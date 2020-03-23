Ulta Beauty: The Dark Ages

The stock now trades at an incredible 12x earnings even though the company plans to grow EPS double digits over the next few years.

Ulta has closed all of its stores as the coronavirus situation becomes more serious and we believe this could last for some time.

Dark days are coming for the retail industry as COVID-19 spreads across the US. Stores are closing, large gatherings are being banned, and many are spending all their time in their home, only going out when necessary.

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) is one of the retailers impacted by this lockdown. Management voluntarily closed all of its physical stores on March 19 to at least March 31 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, joining a host of other retailers including Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Macy's (NYSE:M), etc.

While things look terrible at the moment, we believe Ulta will weather this downturn and will recover to new highs once this virus is contained.

Coronavirus

Things are getting really bad in the US, with cases growing to over 35k. Many of the cases are in NYC, which has already surpassed 10k cases. While Ulta is aiming to reopen its stores by March 31st, considering how serious the situation is, we believe it could be months before the stores actually reopen.

We continue to believe the US is handling the situation poorly. A full nationwide lockdown for a few weeks, combined with mass testing, could quickly help to stop the spread. China and South Korea have done this and new cases in both countries have slowed drastically.

Meanwhile, in the US, only some states like New York have introduced these measures, while most people around the country remain blissfully oblivious. This poorly coordinated response would only increase the economic impact of the virus over the long run.

How will Ulta be affected

The main effect of the coronavirus would be a massive hit to Ulta's sales numbers. With all of its stores closed, Ulta's main sales channel will see sales go to zero. While Ulta has a decent mix of e-commerce, with an estimated 12-13% of sales in 2019 being e-commerce, it is most likely not going to fully replace physical sales. After all, not many people are going to buy makeup when they're not planning to leave the house. On the bright side, the sales of personal care products should remain the same or increase, as people have more time to take care of their health.

The main thing that sets Ulta apart from most other retailers is the fact that Ulta has $500mil of cash and short-term investments on its balance sheet, with no debt.

This allows Ulta to survive without needing to take government money or to raise capital at these low prices. It even allows Ulta to opportunistically buy back their shares when prices have fallen to incredibly irrational levels. Ulta recently approved a new share repurchase authorization of $1.6bil, representing around 20% of its market cap currently.

Eventually, things are going to get back to normal. Personally, we believe things should settle back to normal before Q3. Even though the US response to the crisis is terrible, the spread should still be contained within a few months as testing continues to ramp up.

Q4 thoughts

Q4 played out like we expected, with the cosmetic sector declining but with most other categories doing quite well. Sales grew 8.5% and gross margins were in line with last year, but operating margins were down due to investments in growth initiatives.

Honestly, the company just continued to execute very well and showed great progress on all key initiatives. Rewards members continue to grow, distribution of brands continues to increase, and Ulta rolled out its buy online, pick up in-store service across all stores. Excluding the impact of the coronavirus, guidance is actually very positive, with management believing that they can show strong comps and EPS growth over the next few years.

While we're confident that the U.S. makeup category will return to growth, it's unlikely that it will return to the elevated levels of growth seen during the most recent ups-cycles. However, with was more normalized growth in the U.S. makeup category, we think we can deliver mid-single-digit comp growth and low-double-digit EPS growth. Source: Q4 2019 call

All this just shows that Ulta is an amazing business with great management, strong growth, and good execution. We are very optimistic that the business will outperform over the next few years.

Valuation

The valuation of Ulta has been hit drastically since the crisis started. Currently, it has a trailing PE ratio of around 12, a massive discount from the ~20x PE ratio it showed just a month ago. This is a great opportunity to buy a strong and growing retailer long term for an incredibly cheap multiple.

With that being said, things could easily get worse in the short term, and there is a really good chance that Ulta could head a lot lower, so we would recommend buying in small increments as the stock trends down.

Takeaway

Overall, it's hard to say what will happen to Ulta in the short term, but we're very confident that they'll come out of the crisis stronger than ever considering it has lots of cash on the balance sheet and a thriving e-commerce business. At the current price, the company represents a bargain in our opinion, and we plan to add on any major dips.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ULTA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.