How To Create A Portfolio Today With Dividend Yield Of 5.579%

How to create a portfolio to pay for your retirement.

I'm retired and living off my dividends. The safety of my dividends is the most important thing.

I screen for companies that pass all of the following requirements:

Number of years of consecutive dividend raises

I use David Fish's lists of Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers (CCC), currently maintained by Justin Law. The current list is available here, and historical versions are available here.

I screen for companies that have raised their dividend for 15 years or more in a row to make sure that they did not cut their dividend during 2008/2009.

Sector

I screen for companies in the Communications, Consumer Staples, Energy, Real Estate, and Utilities sectors, as they are the sectors where almost all of the CCC companies can be found and are the safest, most conservative, and most defensive sectors.

S&P Credit Score

I screen for companies that have a score of BBB or above.

Dividend Safety Score

Brian Bollinger at Simply Safe Dividends assigns a Dividend Safety Score (DSS) to many dividend companies. His data show that 98% of dividend cuts can be avoided if you limit yourself to companies with a DSS above 60.

I screen for a DSS of 61 or higher.

Current Yield

I screen for a current yield of 3.0% or above.

Canadian Banks

I include the five major Canadian banks - BMO, BNS, CM, RY, and TD. In my opinion they are far safer than domestic banks, and I own them all.

Yes, they may have frozen their dividend in 2008 and/or 2009, but they have never cut their dividend (in CAD; any apparent cuts are due to currency exchange rates).

The Envelope, Please

The companies that pass the screens are listed in the following table:

Name Ticker Sector Industry CCC S&P DSS Yield Archer-Daniels-Midland ADM Consumer Staples Food Products 45 A 94 4.08 Avista Corp. AVA Utilities Multi-Utilities 18 BBB 65 3.73 Bank of Montreal BMO Financial Services Banks - Diversified 8 A+ 94 7.35 Bank of Nova Scotia BNS Financial Services Banks - Diversified 9 A+ 89 7.14 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM Financial Services Banks - Diversified 9 A+ 91 8.29 Chevron Corp. CVX Energy Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels 33 AA 85 7.4 Dominion Energy Inc. D Utilities Multi-Utilities 17 BBB+ 75 4.67 Digital Realty Trust DLR Real Estate Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) 15 BBB 94 3.24 Duke Energy Corp. DUK Utilities Electric Utilities 15 A- 80 4.4 Consolidated Edison ED Utilities Multi-Utilities 46 A- 90 3.26 Enterprise Products Partners LP EPD Energy Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels 23 BBB+ 65 13.06 Evergy Inc EVRG Utilities Electric Utilities 15 A- 87 4.07 Flowers Foods FLO Consumer Staples Food Products 18 BBB 62 3.57 Federal Realty Inv. Trust FRT Real Estate Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) 52 A- 88 4.56 Kellogg Company K Consumer Staples Food Products 16 BBB 66 3.64 Coca-Cola Company KO Consumer Staples Beverages 58 A+ 80 3.62 Magellan Midstream Partners LP MMP Energy Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels 20 BBB+ 61 13.04 National Fuel Gas NFG Utilities Gas Utilities 49 BBB 95 4.2 National Health Investors NHI Real Estate Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) 18 BBB- 61 11.24 National Retail Properties NNN Real Estate Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) 30 BBB+ 95 5.49 NorthWestern Corp. NWE Utilities Multi-Utilities 16 BBB 61 3.72 Realty Income Corp. O Real Estate Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) 27 A- 86 5.06 PPL Corp. PPL Utilities Electric Utilities 19 A- 75 6.5 Royal Bank of Canada RY Financial Services Banks - Diversified 9 AA- 94 5.22 South Jersey Industries SJI Utilities Gas Utilities 21 BBB 75 4.36 J.M. Smucker Co. SJM Consumer Staples Food Products 22 BBB 96 3.01 Southern Company SO Utilities Electric Utilities 19 A- 65 4.38 Spire Inc. SR Utilities Gas Utilities 17 A- 68 3.21 AT&T Inc. T Communication Services Diversified Telecommunication Services 36 BBB 65 6.16 Toronto-Dominion Bank TD Financial Services Banks - Diversified 9 AA- 95 5.84 Universal Corp. UVV Consumer Staples Tobacco 48 BBB 75 6.73 Verizon Communications VZ Communication Services Diversified Telecommunication Services 15 BBB+ 87 4.82 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. WBA Consumer Staples Food & Staples Retailing 44 BBB 79 3.51 W.P. Carey Inc. WPC Real Estate Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) 23 BBB 73 7.11 Average 5.5788235294

Equal dollar amounts invested in each company would create a portfolio whose overall portfolio current yield is 5.579% and is as safe a portfolio as I know how to make.

But What About the Recent Market Decline?

I'm glad you asked.

Suppose you had $1,000,000 invested in the S&P 500 on February 19, 2020, when it closed at its all-time high of 3,386.15. You were planning to "withdraw" (I love that word; it means "sell") 4% of your portfolio per year, following the conventional wisdom of the "4% rule". You were planning to "withdraw" $40,000/year.

On March 20, 2020, the S&P 500 closed at 2,304.92, a decline of 1,081.23 or 31.93%, leaving you with $680,700. You now have two bad choices - withdrawing $40,000.00/year which is 5.87%, meaning you will run out of money sooner, or withdrawing 4% which is $27,228, which is a lot less than the $40,000 you were planning on.

You actually have another choice, a reasonably good one. What if you sell your entire holding of S&P 500, and buy equal dollar amounts of the dividend companies listed above? Your $680,700 would produce $37,976/year in dividends, representing a 5.579% current yield. It's less than the $40,000/year you were planning on, but not much less. You can preserve 95% of your income, even after an almost 32% capital loss. Dividends can save your retirement!

Conclusion

If your dividends (and your pension, if you are lucky enough to have one) and your Social Security benefits add up to more than your current expenses, then you can "live off your dividends" and "never touch principal".

You can also Sleep Well At Night (SWAN) and ignore recent market volatility due to the coronavirus, because you will never be forced to sell a single share solely to produce cash to pay for your current expenses.

