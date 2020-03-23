Retail Currency Hedging For Your Equity And Bond Positions

Currency movement can put significant strain on your portfolio, using a few simple methods including options and futures, currency risk can be either eliminated or used to increase returns with strategical partial coverage. In a period of great economic uncertainty and G10 currencies swinging multiple percent per day, hedging currency moves will reduce portfolio volatility and help smooth turbulent times.

Currency pair volatility is spiking with the threat of coronavirus to the global economy. There is no time like the present to consider how currency risk is affecting your portfolio and how hedging that risk may increase returns from foreign investment. With the virus creating many value investment opportunities in emerging markets, investors should be wary of the foreign exchange risks involved, and how to mitigate risk using hedging. Historically, investors have hedged FX risks for foreign bond portfolios and left equities exposed; however, given the recent decimation of bond yields and increased volatility in currencies, is this still the best option and what choices do retail investors have when it comes to FX hedging?

An example of the true volatility in FX markets currently can be seen in the Cable rate (pound (GBP) dollar (USD)). A US investor who invested in the UK's FTSE 100 at the beginning of March would have in two weeks lost 25% from the indexes move lower and another 4.3% from the devaluation of the pound. This perfectly shows how exchange rate moves can significantly affect returns.

Why you should pay attention to FX markets

Good portfolio management involves identifying risks to positions and acting to reduce these risks and maximize returns. Investing in a diverse range of international markets is a perfect way to limit portfolio exposure and thus risk to a specific region; however, this move to increase diversification incurs its own potential downside, currency risk.

Currency risk occurs when investments are made in a currency foreign to that of your end-use, e.g. if you're an investor from the UK investing in US equities. In this example, the UK investor would be investing in US stocks priced in USD (US dollar), so, if GBP (Pound Sterling) weakened against the dollar, then the value of the investment exchanged back into sterling would be greater than the initial value. This is demonstrated in the table below where we see a high and low value of the pound against the dollar and its effect on a £10,000 investment.

Hedging can be used to mitigate some or all the currency risk from an investment, the hedge is not intended to generate profits but instead to prevent losses caused by unfavorable moves in currency markets. Depending on the method of hedging, as discussed later in the article, the cost can be significant, so traders and businesses hedging exposure to FX markets often aim to reduce risk rather than eliminate it.

Where is the value for the average Joe in hedging currency risk? In some cases, hedging currency risk for investors with smaller accounts will likely lead to cost outweighing any loss mitigated. The key to deciding if hedging currency risk is worthwhile comes down to the time frame, what securities are being purchased, and personal risk tolerance.

Over the long-run, excluding major economic events (think Brexit, The Great Recession or dot.com bubble), the effect of currency movements becomes insignificant. All four major currencies (USD, EUR, JPY, and GBP) moved <15% against each other since the mid-90s, a period in which the S&P 500 returned >600%.

However, over shorter time frames, currency risk becomes more significant. In 2017, the pound appreciated 13% against the US dollar whilst the S&P 500 gained 20%. In this case, a UK investor who invested in the US index at the beginning of 2017 would have had over 60% of his gain wiped out from currency moves only returning 7% in real pound terms vs. the dollar return of 20%.

Below is a heatmap showing changes in the world's most-traded currencies over the last year. Some currency pairs such as JPY (Japanese yen) vs. NZD (New Zealand dollar) have appreciated significantly (11.50%). However, the big four have had insignificant moves over the past year (<±0.5%) with the exception of the Japanese yen which has appreciated ~5% over the period.

Why Bonds are Different

Due to the low return, low volatility nature of bonds, the effect currency moves have on a bond portfolios return is greater than that of equities. Hedging FX risks, especially in bonds, is as much a question of risk as it is of returns, as bonds are often used to reduce portfolio total risk.

In the example below, we see the difference in returns between a hedged and unhedged portfolio of UK Gilts from a dollar view and IEF, a US Government bond ETF from a sterling view. Over the last 10 years, the USD has appreciated significantly against many major currencies. As such, US investors diversifying bond portfolios abroad have seen significant erosion in returns of unhedged portfolios.

In this example, the unhedged US investor performed significantly better than the UK investor due to the appreciation of the dollar. However, from a risk-adjusted return point of view, both unhedged portfolios underperformed their hedged counterparts when measured with a Sharpe ratio. From a pure risk management perspective, to keep bond portfolio risks in line with the returns and allow it to approach the efficient frontier investors are better off hedging.

Methods of Hedging

So, you've decided to hedge your equities or bond portfolio? The next question is how to do this to minimize cost and maximize the correlation between the hedge and currency to minimize risk. Large institutions or businesses often hedge FX risk using OTC (over-the-counter or off-exchange) products. However, for retail investors, there are many exchange-traded options.

Many retail investors may already be partially hedged for foreign investment currency risk using leverage. Most brokers offer margin in the currency of the investment, thus the currency exposure for the leverage portion of the position is 0. If an investor were to purchase $50,000 of securities at 2:1 leverage with a base currency of GBP, then only $25,000 + any returns are exposed to being converted back to GBP as such the position is partly covered from FX exposure. An investor can take advantage of this by using greater leverage on foreign positions and less on domestic positions allowing the portfolio to average at the desired overall leverage ratio.

Leveraged FX

Hedging using levered currency positions is by far the easiest way to hedge currency risk, the strategy simply takes an opposing position in the currency being used for the investment. Opening an opposing currency position would net out any gain or loss on the original position to zero and thus removing the currency risk. As currency positions can be opened using most brokers with any value it is possible to perfectly match the hedge with the size of the initial position and as such create a perfect hedge.

If this hedge were preformed using cash the only cost to the position would be broker commission for opening and closing the hedge. However, this means significant opportunity cost where every foreign position with a currency hedge requires twice the initial capital to hold, this is where using leverage can significantly reduce the capital required. Most forex brokers offer 1:100 leverage, this means that to open a $100,000 hedge the margin required in the account is $1000. With this level of leverage, however, a move in the currency against the hedge of greater than 1% will eliminate all the capital in the account and given current volatility it would be ill-advised to use greater than 1:20 leverage allowing for a 5% move before a margin call or closeout.

The cost of holding leveraged forex positions is dependent on the interest rate of the given currency traded, these fees are called rollover or swap fees and are charged each time the position is held overnight. If the currency you are buying has a higher interest rate than that which you are selling, then you will typically earn rollover fees. If the currency you are selling has a higher interest rate than that which you are buying, you will typically pay rollover fees. These fees can be significant depending on the length of time the position is held.

ETFs

ETFs tracking currencies can be used to track currency movements. ETFs such as Invesco's GBP trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) or CAD trust (FXC) are exchange-traded funds comprising of cash holdings in these currencies that mirror (closely but not exactly) the underlying currency against the US dollar. As these ETFs are margin-eligible, investors can make the investment needing currency hedging with 50% margin and then the ETF to hedge the risk at 50% margin, as the two positions offset each other the true leverage in terms of downside risk is zero although total exposure has doubled.

Investors can take advantage of leveraged ETFs (up to 4X) to reduce the capital required to make the hedge by the leverage multiple, ETFs such as ProShares Ultrashort Euro fund (EUO) which is leveraged at -2x the Euro-Dollar rate using a portfolio of currency forwards. However, these ETFs are highly risky and are designed to be used over short periods as they suffer leverage decay, These ETFs also have significantly higher expense ratios (0.95% for EUO vs 0.4% for FXB) and as seen below as less accurate at matching underlying currency movements as unlevered ETFs.

These ETFs are limited to US trading hours making trading difficult for European investors due to illiquidity of these ETFs especially outside of regular trading hours. There are currency ETFs available in Europe such as ETF Securities - GBPP (GBP.USD fund) or GBUR (GBP.EUR fund); however, these products are very illiquid with for example GBPP has an average monthly value traded of ~£5MM.

Options

Currency options are much like equity options, a premium is traded for a call or put contract for the right to buy or sell the underlying security at an expiration date at a given strike price. These options allow for unlimited (calls) upside with a downside limited to the premium paid for the contract.

A call option provides you with the right, but not an obligation, to purchase a currency at a specified price. A put option gives you the right but not obligation to sell currency at the specified price. This allows traders to cover both directions of currency movement. For example, if a trader purchased a GBP.USD put option at an exchange rate of 1.2300 with a 60-day maturity. If, after 60 days, the GBP.USD had appreciated to 1.3000, it would be best to exercise your right to sell US Dollars in exchange for British Pounds at the preferred rate of 1.2300. However, if the cable rate had depreciated then the opposite is true, the best option is to allow the option contract to expire worthless and use the profit from the

Currency options allow traders great versatility with strategy. The purchase of a naked option allows for traders to hedge with little upfront cost while a collar or hedge wrapper allows traders to open a protective put and covered call position while long the underlying currency, this allows for a trader to cap downside and upside movements and has a cost basis of less than simply purchasing an at the money put.

Although currency options have great benefits the biggest issue facing retail investors is the inaccessible nature of the contracts, especially in the US options directly on currency pairs are hard to come by and these contracts are often provided OTC and out of reach for most. Currency options are available on CME currency futures although the volume on these contracts is often very low.

Futures

The use of futures for hedging currency risk is simple, futures simply track the underlying currency with the only difference between the spot rate and the price of the futures contract being the futures basis. The basis represents the relationship between short-term interest rates associated with the term and base currency, as the future reaches expiration the basis tends to fall, and the spot and futures price converges.

Futures behave in much the same way as holding the currency as cash, as the exchange rate between the pair increase a long futures position profits thus offsetting the loss incurred from the currency risk, the CME provides examples of how futures can be used to offset risk in other futures markets found HERE, however, this can be equally applied to a stock or bond positions.

Futures main downside is the contract unit sizes, these contracts are for fixed quantities of currency, for example, the GBP.USD future is available in stand unit sizes of 62,500GBP and micro sizes of 6,250GBP. This allows flexibility for investors with substantial accounts to combine the two sizes and cover much of their currency risk, however, investors wishing to utilize futures with a smaller account may face hardship accurately covering risk.

Futures are different from other products discussed here in a couple of main ways. The first of these is that futures contracts are settled each day, this process is called mark to market and means that the profit or loss on the contract at the end of each trading session is credited or debited to the investor's account. This means unlike other hedging methods the investor is exposed to the movement of the currency every day and not just at the date of sale, this could be considered a risk as if the currency moves positively for the investors initial position and produce unrealized gains the futures contract could sustain substantial realized losses.

The second difference for futures is the margin requirements, investors are not required to hold a full position in cash and instead are required to hold a predetermined maintenance margin in the account around 3 - 12% of the value of the contract. This significantly reduces to opportunity cost over holding products like ETFs where the maintenance requirement is 50%.

Conclusion

To conclude, the decision to hedge currency risk ultimately becomes a decision based on the risk profile and currency of the portfolio you are wishing to protect. Investors with smaller accounts or investors looking at short time horizons will find little value in expensive or inaccurately tracking hedge positions, while larger more sophisticated investors will find great value in reducing risk on bond portfolios using low-cost options or futures. Investors should take into account the tax implications of hedging as the returns are likely to be taxable and thus affect the tax efficiency of a portfolio.

Hedging does not have to be a binary decision, investors are likely to find value in covering some currency risk in assets such as bonds or when dealing in high volatility markets, however, leaving tactical exposure to currency markets in less volatile times can provide excess returns for investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I do not provide personal investment advice and I am not a qualified licensed investment advisor. I am an amateur investor. Ideas here may or may not be suitable for your portfolio and you should seek advice from you're finical advisor before making investment decisions.