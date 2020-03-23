Don't Panic, ELF Beauty Will Survive This Recession

My valuation model suggests that ELF is currently reasonably valued. But, if your required FCF yield is 10% or more, you should wait for a slightly lower price.

Nevertheless, I consider that some factors set ELF apart. Mainly, I believe that ELF's online strategy and strong balance sheet will allow it to make it through this pandemic.

I’ve previously covered e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF) and always found it to be a well-run company with great fundamentals. Unfortunately, it consistently traded at a premium, which may have been justified due to being a quality stock. But after the recent plunge, such premium no longer exists. Moreover, I believe ELF’s online strategy is quite brilliant, and probably its most significant selling point. So, after the sharp decline, I think the shares are worth considering. After all, ELF will likely survive this pandemic, and over the long-term, continue with its previous growth trend.

Source: ELF website.

The elephant in the room

Naturally, there’s the elephant in the room that has derailed ELF’s short-term results. As we all know by now, the coronavirus is officially a pandemic and its consequences as just starting to ripple throughout the financial markets worldwide. Everywhere you look, there is terrible news stemming from the Covid-19.

So, first and foremost, the world’s economic activity is grinding to a halt. There’s no denying that. Thus, ELF will probably be no exception, and will also suffer from a plunge in revenues. You see, people are not even leaving their homes for the next few weeks. Therefore, I imagine that if people stay home, the demand for beauty products will probably decline. However, on top of that, ELF targets middle-class people, because it’s marketed as an affordable quality brand. Unfortunately, the economic effects of the Covid-19 will be severe for precisely that income segment. This will be mostly due to layoffs and the overall economic slowdown, which are already palpable.

Source: Trading View. So far, ELF’s current drawdown is over 60%.

Silver lining

Nevertheless, as I previously noted, ELF’s main selling point is its online strategy. This means that while this virus ravages the world, most influencers should be capable of continuing to promote ELF’s products. Moreover, ELF’s direct selling business will undoubtedly suffer but should be much more resilient than a traditional retail business model.

For context, ELF’s direct-to-consumer revenues account for approximately 13% of total revenues. The remaining 87% comes from third party retailers. But, I do think that ELF is overall much better suited to weather this pandemic than its conventional competitors. And most importantly, I believe ELF should be capable of scaling its e-commerce capabilities during this pandemic. This is because ELF can leverage its already robust online presence. On the other hand, brick and mortar retailers are being forced to shut down their stores, while ELF should be able to continue operating online.

Source: WUWT. CO2 data suggests that China is ramping up again after the Covid-19 shutdown.

Also, the truth is that this virus seems to be subsiding in China. For context, some reports suggest that China might be operating at 90% capacity already. Since most of ELF’s production comes from China, I imagine this will be of enormous help for ELF going forward. This is because the Covid-19 is both a supply and demand shock to the economy. Hence, if China comes back online over the next few months, then that’d mean at least one part of the equation is solved for ELF.

Therefore, I think the worst thing that can happen is that ELF builds up some inventory. But at least it probably won’t have unsatisfied demand due to a lack of production. Naturally, I do expect that shipments and overall commerce are probably going to slow down in the next few months. However, I expect ELF’s 2020 production capacity will remain serviceable.

A strong balance sheet

Lastly, a key factor to consider during this pandemic is whether or not the company itself has enough cash on hand to survive during this recession. This is a vital consideration at this point because indebted companies that suffer a sudden drop in revenues can quickly find themselves filing for chapter 11. Fortunately for shareholders, ELF is flushed with more than enough cash to make it through this pandemic.

Source: TIKR.

As you can see in the figure above, ELF’s Net Debt has been trending down since 2016. This is because the company’s FCF has allowed it to pay down its debts while also giving them ample room for capital expenditures and growth. Quite frankly, I consider ELF is a free cash flow machine under normal circumstances. Nevertheless, for the sake of argument, let’s see how ELF would fare under a “worst-case” scenario caused by the Covid-19.

In my opinion, ELF’s balance sheet is capable of enduring a steep and prolonged recession. The figure above shows that even under incredibly pessimistic EBITDA assumptions, ELF’s liquidity is more than enough. It’s also worth noting that I’m assuming ELF won’t refinance its short-term debt during this crisis and will continue to pay it down. And yet, even then, ELF seems to do just fine.

However, in reality, I expect that ELF’s results will be much better than the ones in the table above. Consequently, if management doesn’t disappoint, ELF’s online business should quickly scale up and hedge it from most of the pandemic’s harmful effects. And also, I consider ELF should refinance its debts at much lower interest rates. So, 2020’s EBITDA will most likely remain flat, maybe even slightly positive. This is why this stress test shows that ELF will make it through this pandemic.

Valuation

Now, let’s assume that by 2021, ELF resumes its previous growth trajectory. This might be a bit optimistic, as the pandemic might cause a prolonged economic contraction, and the recovery might not be as sharp as shareholders hope. Still, I think the Fed’s economic stimulus is quite frankly unprecedented. Hence, once the Covid-19 subsides, the economy should bounce quickly back. This is even if the recovery is due to the Fed’s unlimited liquidity.

Above, you can see several valuation scenarios. First, I use the CAPM to estimate a fair discount rate. Note that the Fed’s ZIRP policy is very favorable already, as it results in a lower discount rate, which boosts ELF’s fair value. Then, it all depends on your required FCF yield. In my view, a 10% FCF yield is always a must for a long-term investment, unless it’s a highly disruptive enterprise. Since ELF is more of a traditional business, I reason investors should demand a 10% FCF yield or higher. However, I do recognize that with zero interest rates all around, some investors might settle for a lower FCF yield.

Conclusion

The recent sell-off is undoubtedly unprecedented. The S&P 500 has already dropped over 30% in approximately one month. So the bear market is here. However, if history tells us anything is that these types of drawdowns typically end up being fantastic buying opportunities. Moreover, I estimate that ELF is already reasonably valued on its own merits.

Personally, I’d wait for a slightly higher FCF yield before pulling the trigger. Also, I gather there’s more pain to come. After all, I feel we still haven’t seen the worst of this pandemic. Yet, I do think it’s reasonable to start nibbling at these levels for some investors, depending on their required FCF yield. Either way, I expect ELF will survive this pandemic and will eventually resume its previous growth trajectory.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.