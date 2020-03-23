A Recession For The Record Books

This week we examine retail sales, industrial production and housing data, but the focus is on the depth and length of the recession that is upon us.

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

Retail Sales

Retails sales declined 0.5% in February, which was below the 0.2% increase expected, but sales are still up 4.3% over the past year. Autos and gas led the declines in sales, while online shopping was the strongest category. Sales fell in 8 of the 13 categories tracked, including bars and restaurants, which was before some states started forced closures. Core sales, which exclude autos, gasoline, building materials, food services and bars fell 0.1%, which is not encouraging considering the impact of the coronavirus has yet to really show up in this report. Prepare for a collapse in everything but online sales next month. This is going to be very ugly.

Industrial Production

Industrial production rebounded sharply in February, rising 0.6%, but the details were not as impressive because utility output drove the headline number. Utility output soared 7.1% due to extremely warm weather across the country for this time of year. Auto production was also a sign of strength, rising 3.1%, but that will collapse in March. Non-auto manufacturing fell 0.2%. Mining output declined 1.5%.

These numbers are not that important when we know we will see a complete collapse in the weeks and months ahead.

Housing Starts And Existing Home Sales

Homebuilding has been a bright spot for the economy. Starts rose in February more than expected to an annual rate of 1.599 million. Permits to build were weaker than expected at 1.464 million. Single-family home starts are now up 35.4% year-over-year, while permits are up 23.3%. These numbers will obviously come to a screeching halt in March and April, but this has been one of the strongest segments of the economy and should bounce back sharply when life returns to normal. Homebuilding will be a positive contributor to the first quarter rate of economic growth.

Existing home sales rose 6.5% in February to an annual rate of 5.77 million, leaving sales up 7.2% from a year ago, which is the best number since February 2007. The median sales price is up 8% over the past year to $270,100, while the average sales price is up 6%. These are also the best numbers that we have seen since 2007, but my only concern is that inventories fell year-over-year for the ninth month in a row. This would have clearly been a significant headwind to future existing home sales, if not for the pandemic.

The strength in homebuilding and the steady increase in homes sales, both new and existing, portends that this will continue to be one of the strongest segments of the economy when we emerge from recession and this pandemic is contained.

Conclusion

We are on the verge of one of the sharpest contractions in economic activity on record, despite the conclusion our Treasury Secretary came to just a week ago:

Goldman Sachs provided one of the most ominous outlooks on Wall Street for the recession that is upon us with estimates that activity will recede by 6% in the quarter about to end, followed by a 24% contraction in the second quarter.

I think those estimates are realistic if we commit to containing the coronavirus pandemic with a nationwide shutdown of all non-essential activity. The sooner we do it, the sooner we will recover. A disjointed and piecemeal approach, which is not far from what we have seen so far, will lead to a shallower contraction, but also prolong it dramatically. Given the jaw-dropping increase in cases today, moving us up to #3 out of 140 countries, I expect a rapid response this week.

The silver lining in Goldman’s outlook is that the more severe the contraction in economic activity, the more explosive the rebound will be when the trough in activity is reached. This is how the firm arrives at sequential growth of 10-12% in the back half of the year. The rate of growth may continue to decline year-over-year well beyond the second quarter, but we will be on the mend as the rate of contraction wanes. From an investment standpoint this is important, because the stock market typically bottoms and starts to recover well in advance of the end of the recession. That is something to think about when the lagging economic indicators, like employment, continue to worsen well into the third quarter of this year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.