our company. I look forward to hosting you again at the next call. Thank you very much and have a good day and healthy.

Operator

