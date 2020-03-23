25 Stocks That Are Holding Up Well

In a market crisis, as in life, only the strong survive

What follows is a list of 25 stocks that have held up very well over the past month while most stocks are down by 20% to 50% or even more. I wanted to understand who these companies are, what sectors they're in, and why they haven't followed the rest of the market down during this extraordinary crash.

I call it a crash because of the speed and depth of the decline. We haven't seen this combination since the darkest days of the Global Financial Crisis of 2008. While most of the articles you see today are focusing on solid companies that have been unduly punished and are bargains you can't resist, this article goes the other way and identifies the ones that have held up and, in a few cases, even jumped in price.

My Screening Methodology

I started with Zacks Research Wizard (I have no affiliation with Zacks.) My screening parameters were the following:

Market cap > $1 billion

Current price > $1.00

That's it. This screen produced 2,800 companies from the Zacks database. After I cleaned up the list by getting rid of the junk, I ended up with 2,000 names.

Next, I looked at these metrics for all 2,000 names:

Current price

Percent price change over the past 4 weeks

Sector or industry

Current Zacks Rank, from 1 to 5 with 1 being the "Strong Buy" and 5 "Strong Sell."

I eliminated all 4s and 5s from the list, which reduced it to 1,300 names.

Next, I (painstakingly, one by one) looked up the current StarMine rating for each of the stocks that had a positive return over the last 4 weeks. (Not for all 2,000 names. I'm not a glutton for punishment!)

I eliminated names with a rating below 5, which is neutral. StarMine ratings reflect the consensus opinions of the analyst community, from Very Bullish to Very Bearish, similar to the Zacks Rank. 10 is the most bullish and 0.1 the most bearish.

Lastly, I ran the surviving names (about 50 or so) through the StockRover screens for Quality, Financial Strength, and Sustainability.

The Final Screen Results

Here, at last, is the final table of the 25 stocks that passed all the screens described above, sorted by their returns over the last 4 weeks. Keep in mind that the market is down by 31.9% over the same period.

What Makes These Stocks So Resilient?

Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) was already on a tear before the market crashed, and it operates in the sweet spot of allowing people to work from home easily and at a low cost. I use Zoom every day. (No affiliation.)

Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) has two things going for it. They are the industry leader in treating macular degeneration, plus they might be one of the first to develop a treatment for COVID-19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) is the dominant player in disinfectant products. A true no-brainer in this environment.

Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) is also in the running for coming up with a cure for COVID-19.

Sectors

9 companies from the tech sector are on the list.

6 consumer staples companies made the list.

5 companies from the medical sector are represented.

The rest are scattered among utilities, retail-wholesale, and industrial sectors.

This is not a buy list

This is a watch list to compliment your own list. Any one of these names could suddenly drop in price if investors are forced to sell them to raise cash. The point of this article is to highlight the stocks that have so far survived the carnage.

Choose wisely when you begin to develop your re-entry plan. This list is a good place to start.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.