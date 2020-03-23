Abbvie: Buy The Coronavirus Dip For These 3 Reasons

ABBV has and will continue to be a strong dividend player based on their strong cash flows and low payout ratio.

The company has a strong drug pipeline that will only further strengthen once the acquisition of Allergan is finalized later this year.

ABBV still maintains the #1 selling drug in the world in HUMIRA, which saw US sales increase 8.6% to $14.9 billion in 2019.

In many of my articles leading up to the start of 2020, the common theme in all of them was that I was predicting 2020 to be “the year of uncertainty.” In a way, I was right, but not in a million years can I say this was the uncertainty I was expecting.

We have entered a period of time that is unprecedented for the average trader or even the professional trader, as no person has any idea how long this pandemic that is among us will last.

As such, I believe it is imperative to remind investors to try to remain calm and focus on their long-term goals. Focus on the highest-quality names that will withstand these uncertain times and reward you in the long scheme of things. Do not partake in panic selling!

I will be the first to admit that I was not prepared for a pandemic like this to not only affect our country but send our financial markets into a tailspin. Over the course of the past four weeks, the S&P 500 has been ultra-volatile, falling over 30% during this time with multiple 5%+ moves on what seems like a daily basis.

To put this volatility, I speak of into perspective, here is a look at the S&P 500 daily percentage moves over the past 12 months.

The message I want to get across is that when the markets are tanking and the media is in a frenzy, take a moment (first take a deep breath) to look for areas to reposition your portfolio. I am by no means telling you not to sell, but to not partake in panic selling. Easier said than done, I know.

Many high-quality stocks have been left for dead due to the market-wide panic selling that we have witnessed the past four plus weeks, which I believe will continue in the weeks ahead. However, based on these massive valuation drops, I am going to be looking to layer into a few of these names. The high-quality dividend stock I believe is a buy at current levels is AbbVie, Inc. (ABBV), and I will explain three reasons why I believe that.

Reason #1 Deep Pipeline of Drugs On The Horizon

For those of you not as familiar with ABBV, they own the leading drug, in terms of sales, in the world, HUMIRA. HUMIRA in the U.S. generated revenues of $14.9 billion, an increase of 8.6%. International sales for HUMIRA in 2019 were $4.3 billion, a decrease of 31%, which is expected given the generic brands that have hit the shelves in the EU for all of 2019.

HUMIRA is still a large part of the story for ABBV as it is expected to be the best selling drug for a few more years, but it’s the drugs the company has recently released and those that are coming down the pipeline that has management and investors alike excited.

Here is a look at the current pipeline for the company.

Source: ABBV Investor Presentation

Let’s take a look at two of the recently approved drugs, IMBRUVICA and VENCLEXTA. These two drug combined for nearly $5.5 billion in sales on the year and are expected to perform well in 2020 with double-digit growth.

SKYRIZI is another new drug to the company portfolio that is expected to be the next $1 billion in sales for the company. According to management in their Q4 earnings call, drugs in their phase 3 testing stages are also gaining strong demand traction.

Reason #2 Acquisition of Allergan Will Strengthen and Diversify The Portfolio

In 2019, ABBV acquired Botox leader Allergan (AGN) for $63 billion. The two companies are currently still going through the anti-trust process, of which they reached an agreement last week with the FTC to divest of a few Allergan related assets. If all goes to plan, the deal is expected to close this summer.

Allergan being the leader in Botox, which reported 2019 Botox sales of $1.02 billion, will further diversify and add to an already strong pipeline as a combined company. The synergies that the two companies will be able to involve will likely be greater than many expect.

Reason #3 Strong Dividend Growth

The third reason I like ABBV is based on their strong dividend. With the drop in the stock price the past four weeks, the company currently yields a dividend of 6.64%, which is well above their five-year average of 3.69%.

In terms of payout ratio, the company currently has a 53% payout ratio, which equates to a dividend that is well covered. ABBV prior to their acquisition garnered strong cash flows from operations, but with the impending AGN acquisition, this should further solidify the company’s ability to not only pay the dividend, but grow the dividend moving forward.

Over the course of the past five years, ABBV management has raised the annual dividend an average of 20% per year. Based on the company’s strong cash flow and low payout ratio, I expect dividend growth to continue. However, given the curveball we have been tossed thus far, I do not expect a hefty raise next time around.

Risks

Like with any drug company, the common risk is the government's involvement with drug pricing. It has been a common topic on both sides of the aisles to address drug pricing in the U.S., but at the same time, this has been the case for years. Management is aware of this, thus they have been razor focused on maintaining single-digit price hikes

Another obvious risk is that the deal between ABBV and AGN gets blocked by the FTC, which could cause some investors to take a second look at the company. If the deal does close, the debt load the combined company will be carrying could be north of $90 billion.

Valuation

Here is a look at a few analysts that cover AbbVie stock.

Analyst Firm Rating Price Target Date Kevin Huang CFRA Hold $88 3/21/2020 Damien Conover Morningstar Buy $101 3/18/2020 Vamil Divan Mizuho Securities Buy $104 3/18/2020 Randall Stanicky RBC Capital Hold $95 3/10/2020

Between the four analysts, the average price target is $97, which implies 41% upside. Let’s take a look at a few valuation metrics to see how ABBV stacks up.

ABBV currently trades at a P/E of just 7.7x compared to their five-year average of 13.9x, implying that the stock is currently undervalued. In terms of the dividend yield, with the stock currently yielding 6.86% today compared to their five-year average of 3.69%, again we are seeing the stock undervalued compared to recent history.

Finally, let’s take a look at the company’s FAST Graph chart.

Source: FAST Graphs

Investor Takeaway

AbbVie has a lot going for it right now, and a whole lot riding on the deal with Allergan, which is expected to close this summer. The company is trading at a very reasonable price for long-term investors looking to add a strong dividend stock to their portfolio.

Remember, due to the volatility in the market right now and the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, I suggest fractional buys, with no investor jumping all in at once.

I believe the Allergan deal will get approved and when it does ABBV will strengthen their already strong portfolio and further add to their deep pipeline.

