Tesla: Elon Musk Wins Again

As the coronavirus impact spreads, it's very interesting to see what companies around the globe are doing to respond. From shutting down stores to having employees work from home, there have been many firms that have been extremely proactive in trying to combat this virus. One company that's been very late to the dance has been electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA), which shows that CEO Elon Musk seems to care more about his fortune and legacy than doing what's right.

(Fremont parking lot on Wednesday. Picture from tweet seen here)

On Thursday, electrek posted an article detailing how Tesla was going to continue producing vehicles at the Fremont factory, despite county orders. While the company did start temperature checks on employees and began handing out masks, it still was slated to have thousands of workers at the factory. An agreement was in place to reduce the workforce there from 10,000 to 2,500, but no time frame for that was given. Additionally, Tesla is not shutting down stores unless forced to by local governments, despite many retailers around the globe potentially risking bankruptcy closing theirs.

While other US automakers like Ford (F) and General Motors (GM) were shutting down plants, Tesla was looking to keep things going. Remember, Tesla's factory is located in one of the most impacted parts of the country in terms of coronavirus cases. The other US auto giants are in areas that have seen a much more limited impact so far. Let's not forget how dismissive Elon Musk has been of this virus over the past two months.

Finally, after the bell on Thursday, Tesla announced it would be temporarily suspending production at the factory. However, it's not doing this right away, it will take five total days to shut things down, which seems outrageous. That means a lot more time for employees to possibly get sick, and of course, for Tesla to produce more vehicles to get deliveries in at the end of the quarter. The company's statement also said that the automaker has taken all known health precautions, which is an outright lie. Even after the shelter in place order was enacted in the area, Tesla still kept thousands of workers at the factory and was making them buy masks out of vending machines.

On the other hand, you had to figure Elon Musk would try to step in and save the day. We've seen this quite often in the past, like with the Thai cave rescue that ultimately resulted in a major lawsuit against him. Tesla's CEO also promised to solve the Flint, Michigan water crisis. He did deliver a small batch of filtration systems, but only after a roughly nine month delay, and this small effort is just a drop in the bucket for what's really needed.

For this coroanvirus relief effort, there has been talk of Ford and GM helping out to try and solve the ventilator crisis in the US. As a result, Elon Musk has stepped in and suggested that Tesla could definitely help in this matter, and politicians like New York City's Mayor are trying to jump on this train. Apparently, Bill de Blasio doesn't realize how badly New York State has been hurt economically by Musk over the years.

(Source: NYC Mayor Twitter page, seen here)

Here's a question that everyone should ask themselves. Do you trust Tesla to make ventilators, machines that could make the difference between you or a family member living or dying, when they can't even make a vehicle that can go through a normal car wash? For a company that has had several issues with quality during its production ramps, it seems extremely counter intuitive to have the company try and build a product it has no prior experience with.

When talking about Fremont, Elon Musk didn't exactly show good faith to support his employees. In an e-mail to staff, he said he would be personally working, but his location data shows it hasn't been in Fremont very much. One user on Twitter, who goes by the handle evdefender, has tracked the CEO's movement over the past couple of months. Here are some key points.

In a 59-day span up to March 18th, Elon Musk's jet recorded 138 flights. So much for someone trying to save the planet. How much jet fuel has this used up in the process?

Elon Musk's jet spent less than 22 hours in the Fremont area. When Tesla was deemed a non-essential business and the area ordered a shelter in place, the CEO left and went back to his home base in Southern California.

Elon Musk has made numerous trips to and from the Brownsville, Texas area, sometimes multiple trips a day from the East or West coast of the US. This was mostly due to his other firm SpaceX needing to raise capital as well as multiple launches throughout the period. How much focus has there really been on Tesla, especially as he went back to Texas again on Thursday?

Let's circle back to Fremont now. In an e-mail obtained by CNBC, Tesla's HR Executive Valerie Workman talked about the company's work to support critical infrastructure running in the US, in regards to the company's energy and transportation products. I ask this simple question. What is so essential about the production of luxury vehicles? Especially at a time where so many people are being asked to work from home and not travel, why is Tesla the only automaker that must remain open? This is especially true as it is the one in the biggest coroanvirus hot spot for US automakers, which could help spread the virus even more.

With Tesla relying on the Fremont factory for a majority of its current vehicle production, Elon Musk has won by getting the factory to remain open until the last full week of March. While other automakers are being proactive and shutting down quickly to avoid putting their workers at risk, Tesla is taking much longer to get things done and is in one of the worst parts of the country no less. It basically took until local police stepped in for the company to finally announce a shutdown. Even with Musk trying to dismiss this crisis, he tried to jump into the ventilator supply game to again look like a hero, despite not following through in past situations like this. He also has spent almost no time in the Fremont area, leaving when Tesla was declared non-essential and residents were told to shelter in place. In the end, it's all about the business, his fortune, and his legacy, regardless of what the cost to society is.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.