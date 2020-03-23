JD.Com's Declines Haven't Even Begun

JD.com (JD) stock is trading at nearly its lowest valuation on a historical basis. However, that doesn't mean shares can't get cheaper. The stock has held up reasonably well, given that it is a China-based company and that it appears that China has more than likely seen the peak impact from the coronavirus. Additionally, the company has recently started a $2 billion buyback, but that may not be able to help over the short term.

During this recent market downturn, the stock has managed to hold on to a 10% gain this year, despite the S&P 500 drop of about 30%. However, some traders are betting that the stock falls by 17% to around $32 by the middle of April from its current price of about $38.75 on March 23.

Technically, the stock has had a bit of trouble in recent weeks, and that may also suggest that the stock pulls back over the near-term.

Valuation Historical Low

The stock's P/E ratio has fallen to 20.7 based on its one-year forward earnings estimates of $1.85 per share. Historically, the stock has traded with a one-year P/E ratio of 21 to around 40 since January of 2018.

The one problem here is that earnings estimates for 2020 have fallen to $1.16 per share from $1.28 at the end of February. However, earnings estimates for 2021 have remained unchanged, and should those earnings estimates start to decline; then it could mean that the stock is not as cheap as it looks. Should the earnings estimates begin to fall, then it's likely P/E ratio will start to rise.

Betting On A Drop

Regardless, some traders are betting that the stock falls by the expiration date on April 17. The open interest levels for the $33 puts rose by approximately 7,200 contracts on March 23. The puts traded on the ASK and suggest the puts were bought for a price of about $1 per contract. It means that for the buyer of the puts to earn a profit, the stock would need to fall to $32 or lower by the middle of April.

Technical Take

The stock has been trending lower since peaking at roughly $45.50 on March 5. The shares have been able to find some support in a region of around $36.40. Should the stock fall below that level of support, it could result in the stock falling to about $35 and potentially to as low as $31.50. The relative strength index is suggesting that the stock continues to fall. It shows that the stock is gaining bearish momentum, and has yet to reach oversold levels. For the stock to reach oversold levels, it would need to fall to around 30.

Risks

The significant risk here is that clarity emerges around the coronavirus, and suddenly there is a sense that the peak virus has passed. It could result in a broader stock market rally that is likely to help to lift JD's stock.

The risk for JD at this time seems to favor the stock declining in the weeks ahead. The fundamental picture for the company appears to be cloudy, like nearly every company, until there can be some further clarity around the potential impact from the coronavirus around the globe. Meanwhile, the greater force of the broader macro picture and equity market tracks is the most significant risk for JD over anything fundamental for the business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.