ServiceNow: Even More Challenging Than Before

This stock is overvalued, and wise investors would do well to avoid this investment.

ServiceNow's renewal retention rates are likely to hit hard in this global recession.

Investment Thesis

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) has managed to hold on its valuation during this market sell-off.

I argue that investors are paying an unjustifiably large premium for a company that is expected to be able to withstand and even benefit from this work-from-home environment. However, the facts don't back up this thesis.

As we enter the global recession, companies' investment in IT will no longer be a key priority. This stock is best avoided right now. Here's why:

Background To Why I'm Bearish

ServiceNow was a stock that gained strong traction by spotting an opportunity to provide digital workflows and cloud solutions to enterprises. This is a rapidly expanding space in which ServiceNow succeeded in growing through land and expand contracts.

It succeeded tremendously so much so that the competition picked up momentum and is now underpricing ServiceNow and attempting to take market share.

I believe that there's a mismatch between investors looking back to ServiceNow's success, pricing the stock's future prospects and the ultimate reality.

Revenue Growth Rate Slowdown: Doesn't Matter Until It Matters

The resonance between investing in 2008 and 2020 is uncanny. Back in 2008, the only aspect of investing that actually mattered was balance sheets. After that, everything could be appraised. Back then, there was a very stark pass/fail approach that started with the balance sheet.

Currently, investors are still not despondent enough to start their appraisal on ServiceNow's balance sheet (although this is fundamentally strong).

For now, investors are still looking out for revenue growth. Said another way, there is a mix of denial and too much optimism that ServiceNow will be able to withstand this global recession.

To be perfectly clear, I do believe that ServiceNow will come out from this global recession intact, but my sole contention is that its expected growth rates will pale in comparison with investors' expectations. Here's a graph I highlighted previously:

Source: Author's work; using high-end of company guidance

Before the coronavirus outbreak brought on the global recession, ServiceNow was already pointing to declining revenue growth rates.

As I have consistently noted, even though Q1 2020 is pointing towards 33% revenue growth rates, by the end of Q4 2020, its revenue growth run-rate will be expected to fall below 30%.

Businesses' Top Priority? Not IT Spend

We know that before the coronavirus outbreak brought on the global recession, ServiceNow's renewal rate had fallen to 97%:

(Source)

Put another way, even though in Q4 2019 the economy was still in full swing, ServiceNow was already posting a decline in renewal rates.

Furthermore, we know that as of Q4 2019, ServiceNow had 892 customers with contracts greater than $1 million. This means that the rest of its customers, approximately 4,300, had smaller contracts and came from smaller businesses.

Accordingly, we know that during this unexpected global recession, the businesses that will be hit hardest will be smaller businesses. Do we really expect that these smaller businesses will be considering increasing their IT infrastructure during this downturn? I truly fail to see that as the case.

In fact, we saw that indirect SaaS peer Adobe (ADBE) note that customers were highly optimistic that when the uncertainty is removed, they will once again return to its platform. We should expect a similar dynamic to hit ServiceNow.

Valuation - No Margin of Safety

ServiceNow is being awarded a premium valuation as investors are expecting two dynamics:

1) Strong renewal rates

2) Steady and predictable revenue growth rates

However, not only are its renewal rates starting to decline, but its revenue growth rate is also now likely to slow down more abruptly than investors had expected.

There is no reason for investors to continue to pay 40 times trailing cash flows for a company that is now likely to be growing at sub 30 percent or even slower during this global downturn when there are plenty of much cheaper opportunities elsewhere.

The Bottom Line

ServiceNow is overpriced and has not corrected its valuation to reflect the fact that a global recession is now on the cards. Avoid this stock now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.