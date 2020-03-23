Acacia Research's Better Half

Its recent shareholder-approved alliance with Starboard Value could provide hints of a positive outlook as Starboard takes responsibility for generating leads and directing candidates to Acacia.

It's not likely its 2020 first quarter will be materially different as a result of the lack of revenue opportunities and negative changes in the fair value of its investments.

Acacia Research reported its weakest quarter relative to revenue generation and operating loss in the past two years on March 12th.

My investment thesis in Acacia Research (ACTG) hinges on how actively its latest partner, Starboard Value LP, participates in growing the business.

On November 18, 2019, Acacia announced a strategic partnership with Starboard. The deal will provide as much as $400 million in capital. Starboard's managing director, Jonathan Sagal, joined the Acacia board to help identify investment and acquisition opportunities. The transaction is structured to enable Acacia to address larger opportunities than its $169 million in cash and securities would otherwise allow. The transaction would require approval by Acacia's shareholders to issue the necessary classes of securities and to increase the common stock authorization to 300 million shares. After a special meeting of shareholders on February 14th where both proposals passed, approval was announced February 25, 2020.

Acacia finally appears tooled to write yet another chapter in its history - this time as more than a PAE (patent assertion entity).

2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Obviously, this alliance did not transpire in time to positively impact the financial results of the final quarter of 2019. It was the weakest quarter of the past two years relative to revenue generation and operating loss (exclusive of non-cash impairments in previous quarters).

Acacia Research reported 2019 fourth quarter and full year results on March 12, 2020. Revenue in the quarter was only $688 thousand. For the year, revenue was $11.2 million as compared to $131.5 million in 2018.

Operating costs and expenses in 2019, though, were slashed 78% to $34.7 million as compared to $156.2 million in 2018. Thus, the net loss in 2019 was only $17 million rather than the $105 million from 2018. Much of the GAAP expenses in 2018 were related to non-cash impairment charges. General and administrative expenses in 2019 declined by 12% from $18.7 million to $16.4 million.

At the end of the calendar year, Acacia Research had $168.3 million in cash and investments.

Perhaps the most pertinent summary in the year-end report was the summary of Acacia's NOLs (net operating losses). Its federal income tax net operating loss carryforward totals $253.8 million with expirations between 2026 and 2039. State income tax net operating loss carryforwards total $19.7 million with expirations between 2028 and 2039. Its capital loss carryovers total $23.7 million with expirations between 2025 and 2029. Foreign tax credits total $51.5 million with expirations between 2020 and 2026. The company may claim foreign taxes withheld as "a deduction on future corporate income tax returns or as a credit against future U.S. income tax liabilities".

What To Expect Next

With this ugly quarter now behind it, shareholders may be wondering what to expect as the first quarter of 2020 nears an end. The market has entered bear territory and Acacia's share price has felt the pain. When 2020 started, shares were trading in the $2.60 to $2.75 range. They traded as low as $1.75 on March 16th but seem to have settled in the $2.00 to $2.25 range. With approximately 50 million shares outstanding and $168.3 million in cash and investments, the company is trading at a discount to its $3.37 in cash per share.

The company did offer a bit of guidance on its expectations for cash burn in the upcoming months.

Based on our current operating plan, we would expect to use no more than 5% of our current cash balance on operating expenses and investment due diligence between now and the completion of an approved investment or the commencement of our first redemption test period in August 2021, as outlined in the proxy.

The investment in Miso Robotics (made by the previous management team) was completely divested in 2019. As well, the company's investment in Veritone (VERI) (also made by the previous management team) has almost been wound completely down. In 2019, Acacia sold over 1.1 million shares and realized a loss of $9.2 million. Its investment cost is now only $1.5 million for the remaining 298,449 shares of common stock and 1,120,432 common stock purchase warrants. In the past week, Veritone's shares have traded as low as $1.22 and as high as $2.18.

Investments made by the current leaders include Immersion Corporation (IMMR) and Drive Shack (DS). Last summer, Acacia purchased 1.4 million shares of Immersion on the open market at an average of $7.50 per share. The total cost was $10.9 million. On September 30th, Immersion's stock closed at $7.65 per share. In the past week, it traded as low as $4.23 per share and as high as $5.30. In mid-November, Acacia purchased 500,000 shares of Drive Shack for $2.1 million at an average price of $4.15. In December, it added 74,100 shares at $3.73 for an investment of $276.4 thousand. In the past week, Drive Shack's stock traded as low as $0.86 per share and as high as $1.85.

Akin to any other publicly-traded company investing in equities, Acacia Research will likely report a non-cash loss for the change in fair value of its investments in the 2020 first quarter. At current prices, the change in fair value for Veritone, Immersion and Drive Shack would be losses of approximately $132 thousand, $3.9 million and $1.3 million (recalculate), respectively.

In the earnings call, Acacia shared it had acquired two patent assets for approximately $6 million after the new year began.

The first asset we acquired is two groups of flash disk drive patents. One group contains patents that originated from Fusion-io and the other group contains patents that originated from Samsung. These patents relate to manufacturers of flash drives and flash drive controller ICs. The second asset we acquired is a fundamental patent family related to speech recognition and voice control. The patents covered devices and systems that use voice commands to provide configuration and control.

It is unlikely either asset will generate revenue in the 2020 first quarter. Between the lack of revenue and the negative impact to fair value, results in the 2020 first quarter will, most likely, be as ugly as the 2019 fourth quarter.

Acacia Research also lost a Board member in the quarter. Luis Rinaldini resigned in mid-March. He was appointed to the Board in May, 2019 as part of the board reconstitution.

Beyond The Next Quarter

Looking further down the road, it is possible the current economic environment could fuel opportunities for action. Yet, Acacia Research will certainly have competition for these opportunities. If it has an advantage over private equity funds, it is rooted in the alliance with Starboard Value. The alliance provides access to up to $500 million of capital.

I find this option more encouraging than Acacia going it alone. Specifically, the investment in Drive Shack is as puzzling to me as were the Veritone or Miso Robotics investments to current management. The company is an eatertainment concept focused on unique experiences and an active lifestyle. The business model seems completely outside Acacia's wheelhouse. But, it's not to say Drive Shack does not have intellectual property that may need protection.

Our goal is to continue rolling out a new game every quarter. As a reminder, our gaming software is built in-house which allows us quite a bit of flexibility, not only around modification, but also with the creation of new games, allowing us to easily build games based on what guests want and what is on trend.

The company has recently shut down all of its venues due to covid-19. This certainly won't help its path to profitability - it has not reported a gain since 2016. In its most recent report on March 6th, the earnings loss for all of 2019 totaled $0.90 per share.

Takeaway

It could be suggested this typo from its most recent investor presentation is a Freudian slip. Both figuratively and literally, Acacia Research cannot yet spell investment.

A positive outlook for Acacia seems more viable as it employs the alternative of Starboard taking responsibility for generating leads and directing candidates its way.

If Starboard's attention and participation is more passive than active, it's difficult to see substantial expansion for Acacia Research.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.