Canadian Banks Have Succulent Yields

These companies are well capitalized with moderate payout ratios, suggesting they should weather the storm without material changes to dividend policy.

The big five Canadian banks are yielding up to 8.8% and have consistently paid dividends for over 100 years.

To make a long story short, I am a cautious buyer of Canadian bank stocks at the moment. I realize there might be more room to decline, but the lower they go the better they look. I could be wrong - and there are plenty of good arguments why I am. In contrast, I could be investing in a long-term stream of solid dividends and some capital appreciation.

The bank stocks have declined precipitously from their highs and are sporting attractive p/e multiples and dividend yields. I recognize earnings will take a major hit (reducing the 'e' part of the ratio) in 2020, but valuations have already been cut roughly in half. This doesn't mean valuations don't get cut further, but investors looking 3+ years out might want to start considering the big 5 Canadian banks: (RY) (TD) (CM) (BNS) (BMO). They've already taken a major battering and are worth further investigation.

P/E Dividend Yield Payout Ratio Dividend Payer Since Royal Bank 8.32 5.77% 63.20% 1870 TD 7.52 6.31% 61.80% 1857 CIBC 5.87 8.80% 69.60% 1868 Scotiabank 6.82 7.74% 71.10% 1832 Bank of Montreal 6.33 7.62% 63.70% 1829

Don't get me wrong - these stocks are taking a hit for good reason. They are highly exposed to the Canadian economy, which right now is taking a triple whammy from Covid-19, an over-extended Canadian consumer and the decimation of the energy industry. Ultra-low interest rates are also hurting the industry. Needless to say, the Canadian economy and banks are in for a very tough time.

Covid-19 is temporary. It is something we and the banks will get through with time. Of course, this doesn't mean the experience won't be painful. JP Morgan's Bruce Kasman sees the global economy ex China contracting by -13.7% in Q2. This is deeper than the 2008/2009 recession.

This doesn't necessarily mean the end of the Canadian economy or the Canadian banks. There is a risk that the economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic drag on longer than Kasman estimates, but so did the Great Recession, Tech collapse, Great Depression and Spanish Flu pandemic. These are all things the Canadian banks survived.

One might view Canadian banks like regulated utilities. Only 5 serve most of the nation and they are systemically important to the functioning of the Canadian economy.

According to a Canadian Bankers Association report:

In 2013, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) named the six largest banks in Canada as “domestic systemically important banks” (D-SIBs). As a result, these six banks were required to hold an additional one per cent of capital as of January 1, 2016, and are subject to more intense supervision and enhanced disclosure requirements.

The report also said:

The Royal Bank of Canada was designated by the Financial Stability Board as a “global systemically important bank” (G-SIB) in 2017.

And finally:

The World Economic Forum has ranked Canada’s banks as among the soundest in the world for the past 10 years – a fact that highlights that banks in Canada are well capitalized, well managed and well regulated.

As systemically important entities, the big 5 banks are likely to be propped up by the Federal Government and Bank of Canada in a crisis. In addition to being systemically important, the big 5 banks are also politically important, as Canadian voters are all exposed to bank investments via personal portfolios, mutual funds, pensions (private and public), employment (275k+), deposits, etc. Of course, banks are also taxpayers. In my opinion, the last thing Canadian politicians would allow to fall apart would be the Canadian banks.

Bailouts may not be needed anyway. Canadian banks are well-capitalized and should have the fortitude to absorb greater loan losses and weaker revenue from slower loan growth. So, although the economy is in the toilet I don't believe Canadian banks are at risk of insolvency.

Indeed, I think there's low risk that banks even cut their dividends to preserve cashflow. They didn't do this during the 2008/2009 crisis (they froze them), Great Depression or 1918 pandemic. In fact, the big 5 Canadian banks (and their predecessors) have paid dividends consistently for over 100 years. No Bank CEO wants to be the one to break that streak. In response to the current Covid-19 crisis, OFSI has requested Canadian banks halt dividend hikes and share buybacks. This will free up additional liquidity to lending and to fortify the current dividend payment.

Note: I expect the dividend freeze to remain as long as the real economy continues to weaken. This could be months or years.

While the Covid-19 shock seemed to arrive out of nowhere, the end-game for the virus is reasonably predictable. We might burn through the virus, contain it or manage it via vaccines or treatment. I'm generalizing, but once the world is confident that Covid-19 is no longer a major risk (and is no longer a threat to the healthcare system) the world will slowly (maybe quickly) return to normal. Between now and then, loan growth slows, loan losses rise and net interest margins remain under pressure.

What is less predictable is the behavior of Saudi Arabian and Russian leaders. In an already slumping market, the news coming out of OPEC+ made a 180 degree turn from potential tightening to opening the production floodgates. This is killing the Canadian oil-sands industry and hurting those that lent to it (i.e. Canadian banks).

How long can this oil price-war continue? This price war is hurting the Saudis and Russians just as much as everyone else. Rational people wouldn't have expected this to occur in the first place, so one can't expect rationality to get us out of this mess. In other words, who knows how long this price-war will continue.

Canadian banks are exposed. However, as an overall proportion of lending, Canadian banks generally have <3% energy exposure. Royal and TD in particular have the lowest exposure, likely explaining their comparatively higher P/E ratios. Generally, I'm more concerned about a protracted recession (leading to a housing decline) than exposure to energy.

(Chart: John Aiken, director of Canadian Financials Research at Barclays Capital)

Perhaps the biggest long-term risk to Canadian banks is exposure to residential mortgages. Canadian residential real estate is in a massive bubble and the Covid-19 pandemic threatens to pop it. While there may still be long term support for Canadian real estate (particularly via immigration), there will undoubtedly be massive pressure on those who borrowed at the upper limits of their threshold. While slower mortgage growth will impact bank revenues, we should also probably expect a hit due to mortgage arrears.

How bad will it get probably depends on what real estate speculators do. A meaningful portion of Toronto and Vancouver real estate was bought up by speculators, who may or may not have the personal liquidity to continue paying for an empty box in the sky.

As at August 2019, just 0.23% of Canadian residential mortgages were in arrears. Will that double, triple, quadruple? Even if they do, we're still looking at fairly small proportions.

We might be able to lean on history as a guide. Going back to the 1989 collapse of the Canadian real estate bubble, mortgage arrears only rose from 0.18% (January 1990) to 0.65% (February 1992). Based on this, it appears like mortgage impairment in Canada might actually be manageable.

I'm not going to lie. Dipping my toe into the Big 5 feels risky. But rational arguments suggest they are less risky than what is currently priced in. If they can hold on to their dividends, I think the big 5 Canadian banks look like a decent bet - especially with those succulent yields.

