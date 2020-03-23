Chart Industries Will Break Records

The convertible bonds should be able to convert in the future once the coronavirus issues are in the rear view mirror.

Chart Industries (GTLS) headed into record territory as the recovery gained steam. This cyclical growth company will now be breaking records until the end of this growth cycle. That appears to be good news for shareholders as this company resumes its rapid growth.

The brisk order pace ensures another excellent fiscal year. This company has fairly long lead times. Therefore, the next two quarters are relatively solid. The last two quarters still can add some sales to potentially raise earnings for the fiscal year.

The manufacturing process of many items requires relatively long lead times. Furthermore, many of the projects that management bids on will likely continue during the coronavirus challenge. Many of these projects are major as well as multi-year projects that are highly unlikely to be cancelled or modified. Therefore, this fiscal year has very high visibility despite the stock market swoon and the coronavirus challenges.

Management further demonstrated their faith in the company by announcing a $75 million stock buyback. It is possible that the coronavirus would impact orders for the next fiscal year. However, any such impact would likely not last very long.

Probably more than half of the company growth comes from recent acquisitions. This has benefited shareholders in two ways. First most of the deals have been accretive from the close of the deal, and secondly, many of these acquisitions led to additional market opportunities for the company.

Management has been rearranging the divisions to maximize the potential efficiencies and sales opportunities. This company generally acquires new products. Therefore, the research and development budget has traditionally been on the low side. That will probably change as the company continues to grow past $1 billion in sales.

As long as the order rate continues at a brisk pace while showing a positive comparison with the previous year, then Mr. Market will reward this company with an above average price-to-earnings ratio. However, should orders slow, then the "party is over" here and the stock becomes an excellent short candidate until the next business cycle begins.

Traditionally, this company has about a seven year upward cycle and then about 2 or 3 years of downward activity. One complete cycle generally lasts about a decade. The current cycle began back in 2016 (roughly). So currently the company is roughly half way along the up part of the industry cycle.

The coronavirus may temporarily slow bidding activity on future projects. But much of this fiscal year has already been planned for order deliveries. The current stock price assumes a very large and continuing problem. But these types of challenges tend to be gone within a quarter (or two quarters at the most). That would allow for plenty of time to "make up" for any delayed activities.

Furthermore, this 2019 fiscal year had a lot of non-recurring charges due to acquisitions, assimilations, and optimization of operations. While this company has a very long history of successful acquisitions, the chances are excellent that the pace of acquisitions will not match the pace of the previous fiscal year.

Earnings obviously became a little complicated as the non-recurring charges "piled-up". Management has always broken out the acquisition related costs so that Mr. Market could understand the profitability of the continuing business.

While the costs that occurred with a particular acquisition are unlikely to recur, the company will have continuing non-recurring costs as the acquisitions themselves continue to be made. Traditionally, this company tends to acquire at least one small company a year. The beginning years of the recovery were different in that some larger (and for this company) medium sized acquisitions occur. Now as we move later into the industry cycle, management will most likely revert back to smaller acquisitions for the foreseeable future.

Debt

Debt has been running at an unusually high amount for this usually conservatively run company. Management had the unusual chance to make some significant acquisitions at bargain prices. Therefore, management jumped but now the priority will be on debt reduction.

The debt ratio as shown above is on the edge of acceptability. Management does need to demonstrate the profitability of the acquisitions when combined with the established company infrastructure. The pace of new orders is an excellent indication that management is succeeding at quickly making the new acquisitions contribute to the overall growth of the company.

The debt itself is not very expensive. This company traditionally issues convertible debt at about a 20% (give or take) premium to the market not long after the deal closes. Management then pays down the bank line and goes on the prowl for more deals. The convertibility feature often allows this company to pay 1% or 2% on the bonds issued. Once the bonds are converted, another issue of convertible bonds is usually right behind that offer until there is no money outstanding on the bank line.

Traditionally, this management generally eschews long term borrowing because they had a very bad experience more than a decade ago that resulted in a bankruptcy filing. This is really the first time in a very long time that the debt levels are more than 3 times the bank defined EBITDAX measure.

As the recovery matures, this company tends to generate a lot of free cash flow. The slide above announces that we are heading into the more mature stages of the industry upswing. Towards the end of the growth cycle, this company often has tremendous free cash flow margins. Those margins often last into the cyclical industry downturn because working capital declines with the lower level of activity. That working capital decline will release cash that can be used to pick up distressed customers during the down-cycle.

The Future

Large natural gas projects appear to be booming. This company is the beneficiary of those large projects. Low natural gas prices could extend the current upcycle by a few more years. Chart does service both producers and end users. So generally there is some residual business when the large projects cease (also cyclically).

The diversification into food and other areas (like Cannabis) provides some downside protection when orders in the oil patch inevitably cool down.

Basically Chart is doing business in a number of attractive markets. Natural gas use is growing very quickly. That outlook does not appear to be changing any time soon. Even with some large natural gas projects coming online over the next few years, the world demand continues to grow past the ability of those projects to meet that growing demand.

Therefore, this company is likely to have a bright future for some time to come. Still the technology has uses in many industries including food. Chart makes the equipment to handle the gas that makes soda bubbles. There is a lot that this company can service even if some day we become fossil fuel free. There will always be a demand for cryogenically produced gas and ways to hold that gas.

Chart also has the technology to handle liquid oxygen. This relatively small part of the business may become important as the coronavirus pandemic runs its course throughout the world. This company can handle any use for a liquid gas. Though the company is well known in the oil and gas industry, several of the products have uses elsewhere (like the food industry and the medical industry).

In the meantime, earnings should exceed $5 per share in this fiscal year. Rarely does this company trade as low as in the current fiscal year. This fast growing company usually commands a price-earnings ratio at least several times the current multiple. Therefore, the outlook for this stock over the next twelve months is excellent.

Most likely the stock price action will allow management to convert most, if not all of the convertible issues outstanding. Then management can decide whether or not to issue more convertible debt.

Growth from acquisitions will continue. But that is usually a less important way for the company to grow. There is plenty of new business opportunities from the acquisitions made in the last few years. Management will therefore most likely concentrate on the business already assimilated. Any future acquisitions are likely to be very small and less material when compared to the current size of the company.

