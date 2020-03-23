TechnipFMC: A Robust Backlog Will Help Build A War Chest

FTI's Plans Receive A Blow

The on-going energy market crisis has forced TechnipFMC (FTI) to delay the separation into two entities. I think the longer-than-expected completions activity slowdown will drag the Surface Technologies segment margin lower in the short-term. There are not catalysts to push its stock price higher in the current environment.

On the other hand, robust order inflows in Q4 did improve the revenue generation potential in 2020. However, most of these projects involve servicing the LNG market, which has seen pricing crushed, which puts a question market on revenue generation and its effects on the margin. The company's leverage is moderate, which would be essential for survival if the energy price war drags. Plus, it generated a robust free cash flow in 2019 -critical metric investors will observe to gauge the endurance in the medium-term.

FTI's Business Separation Delayed

In Q3 2019, FTI unveiled a plan to split the company into two. While one will be a fully integrated technology and services provider (RemainCo), the other (SpinCo) will primarily run as an Engineering and Construction (or E&C) company. SpinCo's competitive advantage lies in LNG capabilities, a differentiated portfolio of process technologies, executing front end and project management consultancy, and in manufacturing and delivering proprietary products and equipment. SpinCo's strength lies in the $18 billion backlogs. Read more on the spinoff process and its benefits in my previous article here. Just a few days back, FTI announced that it would delay the separation due to the sharp decrease in energy prices. However, it also disclosed that the strategic rationale for the separation remains unchanged.

In North America, the company aims to improve energy producers' well site operational efficiencies. Outside traditional energy production, it has taken an interest in servicing clean energy production as well. Apart from strengthening its business strategy, renewing interest in international projects in the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and the North Sea should step up the growth. However, the company can exit projects that do not offer sufficient economic returns.

LNG Price Falls

In the past year, the U.S. LNG export price has declined by 19% until December 2019, according to EIA. The U.S. export of LNG increased by 60% in the past year. Even before the Coronavirus reduced demand, the Asian market was already down due to a warmer winter. Many analysts believed that the price would remain depressed in 2020. If that is the case, then some of the LNG projects may not see the light of the day, and FTI's top-line can get affected adversely in 2020.

Inbound Orders Rise

In FY2019, FTI's inbound orders increased by 59% compared to a year ago. The Subsea segment accounted for 35% of the total orders in FY2019. The year-to-date book-to-bill is 1.4x, although, in Q4, the ratio fell to 0.8x. In Subsea, ~71% of the anticipated 2020 revenue is expected from backlog execution. Much of the year's significant order growth came from increased adoption of iEPCI (Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation) and the continued strength in LNG and downstream project sanctioning. The key order in the Onshore/Offshore segment involves LNG orders in the Arctic LNG 2 contract from Novatek, the Yamal LNG project, and ExxonMobil's (XOM) Rovuma LNG Project. Backlog provides greater visibility in generating higher revenues in 2019 and beyond. Currently, the management expects the backlog will support ~86% of the expected revenue In the Onshore/Offshore segment for 2020. In March 2020, the company received an iEPCI project award from BP (BP) in Angola.

However, there is a time lag between the designing and commissioning stages in the integrated (or iEPCI) projects. Typically, the design and building equipment stage takes 18 to 24 months, while the installation and commissioning can take up to another 18 months. So, the projects signed in 1H 2019 are unlikely to drive up margin before late-2020. Also, the company's asset utilization for the iEPCI projects may drop in Q1. Also, the company's expenses related to strengthening the supply chain may increase. Over the medium-term, however, such costs can reduce while utilization may increase, which can lead to double-digit revenue growth and operating margin expansion in 2020.

Subsea Segment: Performance And Outlook

FTI's Subsea segment revenue increased by 11% in Q4 2019 compared to Q3 2019. The segment operating margin turned negative in Q4 after the company recorded $1.3 billion in goodwill impairment charges. Although there was higher adoption of iEPCI contracts, it reduced the company's global footprint, which led to $350 million asset impairment charges during Q4. These charges resulted in the operating loss for the quarter.

The company expects brownfield and greenfield projects in Mozambique, Guyana, Brazil, and Africa to help increase its performance in Q1. Such projects can lead to an increased need for the company's digital monitoring services, well intervention, and asset refurbishment activities. So, in Q1, the segment revenue can increase by the double-digit growth rate, per the company's estimates. However, investors should keep in mind that the profoundly depressed energy price may delay or prolong many project activities around the world, which can affect the forecast adversely.

For the remainder of 2FY020, the company expects project timing and asset utilization to improve, which can lead to 15% higher revenue (at the guidance mid-point) compared to FY2019. EBITDA margin, however, can decline to 11% compared to 11.8% in FY2019.

Surface Technologies Segment: Performance And Outlook

FTI's Surface Technologies segment benefited modestly in Q4. Despite the increased sales in international markets, lower completions related activity in North America led to revenue growth. The company witnessed higher wellhead equipment sales and demand for pressure control equipment.

From September to December, the fall in the wells drilled and completed wells outpaced the fall in DUC (drilled but uncompleted) wells count in the key U.S. unconventional energy resources. On top of that, the considerable decline in the upstream capex budget in 2020 can reduce the top line and the bottom line for FTI's North America operations.

In FY2020, lower North American activity can continue to impact both volume and price negatively, leading to a ~7% decline in revenues (at the guidance mid-point). It also expects the segment EBITDA margin to decline from 12% from 11% in FY2019.

Onshore/Offshore Segment: Performance And Outlook

From Q3 2019 to Q4 2019, the company's Onshore/Offshore segment revenues increased the most among its segments (by 15%) while the segment operating income margin contracted during this period. The management, in the Q4 earnings call, exhibited confidence in benefiting from various LNG projects across the world, despite the LNG price fall in the industry. During Q1 2020, Sempra Energy selected FTI as the EPC contractor for the Energía Costa Azul LNG project. Additionally, the company seeks opportunities in refining, petrochemical, and biofuel projects in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and North America. Inbound orders increased by 76% in FY2019 compared to a year ago due to various LNG projects, as I discussed earlier in the article.

In FY2020, the company's management expects revenues to increase by 22% (at the guidance mid-point) compared to a year ago. It expects the EBITDA margin to decline to 10% compared to 16.6% in FY2019 due to lower contribution from Yamal LNG. Plus, smaller contributions from projects that are in the early stages can lead to lower profitability. But, I think the company may miss the target, given the impact of Coronavirus in the segment.

Cash Flows and Balance Sheet

FTI's cash flow from operations (or CFO) turned positive in FY2019 compared to a negative CFO in the previous year. Although revenues increased moderately in FY2019, the much sharper rise in CFO was led by an improvement in working capital due to significantly lower accounts payable. In FY2020, the company expects CFO to improve further, following the $24 billion of secured backlogs and reliable revenue coverage in the Subsea and Onshore/Offshore segments. As a result of the significant growth in CFO, the company's free cash flow also turned positive in FY2019.

FTI's debt-to-equity ratio (0.57x) is lower than its peers' average of 0.68x. Halliburton (HAL) has higher leverage (1.3x). National Oilwell Varco's (NOV) leverage is lower than the average. The company's liquidity (cash plus available borrowing capacity) is $5.7 billion, which is sufficient to cover its entire debt repayment obligations. However, it might want to generate cash flows consistently to avoid further strain on the balance sheet, which would be a prudent move in the current energy market crisis.

The company pays a dividend per share of $0.52 (annualized), which translates into a forward dividend yield of 10.4%. FTI's forward dividend yield is lower compared to Schlumberger's (SLB) 16.6% and Halliburton's (HAL) dividend yield of 15.6%.

What Does The Relative Valuation Tell Us?

FTI is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 1.9x. Based on sell-side analysts' EBITDA estimates, its forward EV/EBITDA multiple is higher, which implies a lower EBITDA in the next four quarters. The stock is currently trading at a discount to the average EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.8x between FY2015 and now.

The sell-side analysts expect FTI's EBITDA to decrease more steeply compared to peers in the next four quarters, which typically results in a lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to its peers. The company's EV/EBITDA multiple is significantly lower than its peers' (SLB, BKR, and HAL) average of 5.8x. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, 26 analysts rated FTI a "buy" in March (includes "very bullish"), while four recommended a "hold." Two of the sell-side analysts rated it a "sell." The consensus target price is $22.3, which at the current price, yields ~254% returns.

What's The Take On FTI?

The on-going crude oil price crash coupled with demand slump and a supply glut has thrown a spanner to TechnipFMC's plans. It has forced it to delay the separation into two entities comprising of subsea energy and LNG equipment & service supplies. The longer-than-expected completions activity slowdown will drag the Surface Technologies segment margin lower in the short-term.

On the other hand, robust order inflows in Q4 did clear the revenue generation potential in 2020. FTI's Subsea 2.0 and iEPCI technologies differentiate its offerings from the larger peers in the market. However, the problem is that most of these projects involve servicing the LNG market, which has seen pricing crushed, which puts a question market on the viability. At the least, it can prolong their commissioning.

To the company's advantage, the leverage is low. A cleaner balance sheet would be essential for survival if the energy price war drags. Plus, it generated a sufficiently high free cash flow in 2019. I think, in the medium-term, it has the necessary resources to produce positive returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.