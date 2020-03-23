Levi Strauss Closes Stores But DTC Could Be Bright Spot

The firm's DTC focus may pay off in the inevitable post-crisis restart.

LEVI recently closed North American stores in response to the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, so sales in Q1 and Q2 2020 will be dismal.

The company designs and sells denim apparel and accessories through company-owned and third party retailers worldwide.

Short Take

Levi Strauss (LEVI) went public in the U.S. in March 2019.

The firm designs and sells denim jeans and related apparel and accessories direct to the consumer through company-owned and via third party stores in various global regions.

LEVI is suffering due to the sharply negative economic effects of the Covid-19 outbreak, but its DTC operations may give the firm an advantage in the post-crisis rebuilding period.

My bias on the stock is Neutral, but I’m watchlisting it for review in 3 months time.

Company

San Francisco, California-based Levi Strauss was founded in 1853 to design and sell jeans, tops, skirts, shorts, jackets, casual and dress pants, footwear as well as related accessories.

Management is headed by President, CEO and Director Charles V. Bergh, who has been with the firm since 2011 and has previously served in various positions at Procter & Gamble (PG).

The company’s brands include Levi’s, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. and Denizen.

Below is a brief overview video of Levi’s latest marketing campaign of their Performance Jeans:

Source: Levi’s

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by WiseGuyReports, the global denim jeans market is projected to grow from $4.47 billion in 2017 to $9.32 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2018 and 2025.

The main factors driving market growth are increasing demand and preference for denim jeans, rising disposable income, and a growing e-commerce sector.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the adoption of digital technology within the apparel sector as well as advancement in new denim knitting technologies.

Major firms that sell denim jeans include:

The Gap (GPS)

V.F. Corporation (VFC)

H&M Hennes & Mauritz (OTCPK:HNNMY)

PVH Corp. (PVH)

Kering (KER.PA)

Pepe Jeans

Besteller A/S

S. Polo Assn

Recent Performance

LEVI’s topline revenue by quarter has trended lower since over the last five-quarter period, with revenue in the most recent quarter ended November 30, 2019 coming in 1.5% lower than the same period in 2018, as the chart shows below:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Gross profit by quarter has been uneven but rose recently, as shown here:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Operating income by quarter has varied widely, with November 2019’s results essentially equaling those of the same quarter in 2018:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Earnings per share (Diluted) have also been highly variable, although November 2019’s results came in relatively in line with the same period in 2018:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

In the past 12 months, LEVI’s stock price has dropped 48.2 percent vs. the U.S. Luxury market’s drop of 29.4 percent and the overall U.S. market’s fall of 18.7 percent, as the chart below indicates:

(Source: Simply Wall Street)

Commentary

In its last earnings call, in January 2020, CEO Charles Bergh highlighted the firm’s 2019 growth of 3% driven by diversification.

The firm’s direct-to-consumer efforts had been paying off, with 10% growth for the year.

2019 saw the introduction of collaboration efforts with various well-known properties designed to ‘generate brand heat as well as drive traffic in sales.’

Notably, LEVI had planned to open more smaller footprint U.S. stores in better locations for its continued DTC brick-and-mortar distribution efforts.

Additionally, management planned to achieve greater diversification through greater expansion effort in women’s denim products.

As to its financial results, LEVI’s 2019 results were hurt by the unrest in Hong Kong and a lack of a Black Friday sales benefit.

On a quarterly basis, the firm’s results were uneven across major financial metrics.

Now to the future. Management had expected net revenue growth in 2020 of 7% (constant currency), but with the global economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 coronavirus, all bets are off.

LEVI announced the closure of its U.S. and Canadian company owned and operated locations on March 16, but its online operations continue to be in full effect.

Estimates of economic activity drop for Q1 - Q2 2020 have begun to emerge but are all over the map, with Q2 estimates of up to a 30% drop in US GDP.

I view LEVI as a potential bright spot due to the wide range of price points throughout its various product lines.

While certain of its denim products aren’t cheaply priced, many of the firm’s products are still associated with value for customers who want quality products at a reasonable price.

Additionally, the quarters ahead will give management the opportunity to further allocate resources toward its DTC operation, which now generates nearly 40% of revenues and has been an ongoing focus of its efforts anyway.

DTC has been a priority for management because of the enhanced value it provides the firm greater diversification and improved consumer data via e-commerce operations.

However, in the U.S. management has been expending effort on ‘premiumizing’ its DTC efforts, so it may need to rethink that approach for the near term as customers have less discretionary income in 2020 for paying premium prices.

In any event, I view the firm’s focus on DTC as a strength in hard times, as it provides management with greater control over its product mix, promotions and customer intelligence.

LEVI will certainly suffer in the months ahead like many retailers, but the company may be able to weather the storm more effectively as a result of its DTC diversification, so interested investors may wish to watchlist the stock for review in 3 months time.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.